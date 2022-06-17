ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasantville, IA

Pleasantville Baseball and Softball Sweep AC-GC

By Scott Dailey
kniakrls.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pleasantville baseball team picked up a pair of hard-fought victories against AC-GC, winning both games 5-4 Thursday night. Pleasantville won game one on a Trevor Daggett walk-off...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

4A #13 Knoxville Softball Chalks Two More Wins Over A Ranked Teams

The Knoxville Softball Squad got two big wins on Saturday in Oskaloosa, one over a fellow class 4A ranked team and a member of the Little Hawkeye Conference and another highly ranked 1A squad. The Panthers defeated #5 Norwalk 4-1. The Panthers scored two runs in the 1st and 2nd innings and made it stand up the rest of the way. Ashlyn Finarty got the win limiting the Warriors to four hits. Knoxville played class 1A #4 Collins/Maxwell and unloaded on the Spartans 10-0. Ciara Heffron threw a five inning one hitter and helped her own cause by driving in three runs, Melanie Sullivan also drove in three. Knoxville is now 12-6 and will play Tuesday against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, a game you can hear on 95.3 KNIA.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Summer Teams Newton-Bound Monday

The summer teams of Pella High School enter a critical period for postseason seeding with a pair of winnable doubleheaders against improved Newton teams on the road Monday evening. Pella’s softball team is seeking the season series over the Cardinals after winning a wild walk-off on June 2nd, and Head...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Eagles Summer Teams Travels to Grinnell Tomorrow

The Pella Chrisitan baseball and softball teams return to action tomorrow with a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader at Grinnell. The Eagles summer sports squads enter the doubleheader Monday looking to remove the bitter taste of disappointing losses against Indianola on Friday night. The P.C. baseball team battled to score nine unanswered runs against the Indians, but the comeback fell short in a 10-9 extra inning loss. While losing is never fun, Eagles Head Coach Braden Shull believes the effort could lead to a change in the team’s fortunes.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Baseball And Softball Win Over Mustangs

Baseball Sweeps Mustangs To Claim The Season Series. The Knoxville Baseball Squad ended the week on two high notes sweeping Davis County in a doubleheader which gave the Panthers the season series in 6-4 and 4-3 finals. In game one, the Panthers fell behind 4-1 in the 3rd inning when they committed three errors, but was able to get back on track with timely hitting and the pitching of Luke Spaur going the distance scattering five hits and striking out three. Koby Higginbotham was 3/4 while Trenton Kingery got an RBI. In game two, Beau Leisure fanned 13 Mustangs and allowed just four hits, but errors again nearly cost the Panthers as Davis County took a 3-1 lead in the second inning, but a Trenton Kingery sac fly later on broke a 3-3 tie and put Knoxville ahead for good. Coach Turner Devore told KNIA/KRLS Sports this was a really good couple of wins over the South Central Conference leaders.
KNOXVILLE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Earlham, IA
City
Pleasantville, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Pleasantville, IA
Sports
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars Softball Pounds Orient-Macksburg

Class 1A #7 Twin Cedars softball squad, once again made quick work of a Bluegrass Conference opponent on Friday as the Sabers pounded Orient-Macksburg 10-0. Grace Bailey was the winning pitcher throwing four shutout innings while Ali Mockenhaupt led the offense going 2/3 with a double, triple and three RBI. Bailey and Jillian French collected two R-B-I. Twin Cedars will take on Lamoni today in a single varsity game.
ORIENT, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Edges Norwalk to Win 2022 Conference Series

In the rubber match between the Dutch and Warriors, it was Pella hanging on in a close seven-inning baseball game 4-2 to win the season series between the schools, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS Friday. Pella got the early jump with a two-out, two-run single by Cole Hillman in...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Baseball Goes To Melcher-Dallas; Softball To Twin Cedars In Southern Marion County Games

The class 1A #7 Twin Cedars Softball Squad kept rolling over Bluegrass Conference opponents Thursday night as the Sabers completed the sweep of arch-rival Melcher-Dallas 12-0 while the Saints pulled off a five/two win over their arch-rivals. In the softball contest, Twin Cedars’ Grace Bailey got the one hit shutout striking out four. Bailey, and Jillian French continued the white hot hitting with two hits, each. The Saints fell behind 5-0 in the 1st inning and it snowballed from there. Peyton Anderson got the only hit for the Saints while BrieAnna Remster took the loss going three innings. The Saints host Moravia tonight. It was a different story for the baseball game as the Sabers fell to Melcher-Dallas won 5-2. The Clark Brothers, Chase and Dallas pitched well according to Twin Cedars Coach Coach Mark Schroeder, but not enough offensive support. Melcher-Dallas’s Cole Metz set the tone in the 1st inning, tripling which scored a run. The Saints held Twin Cedars at arm’s length for the rest of the game, plating runs in the 4th, 5th, and 6th innings to get the win. Suntken got the win going the distance allowing two runs on four hits and nine strikeouts. Both Saber teams head to Lamoni tonight while Melcher-Dallas will host Moravia tonight.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Norwalk goes 1-1 at Oskaloosa Softball Classic

The Norwalk softball team split a pair of 4-1 decisions at Saturday’s Oskaloosa Indian Classic, putting the Class 4A fifth-ranked Warriors at 17-4 overall with a little more than two weeks left in the regular season. Norwalk started the day with a 4-1 win over Class 1A No. 11...
NORWALK, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Gibson
Speedway Digest

Purdy Tallies 20th-Place Result in Knoxville﻿

Chase Purdy collected a 20th-place finish on Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series second dirt race of the season. The driver of the No. 61 BAMA Buggies Toyota Tundra TRD Pro maintained his career-high position in the series championship standings in 15th after posting his best finish in two starts at the storied Iowa dirt track.
KNOXVILLE, TN
cyclonefanatic.com

Milan Momcilovic puts Iowa State in top six

Four-star power forward and top rated Wisconsin basketball recruit Milan Momcilovic put Iowa State in his top six on Friday afternoon. Announcing the move over social media, Momcilovic includes Iowa State, UCLA, Michigan State, Minnesota, Virginia and Louisville. Iowa State was one of the first schools to offer Momcilovic and...
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Clean Harbors 150 Runs Tonight At The Knoxville Raceway

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will run the Clean Harbors 150 tonight at the Knoxville Raceway. Friday night the trucks had two practice sessions so teams could get their machines dialed in for tonight’s action. Ben Rhodes was fastest with a time of :23.033 seconds and a speed of 78.149 miles per hour. Second fastest overall was Stewart Freisen at just under 77 miles per hour. Freisen is a part time driver along with his wife Jessica and Todd Bodine for Halmar-Friesen Racing. He tells KNIA/KRLS Sports it takes a lot of help to get the equipment up and down the long road of the NASCAR season, but tonight is one race he has circled on the calendar.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Be A Hero Pool Party Next Saturday in Indianola

The Indianola Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center is hosting the annual Be A Hero Pool Party one week from today, allowing community members to meet veterans and first responders. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News members of the Indianola Fire Department, Indianola Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State patrol, Army National Guard, and the MercyOne Helicopter will be on location, in addition to princess, mermaids, and other characters. The event will have free hot dogs, chips, and bottled water to the first 300 guests, and concessions will be available. The Be A Hero Pool Party will be on June 25th from 7:15 to 8:45pm.
INDIANOLA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pleasantville Baseball#Softball Sweep#Ac#Rbi#Pcm
kniakrls.com

Don Tucker

A funeral service for Don Tucker, age 71 of Knoxville, will be held Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday at Bybee & Davis Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Streetscape Work on Ashland Begins Next Week

Work begins on Ashland on the Indianola Downtown Square Reconstruction Project on Monday, and over the course of the week the intersection at Ashland and Howard will be closed and Ashland will be closed from Howard to First St. Work on Phase 2 continued over this past week, completing the...
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Fair Queen Competition and Crowning to be Held

The competition and crowning for the 2022 Marion County Fair Queen will be held Saturday June 18 at 3:30 pm at the Iowa State Extension Office 210 N Iowa St, Knoxville. This year’s candidates include: Bailey Finken from Knoxville High School, Ashley Kearney from Knoxville High School, Morgan McKay from Knoxville High School, and Emily Sytsma from Pella Christian High School. The 2021 Marion County Fair Queen Ella Jahner will also be in attendance. The event is free and open to the public.
KCCI.com

The end of an era: Opera star Simon Estes will give final performance in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — International opera star Simon Estes is returning home to give his final goodbye. In honor of the Des Moines Metro Opera’s 50th anniversary, the company is hosting Estes’ final operatic performance. The show is planned for July, where the Des Moines Metro Opera will present the Iowa premiere of Porgy and Bess.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
kniakrls.com

Indianola Schools to Offer Hospitality Management Class

The Indianola School Board approved the creation of a new class for the 2022-23 school year, Hospitality Management as part of their Family and Consumer Science program. Superintendent Art Sathoff tells KNIA News the board has been putting a priority on getting students ready for any career they choose, and this class is another part of that push.
INDIANOLA, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13 welcomes award-winning anchor back to the team

DES MOINES (June 17, 2022) – WHO 13 Des Moines, Iowa, today announced that it is adding Iowa-native and WHO 13 veteran, Elias Johnson, to its talented story-telling anchor team.  Mr. Johnson will be returning home to WHO 13, were he worked earlier his career, winning regional and national Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence […]
kniakrls.com

Knoxville School Board Approves New Position

The Knoxville School Board approved the new Website/Social Media Specialist position at their meeting Monday. Knoxville School District Superintendent Cassi Pearson spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the position. “So many people check their social media on a day-to-day basis that we felt it is a good way to get general...
KNOXVILLE, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines grocery store argument leads to checkout line shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were sent to the hospital after an argument escalating inside of a north des moines grocery store. Police were called to the Hy-Vee in the 2500 block of East Euclid shortly after 10 am Sunday. When they arrived first responders found two victims with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Police […]
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy