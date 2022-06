Walmart has become the latest retailer to ditch Chaokoh coconut milk amid allegations it is produced using monkey labour.The country’s largest retailer has joined the likes of Costco, Kroger, and Target, who have all stopped selling the product from a Thai supplier who has been accused of using monkeys as forced labour.Animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals says it has been investigating the alleged animal exploitation since 2019, and claims that monkeys are used to harvest the coconuts that make the product.“The coconut trade uses social monkeys as chained-up coconut-picking machines, depriving them of any opportunity...

AGRICULTURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO