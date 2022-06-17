ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Several WillCo athletes named to TBCA All-State baseball teams

By Staff Reports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association (TBCA) announced its 2022 All-State high school baseball teams on Thursday. Let's take a look at the honorees from...

Tennessee Tribune

Franklin Christian Academy Addition Completed

FRANKLIN, TENN. (TN Tribune) DeAngelis Diamond is honored to have completed the addition to Franklin Christian Academy located near downtown Franklin on Old Charlotte Pike E. This project included a 33,000-square-foot 10-classroom addition to the existing campus, which allowed the school to add grades 1-4, expanding the total school enrollment to 335 students.
Grundy County Herald

Former Tullahoma News publisher passes

Long-time Tullahoma News publisher, former owner of The Moore County News, career journalist and accomplished race car driver Terry G. Craig passed away at the age of 83. Terry G. Craig died in Atlanta, Ga. Craig was born in Indiana, Pa., on June 19, 1938 to Mrs. Lavina Craig. Following a Homer City (PA) High School sports-filled career, including being a member of the first team to go undefeated in the school’s 75-year history, he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1955 and served honorably for four years. During that time, he was a member of the Combat Air Strike Force and was awarded several decorations during the Cold War period. He saw duty throughout the world, including Taiwan, Turkey, South Korea, Spain and Cuba. At the time he used the name of his stepfather, Wilkinson. Following his military service, a move to Miami, FL in 1960, resulted in working for the Miami Herald for almost 13 years. His start in production led to a sports reporter position and news editor of one of the largest community newspapers in Miami, the North Dade Journal, in North Miami, for the Herald.
TULLAHOMA, TN
WSMV

Former Sen. Thelma Harper honored by St. Jude

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Sen. Thelma Harper was honored on Saturday night at the St. Jude Spirit of the Dream event. Metro Police Chief John Drake presented the Legacy Award to Linda Harper, daughter of the late senator, for her many years of work to improve quality of life for all, particularly children.
NASHVILLE, TN
Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

When school is out, it can be tough to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
TENNESSEE STATE
Nashville Parent

What to Know About NASCAR Cup Series Race Weekend

Nashville’s about to get loud this coming weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series on June 24 – 26, with races by all three major national touring series at Nashville Superspeedway. The track — located at 847-F McCrary Rd, Lebanon — features a 1.33-mile D-shaped oval (the largest concrete-only...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Best BBQ in Nashville: Brisket, Ribs, Pulled Pork, Wings & More

Nashville knows great BBQ. What style? That’s the real question. And there is no consensus. Music City is a BBQ melting pot. Nashville Q features flavors from a range of geographical influences, including Memphis (where pork reigns supreme) and Texas (where brisket is the name of the game). Of course, border states North Carolina, Alabama, and Missouri are also in the mix with their sauces, spices, and smoky sentiments. Regardless of style, Nashville BBQ has substance—and that’s all that really matters.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC News

What happened when a Black Tennessee town faced a state takeover

When Mason, Tennessee, faced losing its ability to govern its own finances in a fight with white state officials earlier this year, doing so brought a spotlight to the majority Black community of fewer than 1,600 people for a situation that town advocates called discriminatory. For months, Mason battled for...
MASON, TN
wvlt.tv

See the most extreme temperatures in Tennessee history

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913. More than...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Heavy storms sneak up on Middle Tennessee, leave damage behind

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The recent heat wave has dominated the lives of Middle Tennesseans for the last week as temperatures hovered around, and even surpassed, historic levels. With abnormal heat, comes the ever-looming possibility of an unstable weather system popping up, should a cold front move through...even briefly. This...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee voters get chance to — yes — ban slavery

Five years after the Civil War’s end,  the Tennessee Constitution was amended to prohibit slavery — but one exception remained: “That slavery and involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime, whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, are forever prohibited in this state,” Article 1, Section 33 of the Constitution still says. Now, […] The post Tennessee voters get chance to — yes — ban slavery appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE

