Bladen County, NC

Bladen County & Elizabethtown Play Friday in DYB District 2 Coach Pitch Supplemental

bladenonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE WACCAMAW – Both the Bladen County and Elizabethtown Supplemental All-Star teams will play Friday night in the Dixie Youth Baseball District 2 Supplemental AA (Coach Pitch) Tournament at the Lake...

bladenonline.com

bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Tuesday

Here are three things to know for Tuesday, June 21:. 1. Ribbon Cutting: Today, 5 p.m., The People’s Emporium, 124 West Broad Street, Elizabethtown. Sponsored by Elizabethtown-White Lake Chamber of Commerce. (READ MORE) 2. Rabies Clinics For Dogs and Cats: Saturday, 12:30-1 p.m., Elizabethtown Veterinary Hospital; 1:30-2 p.m., Barking...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WBTW News13

Man hurt in Laurinburg shooting

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was hurt Tuesday morning in a shooting in Laurinburg, authorities said. Laurinburg police responded about 4:20 a.m. to Scotland Memorial Hospital after getting a report of a gunshot victim there, police said. The man told officers he was shot by an unknown person while in the area of Alexander […]
LAURINBURG, NC
bladenonline.com

Heat Played in Bladen 8-10 Softball League

The Heat played in Bladen Recreation’s 8-10 Girls Softball League this season. Team members are: Kaylee Fisher, Khloe Campbell, Rylee White, Angelina Jones, Avery Tatum, Keira Dowless, Racquel Whittington, Avianna Whittington, Jeniyah Whittington, Madisyn Butler, India Storms, Kynslie Kinlaw and Tiyana Singletary. Coaches are Dom Whittington and Jerry Campbell.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen County, NC
Sports
bladenonline.com

Bladen Commissioners To Meet Monday Night

The Bladen County Board of Commissioners on Monday are expected to consider approved an agreement with Hall Tree Service for stream debris removal of the Big Swamp-Section 5 during its regularly scheduled meeting. The meeting is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be in the Commissioners’ Room which...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Bladen County Public Library News

The Bladen County Public Library is having quite an eventful summer, so here’s the most recent news to keep yourself up to date and support your local library!. June 21: Teen Movie Night: 6 p.m., showing Harry Potter & the Sorcerer’s Stone. June 28: Gaming Club: 5-8 p.m.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man shot, killed in Fayetteville homicide

Fayetteville, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Fayetteville on Sunday morning, launching a homicide investigation for police. Fayetteville officers responded to the 800 block of Danish Drive around 11:40 after they learned of a shooting. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds. Life-saving efforts from officers...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Robeson County deputies investigate shooting death of 18-year-old

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at 2:54 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Starlite Drive and Kenny Biggs Road in Lumberton and found Damarius McCoy, 18, of Lumberton, with a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

18-year-old killed in Lumberton shooting, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a teenager. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area of Starlie Drive and Kenny Biggs Road in Lumberton at around 3 a.m. Wednesday after reports of a shooting.
LUMBERTON, NC
bladenonline.com

Juneteenth Celebration In Bladen County

On June eighteenth and nineteenth 2022, Bladen County residents held a two-day, Juneteenth Celebration at Elizabethtown Middle School. At the first event on the eighteenth, there were a variety of bounce houses, games, music, vendors, and even free food! There were all sorts of vendors from small businesses, local government agencies, Covid-19 testing, and vaccinations just to name a few. The second event on the nineteenth was a gospel explosion. There were various choirs, psalmists, gospel groups, and speakers. The goal of these two events was to honor Juneteenth and everything it stands for. The community supporters hope that these events bring unity to the community.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Man found dead in cell at Scotland County Detention Center

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A 31-year-old man was found dead Saturday in his cell at Scotland County Detention Center on Biggs Street, according to Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey. Kersey said they’ve called in the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to determine how the man died....
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Cape Fear Mini Storage Auction

Per N.C. Statues, Section 44A-40 thru 46, Cape Fear Mini Storage, has the right to take a possessory lien on all of the goods stored in the following units and offer for sale at the public action as listed below. The tenant will have the opportunity to pay in full the total amount due to bring the account up to date by 9:30 a.m., June 28, 2022, to keep the property from auction.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WBTW News13

2 women accused of having fentanyl in Scotland County jail

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two women are accused of having fentanyl in the Scotland County Detention Center, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Shelby Farris and Cynthia Ferguson were both arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance on jail premises, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of schedule II, according to deputies. […]

