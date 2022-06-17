Thousands “Jam” In Downtown Paris As Tennessee River Jam Kicks Off

MURRAY – After 52 years in business, Hungry Bear Pancake & Bar-B-Q House will soon be closing its doors for good. Todd Swain – who co-owns and operates the restaurant with his brothers, Steve and Tim – said their parents, Ronald and Elizabeth Swain, opened Hungry Bear in January 1970 at its original location at 1409 Main St. In 1988, the restaurant moved eastward to its current location at 1310 Main St. In a Ledger & Times story last summer about some of Murray’s oldest restaurants, Todd said it was a wonderful experience serving the community over the years and getting to know so many loyal customers.

MURRAY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO