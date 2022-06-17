ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TN

Thousands “Jam” In Downtown Paris As Tennessee River Jam Kicks Off

By Shannon McFarlin
radionwtn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis, Tenn.–Forget that the heat index was way over 100 degrees, for the 5,000-5,500 people who “jammed” into downtown Paris last night, it was party time as the Marshall Tucker Band kicked off this year’s...

www.radionwtn.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
radionwtn.com

Thousands Enjoy Saturday Jam Concert At Paris Landing

Paris, Tenn.–Thousands turned out at Paris Landing State Park for the Saturday performances of Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, Rockin’ Randall French, the Paula Bridges Band and more, as seen in this drone photo from Sam Hutson and Crove Media. The four-day festival wound down today with...
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Kentucky Headhunters Go Hunting Dinner At Paris Landing Lodge

Buchanan, Tenn.–The Kentucky Headhunters went hunting for some dinner before their appearance Friday night at The Breakers and found it at the new Lodge at Paris Landing. The Kentucky Headhunters performed as part of the four-day annual Tennessee River Jam. In photo are Hostess Simone Travis and two co-workers, Jordan and Lisa.
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

“Almost Famous” A Big Hit At Eiffel Tower Park

Paris, Tenn.–Paris City Manager Kim Foster and Commercial Bank & Trust Co. President Clint Davis introduce the band “Almost Famous” of Memphis at Friday night’s Tennessee River Jam event at Eiffel Tower Park in Paris. A huge and enthusiastic crowd was on hand for the band’s performance, which was sponsored by Commercial Bank & Trust. In introducing the band, Davis called them “crazy talented” and everyone in the audience seemed to agree. Several food trucks were on hand and the Splash Park was open and free. Eiffel Tower Park was crowded with people enjoying the music, pickleball courts, playgrounds, swimming pool, Splash Park and trails. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Sara Evans Wows In Sold Out Dixie Show

Huntingdon, Tenn.–Sara Evans wowed the crowd in her sold out show Friday at The Dixie in Huntingdon. The people at the Dixie said, “Our love for the talented Sara Evans grew “A Little Bit Stronger” after tonight’s performance! We’re very honored to have her back on our Hal Holbrook stage & hope she’ll join us again soon!” (Dixie photo).
HUNTINGDON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Paris, TN
State
Tennessee State
radionwtn.com

Stage Is Set For Tonight’s Free Concert As Crews Work Past Midnight

Paris, Tenn.–Crews worked until well past midnight overnight to set up the stage, bleachers and merchandise areas for tonight’s free concert by the Marshall Tucker Band in downtown Paris. Tonight’s concert will kick off this weekend’s Tennessee River Jam, with opening acts 24 Seven at 6 p.m. and...
PARIS, TN
WSMV

Heavy storms sneak up on Middle Tennessee, leave damage behind

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The recent heat wave has dominated the lives of Middle Tennesseans for the last week as temperatures hovered around, and even surpassed, historic levels. With abnormal heat, comes the ever-looming possibility of an unstable weather system popping up, should a cold front move through...even briefly. This...
NASHVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Shepherd’s Table Community Kitchen Open Next Week

Huntingdon, Tenn.–The Shepherd’s Table returns to inside dining this month. THe community kitchen located in Huntingdon now serves meals twice monthly at the original location, First Presbyterian Church located at 19835 E.Main Street, on both the 3rd and 4th Tuesdays. Meals are served restaurant style with drive-through available from 5 until 7 p.m.. It is open to the public and there is no cost. All are invited.
HUNTINGDON, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Thorn
Person
Cowboy Troy
Person
Darryl Worley
Person
Ray Lewis
radionwtn.com

New Members Installed At Paris Quota Club

Paris, Tenn.–Two new members were installed at the Paris Quota Club’s meeting at the Paris Academy for the Arts. Vice-President and Membership Chair Joy Weathersbee installed Gale Tharpe, who sponsored by Martha Smith; and Cecelia Hopper, sponsored by Kayla Nation. Both ladies will serve on the same committees as their sponsors for the remainder of the club year.
PARIS, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville plans for patriotic July 4 celebration

As home to Fort Campbell and the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), as well as other special forces units, Clarksville pulls out all the stops to celebrate our nation's independence. Dozens of veteran-owned businesses and patriotic-inspired places, people and events make Clarksville a perfect choice for a getaway to celebrate...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Home built for veteran who lost home to Dec. 10 tornado

MAYFIELD, KY-- More than 170 volunteers rallied together to build a home in two weeks. The Andreasen family of Mayfield lost their home to the Dec. 10 tornado. With help from A Soldier's Journey Home and Tunnels to Towers Foundation, Army Veteran Tim Andreasen now has a place to call home.
MAYFIELD, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee River#The Kentucky Headhunters#Big Rich#Ace#Pepper S Automotive#Dew Drop Inn
WBKR

One of the Scariest Bridges in the U.S. is in Kentucky

As I was doing research on another article about an amazing Kentucky fact, I came across a YouTube video of a bridge in the Bluegrass state that some people are scared to cross. The Brookport Bridge location and dimensions. The bridge is almost 100 years old and connects Paducah, KY...
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Motorcycle crash sends Paducah man to the hospital

A Paducah man was airlifted to a Nashville hospital following a motorcycle crash Saturday. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said they were called to Krebs Station Road for a single vehicle motorcycle crash. The motorcycle was driven by 21-year-old Everett Johnson of Paducah. Deputies said Johnson was east bound on...
PADUCAH, KY
NBC News

Storm knocks out power for thousands across Tennessee and Kentucky

More than 70,000 customers in Kentucky and nearly 40,000 in Tennessee are experiencing power outages after a storm passed through the area on Friday. The outages come amid high temperatures and a heat advisory that prompted a warning from Nashville Mayor John Cooper to take precautions. A significant number of...
TENNESSEE STATE
Murray Ledger & Times

Hungry Bear to close after more than 5 decades

MURRAY – After 52 years in business, Hungry Bear Pancake & Bar-B-Q House will soon be closing its doors for good. Todd Swain – who co-owns and operates the restaurant with his brothers, Steve and Tim – said their parents, Ronald and Elizabeth Swain, opened Hungry Bear in January 1970 at its original location at 1409 Main St. In 1988, the restaurant moved eastward to its current location at 1310 Main St. In a Ledger & Times story last summer about some of Murray’s oldest restaurants, Todd said it was a wonderful experience serving the community over the years and getting to know so many loyal customers.
MURRAY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WSMV

Tree falls on Dickson woman, breaking her spine, ribs

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Strong storms came dangerously close to killing a Dickson woman Friday morning when part of a tree came crashing down on her front porch. It left her trapped under its weight and broke her spine and several ribs. That’s according to Nancy Rutan’s husband, Gary, who watched it all.
DICKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Oakland Shop, Contents Destroyed By Fire

Oakland, Tenn.–Firefighters from five departments battled a blaze that resulted in a shop being destroyed Sunday. The Oakland Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 1:20 p.m. to 4465 Clifty Rd. and on arrival, they found the shop fully engulfed. Fire Chief James Martin said the fire was spreading toward...
OAKLAND, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris Man Arrested For Firing Handgun Outside Paducah Nightclub

Paducah, Ky.–A Paris man was arrested after allegedly firing a handgun outside a Paducah nightclub Thursday night. Cody L. Teneyck, age 30, of Paris, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail. According to the press release, Paducah Police were called about 10:25...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Motorcyclist injured in crash flown to hospital

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in McCracken County on Saturday night, June 18. The crash happened at approximately 9:20 p.m. on the 1000 block of Krebs Station Road. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Everett Johnson lost control of his 2000...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy