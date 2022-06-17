Union County Man hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash

(Creston) A Creston man suffered injuries in a motorcycle vs. van accident.

The Creston Police Department says the accident happened at 7:58 on Tuesday at Sumner Avenue and Howard Street. Police say 17-year-old John William Clayton suffered minor injuries in the accident.

Police say a northbound 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Clayton northbound on Sumner Avenue collided with a 2002 Chrysler Town and Country van driven by 20-year-old Brandon William David Hammons of Creston. Hammons was stopped at the intersection heading west, didn’t see the motorcycle, failed to yield the right-of-way, and pulled into the bike’s path. The Harley struck the van ejecting Clayton.

EMS transported Clayton to the Greater Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.