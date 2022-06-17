ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Pacifism Drops off Its New "Alma Mater" Collection for SS22

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising London-based brand Pacifism - founded by British-born designer Talal Hizami - has launched its latest collection. Entitled “Alma Mater,” the label is focusing on presenting a collection that consists of both streetwear and...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Cardi B and Reebok Reveal First Installation of the "Let Me Be...Enchanted" Collection

Since signing with the Reebok team in 2018, Cardi B has presented several collections in collaboration with the brand. Following up her recent “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime” line is the “Let Me Be…Enchanted” collection. This time around, the theme emphasizes her over-the-top style and captivating energy with a new range of footwear and apparel.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Womenswear Label Rationalle Drops "Intimate Dialouge" Collection

Founded by Erica Kiang, New York-based womenswear brand Rationalle has just unveiled its latest line, “Intimate Dialogue,” presenting reimagined basics and custom prints in an attempt to dive deeply into the relationship we have with our surroundings. Inspired by the city of New York, the newest collection is...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Rowing Blazers Mixes Tailoring and Basics for Summer 2022

Fresh from its recent Sperry collaboration, New York-based label Rowing Blazers has returned with its Summer 2022 collection, taking inspiration from vintage American and Japanese sportswear. The collection develops signature Rowing Blazers themes including preppy tailoring, while also introducing elevated basics for the first time. Tailoring pieces see the use...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week

Coming off last week’s diverse drops featuring the 2017 sacai x The North Face long parka coat, the BAPE “Double Happiness” Special Edition Ping Pong Set, and the Off-White™ Low Vulcanized sneakers, HBX Archives has returned with up to fifty offerings for week 75. Launched in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacifism#Alma Mater#British
hypebeast.com

AMBUSH® Connects With Zellerfeld For a 3D-Printed 100S Clog

Clog-like silhouettes and NFTs are two things that find themselves in the constantly trending nowadays and AMBUSH® and Zellerfeld have decided to touch on both with one single product. The two parties have united to fashion a brand new 3D-printed 100S Clog that is being released both in physical form as well as an NFT.
APPAREL
WWD

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Amp Up Couples’ Styling in Tank Top Pieces at Prada’s Menswear Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023 Show

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade elevated couples’ summer styling while attending the Prada spring 2023 menswear show in Milan on Sunday. The pair held court in the front row in thoughtfully coordinated outfits, both centering their look around the same classic silhouette: a tank top. For the event, Union, styled by Thomas Christos Kikis, wore a sleek and simple beige Prada tank dress that featured a fringed skirt from the mid-thigh to the floor. The skirt danced around the actress’ ankles, accentuating her black Prada stiletto sandals. The 49-year-old accessorized with gold Tiffany &...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Debuts of Milan Men’s Fashion Week: Four Projects to Watch

Click here to read the full article. MILAN —  The men’s fashion week calendar is welcoming a handful of newbies banking on the global visibility offered by the showcase to present their spring collections and projects. From the eco-minded approach of Lessico Familiare and Simon Cracker, to Sease’s charitable bent and Joeone’s celebration of China’s heritage, these are the four debuts to keep an eye on this week. Simon Cracker Simon Cracker, the brand founded and helmed by Simone Botte, is no novice.More from WWDCormio RTW Fall 2022Ambush RTW Fall 2022Bottega Veneta RTW Fall 2022 Botte established it in 2010 with a radical...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the NOCTA x Nike Air Hot Step “Black/University Gold”

Hot off the heels of the release of his seventh studio album HONESTLY, NEVERMIND, Drake is drawing our gaze back to his ever-growing signature line with. . Up next for the 6God’s is the release of the NOCTA x Nike Air Hot Step “Black/University Gold”, and after surfacing by way of leaked imagery in May 2022, we now have a look at the shoe’s official photos.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
hypebeast.com

Jean Paul Gaultier's "Iconic Print" Series Reissues '90s and Y2K Graphics

’90s and Y2K trends continue to reign in today’s fashion climate, with the likes of Glenn Martens‘ Diesel, Martine Rose, Balenciaga and many more delivering fits inspired by the yesteryears. Now, it’s the turn of Jean Paul Gaultier, a brand that dominated the ’90s and noughties. In recent times, JPG has uncovered its archive and offered it up for rent, tapped Martens for a co-designed collection, and collaborated with Lil Nas X on an apt “Montero” top that was limited to 666 pieces, each combining the musician’s aesthetic with the brand’s own love for iconography and bold graphics.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Tod's SS23 Men's Collection Celebrates the "Shapes of Italy"

For Spring/Summer 2023, Tod’s is championing the distinctive notes of modern Italian style with an aptly-titled menswear collection, “Shapes of Italy.”. Creative director Walter Chiapponi drew up a range with a passion for quality at its forefront, utilizing nature-inspired, textured fabrics and dousing each ensemble in colors recalling an Italian countryside in the summer’s heat. Among the stand-outs, Tod’s introduces an anorak and parka with leather inlays, a rubberized-cotton raincoat, a field jacket and biker jacket, trousers boasting rubber studs and an all-new T-Jacket in quilted cotton.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Sperry Dresses Several of Its Beloved Shoes With ‘Jaws’ Imagery for a Summer-Ready Collection

