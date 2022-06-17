ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

12th and Atkinson fatal shooting

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigating shooting near 18th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 18th and Atkinson that happened at 1:02 p.m. today, on June 19. Police say the suspect, in their vehicle, fired several shots at the 22-year-old Milwaukee male victim's vehicle, which struck him. The victim was taken to a local...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting, man killed near 34th and Galena

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 23, was shot and killed Sunday afternoon, June 19 near 34th and Galena. Police said the shots were fired shortly before 3:30 p.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Police investigate 4 people shot Saturday at 2 scenes

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating two shooting scenes that took place on Saturday, June 18, 2022. At approximately 2:40 a.m., near Brady St. and Arlington Pl., during an altercation, a 38-year-old Milwaukee woman is suspected to have shot a 37-year-old Milwaukee man. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He is expected to survive. The suspect was arrested and charges are pending.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

14 Milwaukee shootings 3 dead, 15 hurt Friday-Sunday

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating 14 shootings that killed three and injured 15 from Friday through Sunday, June 19. Another weekend in Milwaukee riddled with gun violence left three men under 25 dead and 15 others hurt. After all the violence, police have only made one arrest. Amid an...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot near 15th and Finn

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 27, was shot Sunday afternoon, June 19 near 15th and Finn. Police said the shots were fired around 3:15 p.m. The victim was treated at the scene. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot during argument near 41st and Florist

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 33, was shot during an argument near 41st and Florist Sunday afternoon, June 19. Milwaukee police said the shots were fired around 1:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
WISN

2 killed in double shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double homicide near 37th and Hadley streets Friday night. Police say an 18-year-old Milwaukee man and a 20-year-old Milwaukee man were killed. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. and police have not made any arrests. Anyone with any information is asked to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

39th and Hadley homicide, Milwaukee man charged

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide after a fatal shooting on the city's north side Saturday, June 11. Prosecutors say Quantae Hines, 39, fired shots into a car near 39th and Hadley. He allegedly knew one of the people in that car. Police responded to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Juneteenth concert shut down, police respond

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Juneteenth concert Sunday night, June 19 ended earlier than expected. "I apologize, but I'm shutting this event down," said an organizer. "Thank you very much." It's unclear why, but FOX6 crews did see a large police presence at Bernice and Clinton Rose Park. We have reached out...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Body recovered from Northridge Lake: medical examiner

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating what led up to a drowning on the city's north side Sunday morning, June 19. Police responded to the Harbor Pointe Apartments near 76th and Brown Deer around 8:30 a.m. Investigators said they received a call for a body in a pond, and when...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Friday shootings leave 3 dead, 6 wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least seven separate shootings Friday, June 17. One person was shot and killed, and six others were wounded in the shootings. Two men also were killed, the nature of their deaths is still under investigation. Police are seeking unknown suspects. 36th...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee triple shooting: 1 dead

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead. It happened near 16th and Burleigh streets around 9:50 p.m. on Thursday. Police say a 23-year-old Milwaukee man died. A 26-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were taken to the hospital and are expected to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jefferson County drowning, teen's body recovered

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - The Western Lakes Fire District was called to the scene of a reported drowning in the Town of Sullivan Saturday night, June 18. It happened shortly before 7 p.m. A water rescue dive team was called in to search for a 14-year-old male in a swimming...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
US News and World Report

Two Killed in Milwaukee; 96 Homicides So Far in 2022

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two more killings in Milwaukee have brought this year's total number of homicides to 96 — a pace far worse than even last year's alarming figure. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that an 18-year-old old man and a 20-year-old were killed Friday night in Sherman Park. Police have not disclosed how the men died. Autopsies are planned.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy