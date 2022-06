PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man visiting Philadelphia from the Philippines is dead from a single gunshot wound to the head. Police confirmed the victim is John Albert Laylo, a government attorney from the Philippines, according to the country’s consulate general. Police say Laylo and his mother were in an Uber around 4:10 a.m. on Saturday headed from University City to Philadelphia International when as many as 15 shots were fired into the rear window and driver’s side of the car at 38th and Spruce Streets. Officers transported Laylo to Penn Presbyterian Hospital after responding to the shooting where he was...

