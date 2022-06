Investor interest in the Nashville housing market is fading somewhat, creating an opening for would-be homebuyers, according to new data from Redfin. The brokerage and data company found that investors bought nearly a quarter of homes sold in the Nashville area in the first quarter of 2022, but that the total number of Nashville homes bought by investors was down more than 16 percent from the fourth quarter of 2021. That can partly be explained by a slowing housing market overall, as national trends allowed investors to represent a larger market share while still buying fewer homes than in previous record quarters.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO