Pill bottles recalled over failure to meet child safety standards

By ABC7 News
 3 days ago
[ABC News] — The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than 407,000 over-the-counter pill bottles, citing the products do not meet the child resistance packaging required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).

Aurohealth recalled nearly 137,300 units of the Walgreens brand Acetaminophen, according to ABC News.

Consumers can contact Aurohealth for information on how to return the product to their nearest Walgreens store to receive a full refund.

Aurohealth also recalled about 25,660 units of Kroger brand arthritis pain acetaminophen. Time-Cap Labs recalled nearly 209,430 units of Kroger brand aspirin and ibuprofen. Sun Pharma also recalled about 34,660 units of Kroger brand acetaminophen.

Courtesy of: Consumer Product Safety Commission

Consumers can get in touch with Kroger for information on how to properly dispose of the product and receive a full refund.

The pill bottles have been sold at supermarkets nationwide.

