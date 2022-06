As Electrek has spotted, the company has altered its online price lists to reflect the last surge in costs for the consumer, which has hit the Model X AWD Long Range option the most: the car is now $6,000 USD more expensive, shooting up from $114,990 USD to $120,990 USD. The Model S AWD Long Range variant comes in next with a $5,000 USD increase from $99,000 USD to now $104,990 USD, while the Model Y‘s Long Range and Performance models go up by $3,000 USD and $2,000 USD. Luckily for those looking to buy a standard Model 3, only the Long Range version will be going up in price by $3,500 USD.

