Pleasantville Baseball and Softball Sweep AC-GC

The Indianola Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center is hosting the annual Be A Hero Pool Party one week from today, allowing community members to meet veterans and first responders. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News members of the Indianola Fire Department, Indianola Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State patrol, Army National Guard, and the MercyOne Helicopter will be on location, in addition to princess, mermaids, and other characters. The event will have free hot dogs, chips, and bottled water to the first 300 guests, and concessions will be available. The Be A Hero Pool Party will be on June 25th from 7:15 to 8:45pm.
