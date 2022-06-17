Florida is the Only State Not Pre-Ordering COVID-19 Shots For Toddlers

Moderna announced new data on Wednesday suggesting a new version of its COVID-19 vaccine will offer superior protection to its original formulation of shots, based on studying antibodies generated by their new boosters in blood samples of trial participants. The company said in a release that it plans to submit...
Florida is the only state in the union that did not preorder COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 4 and under, according to a report from the Miami Herald. The nation’s third-largest state missed Tuesday’s deadline to preorder the doses from the federal government, which the Herald reports could delay delivery to Florida’s pediatricians, clinics, pharmacies and pediatric hospitals.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized emergency use of two COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5, moving the country one step closer to having shots for all age groups. The decision leaves just one hurdle, a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, before parents can begin getting babies […]
If you recently bought strawberries, you need to think twice about eating them. Health officials are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in the United States and Canada that could possibly be linked to organic strawberries. Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that could cause liver disease and is caused by contaminated food or water.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned consumers that strawberries sold at major US grocery stores, including Trader Joe's and Walmart, may be linked to an outbreak of Hepatitis A. The federal agency released a statement on Saturday, saying that along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
AS many as nine children have died since early 2021 due to baby formula possibly contaminated at a factory in Michigan, according to new documents. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigated these claims and stated that only two children had died while two others were sickened after consuming the formula from the Sturgis plant.
FBI is investigating a Florida woman, who found Ashley Biden's controversial diary and sold it to a right-wing organization. Aimee Harris reportedly sold the diary to Project Veritas for upwards of $40,000.
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control's color-coded map of COVID "community levels" shows most of the U.S. covered in a soothing shade of light green, symbolizing "low" transmission levels, as of May 19.
One of the white men arrested for allegedly attacking a Black teen in a residential Florida neighborhood this week appears to have lost a major source of income. In a statement to The Daily Beast, McDonald’s confirmed that Howard Hughes is no longer employed by one of its Orlando franchisees. “We are deeply disturbed and disappointed by what we’ve seen in this video,” local McDonald’s owner and operator James Gilchrist wrote. “This behavior goes against our values and is not tolerated. I can confirm this individual is no longer employed by my organization.” Hughes, 61, and Donald Corsi, 52, were booked by Seminole County police Wednesday. Hughes was charged with felony property damage and misdemeanor battery for the alleged assault on a 16-year-old. The teen’s family accused the men of racial profiling him as he drove through their ritzy neighborhood in Sanford, the same town where Trayvon Martin was killed in 2012.
Florida is one of the least affordable states in the U.S., and, now, Miami is one of the most expensive places to live a lavish lifestyle in the world!. It is a bit ironic that the most affordable flights nationally come from Florida airports, so it's cheap to get out of town.
The force will be led by a former Marine Lt. Colonel. Following the announcement on June 15 that Florida's State Guard has been reinstated, Governor Ron DeSantis has invited more Floridians to apply to join the force.
J.M. Smucker Company has now recalled multiple Jif brand peanut butter types, including creamy, crunchy, natural, and reduced fat. The list of recalled products includes peanut butter cup ice cream, protein power snacks, peanut butter cups, chicken salad, and Walmart-branded fudge, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The recalled...
Tackling the adverse effects being felt in Florida. Governor DeSantis on June 17Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On June 17 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis briefed press in Northern Florida, addressing what he referred to as "Biden's Border Crisis". The press conference was intended to discuss what the governor sees as clear and present dangers for Floridians if the existing southern border crisis continues to unfold as it has, lately.
TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed three bills, including changes to Florida's specialty license-plate program and new restrictions on candidates for soil-and-water conservation district boards. The license-plate bill (SB 364) will cut the maximum number of specialty plates at any one time from 150 to 135, while also making some changes related to the pre-sales of plates. While the measure maintains a requirement of 3,000 pre-sales for most plates to reach and remain on the road, it cuts the pre-sale benchmark from 4,000 to 3,000 for plates aimed at supporters of Auburn University, the University of Alabama and the University of Georgia. The bill also directs the development of the following potential license plates: Inter Miami CF, Safe Haven for Newborns, Pap Corps Champions for Cancer Research, Learn to Fly, Florida Swims, Down Syndrome Awareness, Gopher Tortoise and Take Stock in Children. Under the bill on soil-and-water conservation districts (SB 1078), candidates for the boards will now need to have at least a decade's experience working as or for agriculture producers. The third measure signed by DeSantis (SB 1026) dealt with process serving. The bills passed during the legislative session that ended in March. DeSantis' office announced the bill-signings late Wednesday.
A protein snack sold at Walgreens is being pulled from store shelves after it was determined to be a health hazard to consumers. F&S Produce Co on June 7 issued a voluntary recall of Protein Power Snack, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall was issued because the product contains Jif peanut butter, which has been linked to a multistate salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than a dozen people.
Danielle Redlick, the woman who fatally stabbed her 65-year-old stepdad-turned-husband in their Florida home in 2019, argued on the stand that she did it out of self defense as he tried to smother her. On Friday, after deliberating for just four hours, a jury agreed and found her not guilty of second-degree murder or manslaughter. She was, however, convicted of tampering with evidence after prosecutors said she deleted messages from her phone, browsed a dating app, and tried to bleach the scene before calling 911. Redlick, 48, initially told a 911 operator she believed her husband, a former NBA exec, had a heart attack. She then said he stabbed himself and bled out as she took cover in a bathroom the entire night. Eventually, on the witness stand this week, she admitted stabbing him in the shoulder but said she didn’t mean to kill him. Redlick had tried to divorce her husband, who her defense team described as an abusive alcoholic. She broke down in tears as the verdict was read in Orlando on Friday.
Buying a first home in today's economic environment can be a challenge. Generally, home prices in the United States were up nearly 19% overall from the first quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022. Some geographic areas have had even sharper increases.
