Somersworth, NH

Missing NH kids found safe in Maine

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WPRI) — Two children who went missing from their grandmother’s New Hampshire home have been safely located in Maine, according to New Hampshire State Police .

An Amber Alert was issued for 11-year-old Alaina Wilson and 8-year-old Chance Wilson, who had last been seen Thursday night at Colonial Village Park in Somersworth.

Police believed they may have been with their mother, Kaileigh Nichols, who does not have custody of them.

The circumstances surrounding the kids’ disappearance have not been disclosed by police.

WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

