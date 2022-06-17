ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, TX

Cass County Man Gets Life For Double Murder

easttexasradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Cass County jury sentenced Kevin Shepard of Atlanta to two...

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
txktoday.com

Man Dead, Woman in Critical Condition, Son Arrested

Texarkana, Texas Police are investigating a murder at a home in the 3600 block of Skyline that occurred 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, a man died at the home and his wife is in critical condition at Christus St. Michael Hospital with multiple stab wounds. Police say that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cass County, TX
City
Atlanta, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Cass County, TX
Crime & Safety
txktoday.com

Authorities Investigating Drowning at Lake Wright Patman

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County and Bowie County first responders are working a drowning on Lake Wright Patman, according to Texas Game Warden Captain Shawn Hervey. According to Captain Hervey, the victim was a passenger on a personal water craft and was not wearing a...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Shreveport woman convicted of murder in knife attack

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who killed the father of her lover's child in a June 2020 knife attack was convicted Thursday of second-degree murder in Caddo District Court. Jennifer Lois Laverne Ford, 32, returns to District Judge Ramona Emanuel courtroom for sentencing June 28. She faces a mandatory...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Violent Crime
KSLA

3 injured in shooting in Shreveport; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more about an incident that left three people injured early Father’s Day morning. Dispatchers got the call at 2:20 a.m. Sunday, June 19 to the 1600 block of Marshall Street. Officers were told that a shooting took...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport PD: 3 wounded in shooting at Highland bar

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting outside a bar near downtown Shreveport early Sunday morning that left three people wounded. Shreveport police say it happened at 2:20 a.m. Sunday across the street from the Uptown Bar & Lounge on Marshall Street in Highland after a group of people got into an argument as they were leaving the club.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Teen behind bars, accused of shooting 2 people

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say a teen is behind bars who is accused of shooting two people in a park Wednesday. According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call at the A B Palmer Park in the 500 block of East 79th Street. When on the scene they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLTV

Judge approves probation for attorney in Tyler serial killer trial

KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Great Texas Balloon Race competitor Kenny Jay from Sturgeon Missouri about Thursday morning’s practice flight over Longview. Caldwell Zoo working to get Texas horned lizards off the threatened list. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. To help strengthen the population, the Caldwell Zoo has a...
CBS19

Longview man arrested in connection with fatal February shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man was charged with murder Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting in February. Demetrius Alvester Armstrong, 23, was booked into the Gregg County Jail on a $500,000 bond after an arrest warrant was issued in connection with the death of DeMarcus Else, of Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTAL

Shreveport man gets 26 years in domestic disturbance case

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man accused of shooting multiple people during a domestic disturbance in early 2018 is sentenced to almost 30 years. According to the Caddo District Attorney’s Office, 28-year-old Wynston Scott is charged with aggravated criminal property damage. Each charge equals 13 years in prison and Scott will serve them consecutively.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Officers acquitted on all charges in Tommie McGlothen’s Jr.’s death

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The officers charged in the death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. have been acquitted in all charges. The trial was a bench trial, not a jury trial. On the evening of Thursday, June 16, prosecutors rested their case after calling 28 witnesses to testify in addition to introducing into evidence several videos capturing the struggle between the four officers and McGlothen.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Police searching for person caught on camera trespassing

WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) — The White Oak Police Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man that allegedly trespassed and may have attempted to burglarize an RV late Thursday evening. Police said that the video below is the furthest extent of identification they have received for the suspect and that they […]
WHITE OAK, TX
KSLA

Body of missing Shreveport City Marshal found in Gulf of Mexico

The party had free food, games and prizes. Along with the art, there was also food, entertainment and a permanent public art installation. Insurance agents race to find new coverage amid a mountain of insurance cancellations. Updated: 14 hours ago. Reactions to conclusion of McGlothen in-custody death trial. Updated: Jun....
SHREVEPORT, LA
caddoda.com

Anthony Mandigo escapes from state custody

A Shreveport teen serving juvenile life for multiple felonies including armed robbery, aggravated flight from an officer, illegal carrying of a weapon, escape, burglary of an inhabited dwelling and illegal possession of stolen things, escaped from juvenile lockup in Avoyelles Parish Monday, June 13, 2022, and is on the run.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

TTPD: 2 teens arrested, accused of breaking into cars

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Two teens are behind bars after allegedly attempting to break into cars Wednesday morning. According to Texarkana, Texas police, a Bowie County deputy responded to a neighborhood off Moores Lane around 1 a.m. after a 911 caller said they witnessed three men trying to get into vehicles. The caller later said the two men were walking toward Arista Apartments.
TEXARKANA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy