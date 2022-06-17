Downed air conditioning at Ky. women’s prison causing health concerns in extreme heat

Maintenance issues at a women’s prison in Shelby County are causing air-conditioning outages in the midst of extreme temperatures, and some are concerned about inmate health.

The Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women has two units that are having maintenance issues, said Justice Cabinet spokeswoman Morgan Hall. A heat advisory remained in effect until Thursday night and high temperatures were expected to return next week.

“KCIW has purchased portable air conditioning units. The portable units and several industrial sized fans have been distributed and are up and running,” Hall said.

Robert Walker, who mentors an inmate at the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women, says because of a lack of air conditioning, he’s concerned about the effects of the extreme heat on the offenders.

Walker is concerned, after talking to the inmate, that some inmates have fallen ill.

Hall said that of Friday morning, statewide there have been no reports of inmates experiencing medical issues due to the reported temperatures.

WFPL News reported that one incarcerated person said some inmates are suffering from heat exhaustion and that air conditioning also went out in August 2021

Hall told the Herald-Leader that medical staff have “conducted a wellness check on the inmates in both units and indicate that while temperatures are elevated, they are not dangerous.”

Nurses will continue to conduct wellness checks, Hall said.

Walker said he doesn’t think the conditions represent malfeasance by prison officials.

“It’s budgetary and it’s state policy,” Walker said. “I am concerned after hearing from an inmate that the heat is very, very great in the facility. I’m sure the staff is doing what they possibly can do to moderate the heat but it’s almost like state government needs to make some decisions about creating some air conditioning systems for prisons.”

“The Department of Corrections (DOC) monitors temperature conditions at all state prisons,” said Hall in an email. “DOC has been closely monitoring the current heat advisory and impacts on its population and facilities. DOC immediately responds any time maintenance is alerted to air conditioning issues by providing fans, making adjustments to units as needed, and expediting repairs when possible. “

The women’s prison has medical personnel continuing to make rounds in the two dorms that currently are experiencing elevated temperatures.

The Kentucky Correctional Institute for Women at Pewee Valley in Shelby County has 683 inmates, according to its website.