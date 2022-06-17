Severe Weather Statement issued for Effingham, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Effingham FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Illinois, including the following county, Effingham. * WHEN...Until 345 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 955 AM CDT, emergency management reported numerous roadways flooded in the Effingham area. Up to 5 inches of rain this morning produced this flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Effingham, Teutopolis, Watson, Effingham County Airport, Heartville, Lake Sara and Elliotstown. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

