Cayuga Nation Confirms Opening of Seneca Falls Casino

Camp Babcock-Hovey is for sale. The decision was made Tuesday night by the volunteer Executive Board after almost a year of attempting to save it. The Seneca Waterways Council is expected to pay 8-MILLION dollars in cash towards the national Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy settlement, that was brought upon by thousands of sexual abuse allegations. In a statement, the Executive Board said after using all of its operating and capital cash assets, and other funds, they would not be able to afford to pay the 8-MILLION dollars without selling one of its three camps.

OVID, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO