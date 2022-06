COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Most nights, Tony Alford awakens. Every 90 minutes or so, he estimates, Alford’s mind churns him from sleep, maybe for a minute, maybe for half an hour. It’s something about family, or something about football, but at 53 years of age, after a lifetime in the game, the distinctions between the two are all but gone. Football and family, sons and nephews and players, young men looking for love and guidance – it’s all together and it never stops.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO