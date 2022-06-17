Cass County Man Gets Life For Double Murder

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — Texarkana police are investigating after a man allegedly stabbed his parents on Sunday morning, the father died from his injuries, according to officials. The incident happened at a house in the 3600 block of Skyline Boulevard at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. The 65-year-old couple was allegedly stabbed by their son, leaving […]
LINDEN, Texas–A Cass County man was convicted of capital murder Thursday and sentenced to life without parole for killing two people in 2018 before burning their bodies in a trash pit. Kevin Dewayne Shepard Jr., 30, killed Donnie Combs and Cynthia Arnold on rural property in Cass County sometime...
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Southeast Texas this past week arrested Pedro Serrano, 33, after he showed up at the sheriff’s office to ask for protection after he reportedly failed to pay a drug supplier. Serrano spoke with investigators the afternoon of June 16 and claimed his...
Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County and Bowie County first responders are working a drowning on Lake Wright Patman, according to Texas Game Warden Captain Shawn Hervey. According to Captain Hervey, the victim was a passenger on a personal water craft and was not wearing a...
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who killed the father of her lover's child in a June 2020 knife attack was convicted Thursday of second-degree murder in Caddo District Court. Jennifer Lois Laverne Ford, 32, returns to District Judge Ramona Emanuel courtroom for sentencing June 28. She faces a mandatory...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more about an incident that left three people injured early Father’s Day morning. Dispatchers got the call at 2:20 a.m. Sunday, June 19 to the 1600 block of Marshall Street. Officers were told that a shooting took...
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - After the Marion County Sheriff’s Office put out a call for help in identifying a man who allegedly broke into the Jefferson Dixie Youth Association concession stand, the suspect has been IDed and arrested. According to a post on the Marion County Sheriff’s Office...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting outside a bar near downtown Shreveport early Sunday morning that left three people wounded. Shreveport police say it happened at 2:20 a.m. Sunday across the street from the Uptown Bar & Lounge on Marshall Street in Highland after a group of people got into an argument as they were leaving the club.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say a teen is behind bars who is accused of shooting two people in a park Wednesday. According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call at the A B Palmer Park in the 500 block of East 79th Street. When on the scene they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say a teen is behind bars who is accused of shooting two people in a park Wednesday. According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call at the A B Palmer Park in the 500 block of East 79th Street. When on the scene they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.
LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man was charged with murder Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting in February. Demetrius Alvester Armstrong, 23, was booked into the Gregg County Jail on a $500,000 bond after an arrest warrant was issued in connection with the death of DeMarcus Else, of Longview.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man accused of shooting multiple people during a domestic disturbance in early 2018 is sentenced to almost 30 years. According to the Caddo District Attorney’s Office, 28-year-old Wynston Scott is charged with aggravated criminal property damage. Each charge equals 13 years in prison and Scott will serve them consecutively.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The officers charged in the death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. have been acquitted in all charges. The trial was a bench trial, not a jury trial. On the evening of Thursday, June 16, prosecutors rested their case after calling 28 witnesses to testify in addition to introducing into evidence several videos capturing the struggle between the four officers and McGlothen.
WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) — The White Oak Police Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man that allegedly trespassed and may have attempted to burglarize an RV late Thursday evening. Police said that the video below is the furthest extent of identification they have received for the suspect and that they […]
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The officers charged in the death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. have been acquitted in all charges. The trial was a bench trial, not a jury trial. On the evening of Thursday, June 16, prosecutors rested their case after calling 28 witnesses to testify in addition to introducing into evidence several videos capturing the struggle between the four officers and McGlothen.
A Shreveport teen serving juvenile life for multiple felonies including armed robbery, aggravated flight from an officer, illegal carrying of a weapon, escape, burglary of an inhabited dwelling and illegal possession of stolen things, escaped from juvenile lockup in Avoyelles Parish Monday, June 13, 2022, and is on the run.
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Two teens are behind bars after allegedly attempting to break into cars Wednesday morning. According to Texarkana, Texas police, a Bowie County deputy responded to a neighborhood off Moores Lane around 1 a.m. after a 911 caller said they witnessed three men trying to get into vehicles. The caller later said the two men were walking toward Arista Apartments.
