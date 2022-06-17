ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, John Paul Jones and Nandi Bushell join lineup for Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins tribute shows

By Sam Roche
Guitar World Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe September 27 concert in LA will also feature Greg Kurstin and P!nk, while Alain Johannes and Chris Rock will make appearances at Wembley Stadium on September 3. A host of artists have been added to the lineups for Foo Fighters' upcoming Taylor Hawkins tribute shows in LA and...

www.guitarworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp release first Depp-written single from upcoming joint album, 18

This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr is one of 13 tracks on the album, which comprises 11 cover tracks and one other Depp original. Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp will release 18 – a joint album comprising covers and Depp-written originals – on July 15, and have released the first single, a Depp-penned original entitled This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Alison Krauss & Robert Plant Play Led Zeppelin’s “Rock And Roll” Live For The First Time

“Rock And Roll,” baby! You know it! Track two from Led Zeppelin’s classic fourth album. A drive-time radio staple. The first song that Zeppelin played at hundreds of shows from 1971 on. The first song that Zeppelin played when they reunited at Live Aid in 1985. The last song that Zeppelin played when they reunited again in London in 2007, which means it’s probably the last song that Zeppelin will ever play. Helped sell a whole lot of Cadillacs when it showed up in a TV commercial years ago. It’s a big one.
MUSIC
Variety

Foo Fighters Announce Performers for Taylor Hawkins London Tribute Concert: Queen, Chrissie Hynde, Josh Homme, More

Click here to read the full article. Foo Fighters and Taylor Hawkins’ family have announced the first round of performers for the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert scheduled to take place in London in September. Performers include a mix of the late drummer’s friends and influences: Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde, Oasis’ Liam Gallagher, Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, Supergrass and Mark Ronson are on the bill, with comedian Dave Chappelle billed as a special guest. Also on the bill are Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, the Police’s Stewart Copeland, Omar Hakim, Rufus...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
Rolling Stone

Foo Fighters Enlist Miley Cyrus, Liam Gallagher, Brian May for Taylor Hawkins Tribute Shows

Click here to read the full article. The Foo Fighters have announced the initial slate of guests for their tribute concerts to late drummer Taylor Hawkins in London and Los Angeles. The lineup for the London gig will boast Liam Gallagher, Josh Homme, Chrissie Hynde, Brian May, Mark Ronson, Stewart Copeland, Geddy Lee, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Omar Hakim, Chris Chaney, Wolfgang Van Halen, Supergrass, and Hawkins’ Chevy Metal bandmates. Comedian Dave Chappelle will also be on hand for a special appearance. Many of those artists will appear at the Los Angeles gig as well, along with Miley Cyrus, Alanis Morissette, Gene...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Is No One’s ‘Plan B’ in Sexy New Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat (while throwing some serious shade on an ex) in the new music video for her song, “Plan B,” which dropped Thursday. The video sees the rapper spilling some serious tea about a former love while rapping her head bop-worthy verses straight into the camera. Whoever Meg wrote the song about should be hella scared. “Still can’t believe I used to fuck with ya/Poppin Plan Bs ’cause I ain’t planned to be stuck with ya,” she raps in the first verse. “Damn, I see you still kick it with...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj Tapped for 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj, and Avril Lavigne have been tapped as performers for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 23 and 24. Additional main stage performers include Morgan Wallen, Lionel Richie, Black Eyed Peas, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Sam Smith, The Black Keys, LL Cool J, and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, among others. Tickets for the Ryan Seacrest-hosted festival will be available via AXS from Friday, June 17. On the final day of the weekend event, a slate of performers will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
John Paul Jones
Person
Alain Johannes
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Krist Novoselic
Person
Greg Kurstin
Person
Nile Rodgers
HipHopDX.com

Megan Thee Stallion To Appear On 'P-Valley' STARZ Series

As Megan Thee Stallion starts to slowly pivot into acting, the “WAP” lyricist will make a brief cameo in Season 2 of the STARZ drama P-Valley, which follows the employees at a fiction strip club called The Pynk. Per E!, fans who were paying close attention may have...
TV SERIES
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
Variety

