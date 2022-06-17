ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida is the Only State Not Pre-Ordering COVID-19 Shots For Toddlers

By Mystery Man
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the news that the FDA recommended the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for ages 6...

Tampa Bay Times

Florida only state not to preorder COVID vaccine for young kids, report says

Florida is the only state in the union that did not preorder COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 4 and under, according to a report from the Miami Herald. The nation’s third-largest state missed Tuesday’s deadline to preorder the doses from the federal government, which the Herald reports could delay delivery to Florida’s pediatricians, clinics, pharmacies and pediatric hospitals.
Ohio Capital Journal

FDA greenlights emergency use of COVID vaccines for kids under 5

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized emergency use of two COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5, moving the country one step closer to having shots for all age groups. The decision leaves just one hurdle, a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, before parents can begin getting babies […] The post FDA greenlights emergency use of COVID vaccines for kids under 5 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
rolling out

If you recently bought strawberries, throw them out; here’s why

If you recently bought strawberries, you need to think twice about eating them. Health officials are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in the United States and Canada that could possibly be linked to organic strawberries. Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that could cause liver disease and is caused by contaminated food or water.
TheDailyBeast

Florida 61-Year-Old Loses His McDonald’s Job After Attack on Black Teen

One of the white men arrested for allegedly attacking a Black teen in a residential Florida neighborhood this week appears to have lost a major source of income. In a statement to The Daily Beast, McDonald’s confirmed that Howard Hughes is no longer employed by one of its Orlando franchisees. “We are deeply disturbed and disappointed by what we’ve seen in this video,” local McDonald’s owner and operator James Gilchrist wrote. “This behavior goes against our values and is not tolerated. I can confirm this individual is no longer employed by my organization.” Hughes, 61, and Donald Corsi, 52, were booked by Seminole County police Wednesday. Hughes was charged with felony property damage and misdemeanor battery for the alleged assault on a 16-year-old. The teen’s family accused the men of racial profiling him as he drove through their ritzy neighborhood in Sanford, the same town where Trayvon Martin was killed in 2012.
WebMD

More Jif Products Added to Salmonella Recall List

J.M. Smucker Company has now recalled multiple Jif brand peanut butter types, including creamy, crunchy, natural, and reduced fat. The list of recalled products includes peanut butter cup ice cream, protein power snacks, peanut butter cups, chicken salad, and Walmart-branded fudge, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The recalled...
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Measures To Protect Floridians From the Effects of “Biden’s Border Crisis”

Tackling the adverse effects being felt in Florida. Governor DeSantis on June 17Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On June 17 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis briefed press in Northern Florida, addressing what he referred to as "Biden's Border Crisis". The press conference was intended to discuss what the governor sees as clear and present dangers for Floridians if the existing southern border crisis continues to unfold as it has, lately.
CBS Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs specialty license-plate changes

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed three bills, including changes to Florida's specialty license-plate program and new restrictions on candidates for soil-and-water conservation district boards. The license-plate bill (SB 364) will cut the maximum number of specialty plates at any one time from 150 to 135, while also making some changes related to the pre-sales of plates. While the measure maintains a requirement of 3,000 pre-sales for most plates to reach and remain on the road, it cuts the pre-sale benchmark from 4,000 to 3,000 for plates aimed at supporters of Auburn University, the University of Alabama and the University of Georgia. The bill also directs the development of the following potential license plates: Inter Miami CF, Safe Haven for Newborns, Pap Corps Champions for Cancer Research, Learn to Fly, Florida Swims, Down Syndrome Awareness, Gopher Tortoise and Take Stock in Children. Under the bill on soil-and-water conservation districts (SB 1078), candidates for the boards will now need to have at least a decade's experience working as or for agriculture producers. The third measure signed by DeSantis (SB 1026) dealt with process serving. The bills passed during the legislative session that ended in March. DeSantis' office announced the bill-signings late Wednesday.
Popculture

Protein Snacks Sold at Walgreens Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk

A protein snack sold at Walgreens is being pulled from store shelves after it was determined to be a health hazard to consumers. F&S Produce Co on June 7 issued a voluntary recall of Protein Power Snack, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall was issued because the product contains Jif peanut butter, which has been linked to a multistate salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than a dozen people.
TheDailyBeast

Florida Wife Sensationally Acquitted of Murdering Stepdad-Turned-Hubby

Danielle Redlick, the woman who fatally stabbed her 65-year-old stepdad-turned-husband in their Florida home in 2019, argued on the stand that she did it out of self defense as he tried to smother her. On Friday, after deliberating for just four hours, a jury agreed and found her not guilty of second-degree murder or manslaughter. She was, however, convicted of tampering with evidence after prosecutors said she deleted messages from her phone, browsed a dating app, and tried to bleach the scene before calling 911. Redlick, 48, initially told a 911 operator she believed her husband, a former NBA exec, had a heart attack. She then said he stabbed himself and bled out as she took cover in a bathroom the entire night. Eventually, on the witness stand this week, she admitted stabbing him in the shoulder but said she didn’t mean to kill him. Redlick had tried to divorce her husband, who her defense team described as an abusive alcoholic. She broke down in tears as the verdict was read in Orlando on Friday.