Click here to read the full article. Sperry footwear is splashing into the summer with a new capsule of summer shoes inspired by the iconic movie “Jaws.” According to Sperry, the “Jaws” collection will feature boat shoes, sneakers and floats, alongside subtle references to signature elements of the three sequels. Available in CVO or slip-on, the two Striper 2 styles are priced at $60 and feature popular scenes from the second film. The A/O 3-Eye is offered in two finishes. Both priced at $150, the “Great White Gray” style features a black “Dead Eye” in reference to a famous line in the movie, while...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Gucci Just Dropped Its Newest Hortus Deliciarum Jewelry Collection

Click here to read the full article. Back in 2019, Gucci debuted its first-ever high jewelry collection. Dubbed Hortus Deliciarum, it explored themes of the animal kingdom and luxury. Now the label is dropping the third installment of the dazzling line. Designed by creative director Alessandro Michele, the new rings, necklaces, earrings and more are divided into five themes that evoke an “imaginary Grand Tour” through the world of jewelry, according to Gucci. Starting with designs influenced by the mid 19th century and continuing to the 1970s, the drop takes you on a sparkling journey via pink tourmalines, blue topaz and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

ERDEM's SS23 Men's Collection Pays Respect to Artist Cedric Morris' Benton End Refuge

Following the launch of its first-ever menswear collection in November of last year, London-born fashion label ERDEM has expanded its men’s offerings with a dedicated Spring/Summer 2023 range. For this collection, founder and creative director Erdem Moralioglu sought sartorial inspiration inside the world of artist and plantsmen Cedric Morris...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Supreme and Nike are Connecting for a Shox Ride 2 Collaboration

You’ve got to tip your hats to Supreme for taking an unorthodox approach when it comes to their collaborative projects with. and Jordan Brand. Very seldom will the popular streetwear imprint lend its touch to trendy models like the Air Jordan 1, and instead it will veer off into the realm of the obscure by hand-picking models like the Shox Ride 2 as its next collaborative canvas. The black colorway was first spotted out in the Supreme’s Spring/Summer 2022 lookbook, and now we have a closer glimpse at them.
NIKE
hypebeast.com

Evisen Skateboards Updates Casual Wear for Summer 2022

Evisen Skateboards has unveiled its Summer 2022 collection and this time around the Toko-based brand updates classic silhouettes. With an emphasis on casual comfort, the collection is comprised of short-sleeve button-down shirts, t-shirts, flannels, polo shirts, relaxed pants and shorts. Short-sleeve button shirts serve as a collection highlight via multicolored graphic prints in an array of hues like brick, turquoise, olive green, black and more. Graphic detailing continues onto t-shirts featuring the work of artist Atlanticsuke.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vice

CAMPERLAB’s SS22 collection is fun, fluid and for everyone

Creative director Achilles Ion Gabriel breaks down the codes of Camper to reconstruct them into something more innovative than ever. Achilles Ion Gabriel isn’t trying to reinvent the wheel at Camper, but he is continually trying to move things forward. The Finnish designer arrived at CAMPERLAB, the brand’s youthful diffusion line, in 2019, before taking over the creative direction of the whole of Camper a year later. Finding a happy balance between the more severe Nordic design quirks of his home, and the warmth and care-free nature of Camper’s Mallorcan roots, since arriving he’s created collections that feel fresh and subversive, with an abundance of character. “As Finns, we are a lot more brutal, minimal and clean in design,” he says. “And I'm trying to make it more evident that the brand is from Mallorca. I didn't know it myself, and it’s such an important part of the story in the first place.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

A Floral G-Dragon PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces

Shortly after teasing the Nike Kwondo 1 “Panda,” G-Dragon has now revealed a floral PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Air Force 1. Taking to Instagram, the K-pop superstar shared images of what appears to be a follow-up to the Nike Air Force 1 “Para-Noise” and “Para-Noise 2.0” releases.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Burberry Teases Second 'Blankos Block Party' NFT Collection

Following last year’s successful Sharky B NFT, which sold out in under 30 seconds,. is reuniting with Mythical Games’ flagship title Blankos Block Party on another collaborative playable character. Teased just in time for NFT.NYC, the developer continues to bridge the gap between the worlds of gaming and Web3, adding another milestone to its journey by incorporating fashion into the mix.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Prada mixes nostalgia and grunge for summer 2023 menswear

Reconciling unusually high temperatures with the looks for next summer on Milan Fashion Week runways is becoming an exercise in cognitive dissonance. While nodding to sustainability, designers are nonetheless proposing looks that don’t jibe well with the longer summer heat waves, and instead seem to be focused on customers who either live in northern climates, who can count on cool evenings or air conditioning, or who just don’t care. Some highlights from Sunday’s preview of mostly menswear for Spring-Summer 2023:___PRADA’S GINGHAM NOSTALGIA The Miuccia Prada-Raf Simons collaboration at Prada has been a proven success, generating recognizable pieces that grab...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The 20 Best Cocktail Dresses to Wear This Summer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Summer is a time of celebration, so it’s not unusual for a last-minute party to pop up on your calendar. Having a few easy cocktail dresses ready at the back of your closet can help to guarantee that even if a day-of invite comes your way, you’ll have an elegant cocktail dress for any party. The best summer dresses for your cocktail parties should make getting dressed easy, they can be fancy, but...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy