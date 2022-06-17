Cass County Man Gets Life For Double Murder

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The officers charged in the death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. have been acquitted in all charges. The trial was a bench trial, not a jury trial. On the evening of Thursday, June 16, prosecutors rested their case after calling 28 witnesses to testify in addition to introducing into evidence several videos capturing the struggle between the four officers and McGlothen.

