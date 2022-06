MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — This weekend it was hot! The temperature peaked at 101 degrees, breaking a 109-year-old daily temperature record in Mobile. It’s only going to get hotter with temperatures again approaching 100 later this week. Our team spoke with people that have to deal with and work in the heat every day: landscapers. They say you have to take care of yourself, or the heat will do you in.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO