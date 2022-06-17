Pacifism Drops off Its New "Alma Mater" Collection for SS22

Creative director Achilles Ion Gabriel breaks down the codes of Camper to reconstruct them into something more innovative than ever. Achilles Ion Gabriel isn’t trying to reinvent the wheel at Camper, but he is continually trying to move things forward. The Finnish designer arrived at CAMPERLAB, the brand’s youthful diffusion line, in 2019, before taking over the creative direction of the whole of Camper a year later. Finding a happy balance between the more severe Nordic design quirks of his home, and the warmth and care-free nature of Camper’s Mallorcan roots, since arriving he’s created collections that feel fresh and subversive, with an abundance of character. “As Finns, we are a lot more brutal, minimal and clean in design,” he says. “And I'm trying to make it more evident that the brand is from Mallorca. I didn't know it myself, and it’s such an important part of the story in the first place.”

