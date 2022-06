Royals -1.5 (+120) 8 (Over -110 / Under -110) I’d like to be the first to congratulate the Oakland Athletics on officially becoming the new worst team in the MLB. It’s taken a lot of hard work, trading away Matt Olson and Matt Chapman, but they’ve done it, they have finally sunk to the bottom. They did so with two crucial losses in the first two games of this series with the Royals. The previous owners of the worst record in the bigs.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO