Pleasantville Baseball and Softball Sweep AC-GC

The class 1A #7 Twin Cedars Softball Squad kept rolling over Bluegrass Conference opponents Thursday night as the Sabers completed the sweep of arch-rival Melcher-Dallas 12-0 while the Saints pulled off a five/two win over their arch-rivals. In the softball contest, Twin Cedars’ Grace Bailey got the one hit shutout striking out four. Bailey, and Jillian French continued the white hot hitting with two hits, each. The Saints fell behind 5-0 in the 1st inning and it snowballed from there. Peyton Anderson got the only hit for the Saints while BrieAnna Remster took the loss going three innings. The Saints host Moravia tonight. It was a different story for the baseball game as the Sabers fell to Melcher-Dallas won 5-2. The Clark Brothers, Chase and Dallas pitched well according to Twin Cedars Coach Coach Mark Schroeder, but not enough offensive support. Melcher-Dallas’s Cole Metz set the tone in the 1st inning, tripling which scored a run. The Saints held Twin Cedars at arm’s length for the rest of the game, plating runs in the 4th, 5th, and 6th innings to get the win. Suntken got the win going the distance allowing two runs on four hits and nine strikeouts. Both Saber teams head to Lamoni tonight while Melcher-Dallas will host Moravia tonight.

MARION COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO