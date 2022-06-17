Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, John Paul Jones and Nandi Bushell join lineup for Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins tribute shows

Miley Cyrus, members of Queen, Rage Against the Machine, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers will take the stage this fall in tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins.The Foo Fighters announced the all-star lineups for a pair of Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts that will take place this September, in London and at the Kia Forum in Inglewood. Hawkins died a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia where the Foo Fighters were scheduled to play Lollapalooza in April.The Inglewood concert is scheduled for Sept. 27, and the lineup includes Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen, Jane's Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, The Police drummer Stewart Copeland, and singers Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett and Alanis Morrissette.Tickets go on sale Friday, and fans were instructed to sign up on the Foo Fighters website to receive ticketing links. Both concerts will benefit charities chosen by the Hawkins family.