12-Year-Old Drumming Phenom Nandi Bushell to Join Foo Fighters for Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley

Click here to read the full article. Nandi Bushell, the teen drummer (she turned 12 in April) who became an internet phenomenon during the pandemic, will join the Foo Fighters in honoring the late Taylor Hawkins at a Wembley Stadium tribute concert in late September. Hawkins died in March in Colombia at the age of 50. The Foo Fighters — comprised of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee — announced performers for the London concert earlier this week. They will include a mix of Hawkins’ friends and influences: Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Queens...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foo Fighters#Kia Forum#Guitar World#Guitar Player
Outsider.com

Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitarist Zakk Wylde Sends ‘Prayers of Love & Strength’ to Singer Amid Major Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne’s lead guitarist Zakk Wylde is offering some well-wishes to the rock-n-roll icon as Ozzy Osbourne continues to recover from yet another major health concern. Recently, Sharon Osbourne, wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne announced that her husband was headed into major surgery. This announcement comes as Sharon Osbourne announces she’ll be stepping away from her post on the U.K.’s The Talk in order to be by her husband’s side. According to the couple’s daughter, Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy has undergone serious spinal surgery.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert L.A.: Alanis Morissette, Miley Cyrus, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, and More

After announcing the lineup for the London Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, Foo Fighters and the Hawkins family have now revealed the artists who will play the September 27 tribute show in Los Angeles. Performing at Inglewood’s Kia Forum are Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Joshua Homme of Queens of the Stone Age, Joan Jett, Brian May of Queen, Mark Ronson, Alanis Morissette, Gene Simmons of Kiss, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Explains Kelsey Harris Fallout, Kelsey Responds

Megan Thee Stallion has detailed how her friendship with Kelsey Harris deteriorated in the wake of the July 2020 shooting which was allegedly carried out by Tory Lanez. Speaking with Rolling Stone for a new cover story, Megan recalled feeling slighted after seeing Harris meeting with Lanez after the shooting.
THEATER & DANCE
CBS LA

Foo Fighters announce star-studded lineup for Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts

Miley Cyrus, members of Queen, Rage Against the Machine, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers will take the stage this fall in tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins.The Foo Fighters announced the all-star lineups for a pair of Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts that will take place this September, in London and at the Kia Forum in Inglewood. Hawkins died a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia where the Foo Fighters were scheduled to play Lollapalooza in April.The Inglewood concert is scheduled for Sept. 27, and the lineup includes Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen, Jane's Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, The Police drummer Stewart Copeland, and singers Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett and Alanis Morrissette.Tickets go on sale Friday, and fans were instructed to sign up on the Foo Fighters website to receive ticketing links. Both concerts will benefit charities chosen by the Hawkins family.
INGLEWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
POPSUGAR

Chlöe Treats Us to a Sexy "Surprise" With Her New Video

Chlöe gave fans a sweet surprise on Friday: a new song complete with a music video. After teasing the track on Wednesday, the 23-year-old singer released her third solo single, titled "Surprise," and boy, is it steamy. "Give me your money, baby, I'll make it rain for you," Chlöe sings over the sultry beat. "Feel like you cheatin' the positions I play for you. Surprise, tonight you get my freaky side."
CELEBRITIES
Kerrang

Even more guests announced for both Taylor Hawkins tribute shows

Just a couple of days after announcing the first wave of special guests for the London and Los Angeles Taylor Hawkins tribute shows, even more guests have been confirmed. Joining the Foo Fighters and Hawkins family at Wembley Stadium on September 3 are: John Paul Jones, Alain Johannes, Nandi Bushell, Nile Rodgers, Krist Novoselic, Greg Kurstin and a special appearance by Chris Rock.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Guitar World Magazine

20 milestone moments in Marshall’s 60-year quest for bigger, badder tone

Over six decades Marshall has helped define electric guitar tone, providing backline for some of the most influential and high-profile guitar players on the planet. The titans of rock, players such as Jimi Hendrix, Pete Townshend and Jimmy Page, needed volume and lots of it in the days before the PA could carry some of the load. Marshall provided it.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy