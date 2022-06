LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of people are expected near Big Four Bridge this weekend for events such as Funk Fest and Kentuckiana Pride Festival and security is top of mind. “We have a top-notch security company that we use every year. Obviously, with things going on recently we have beefed up our security. We are working with LMPD and a few other agencies,” said Rodney Coffman, Kentuckiana Pride Foundation President. “Some will be in street clothes, but we have security in the park and around the park.”

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO