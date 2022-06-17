12th and Atkinson fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 18th and Atkinson that happened at 1:02 p.m. today, on June 19. Police say the suspect, in their vehicle, fired several shots at the 22-year-old Milwaukee male victim's vehicle, which struck him. The victim was taken to a local...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 8:44 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot near 46th and Congress Streets. Police say that the victim sustained non-fatal injuries after shots were fired into his vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected...
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 23, was shot and killed Sunday afternoon, June 19 near 34th and Galena. Police said the shots were fired shortly before 3:30 p.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating two shooting scenes that took place on Saturday, June 18, 2022. At approximately 2:40 a.m., near Brady St. and Arlington Pl., during an altercation, a 38-year-old Milwaukee woman is suspected to have shot a 37-year-old Milwaukee man. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He is expected to survive. The suspect was arrested and charges are pending.
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating 14 shootings that killed three and injured 15 from Friday through Sunday, June 19. Another weekend in Milwaukee riddled with gun violence left three men under 25 dead and 15 others hurt. After all the violence, police have only made one arrest. Amid an...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at around 8:25 p.m. near 97th St. and Carmen Ave. A 15-year-old Milwaukee girl sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. She as taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 27, was shot Sunday afternoon, June 19 near 15th and Finn. Police said the shots were fired around 3:15 p.m. The victim was treated at the scene. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information...
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 33, was shot during an argument near 41st and Florist Sunday afternoon, June 19. Milwaukee police said the shots were fired around 1:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police said a 39-year-old woman was shot while walking on the sidewalk near 5th and Burleigh streets in Milwaukee. That area is on the corner of Rose Park, where Juneteenth celebrations had just concluded. The shooting was caught on camera. Community activist and ComForce MKE leader...
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double homicide near 37th and Hadley streets Friday night. Police say an 18-year-old Milwaukee man and a 20-year-old Milwaukee man were killed. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. and police have not made any arrests. Anyone with any information is asked to...
MILWAUKEE — A man is in critical condition after a triple shooting in Milwaukee. Milwaukee police say the shooting happened at 26th and Pierce, near Mitchell Park, around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Police say the shooter was in a vehicle. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide after a fatal shooting on the city's north side Saturday, June 11. Prosecutors say Quantae Hines, 39, fired shots into a car near 39th and Hadley. He allegedly knew one of the people in that car. Police responded to...
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Juneteenth concert Sunday night, June 19 ended earlier than expected. "I apologize, but I'm shutting this event down," said an organizer. "Thank you very much." It's unclear why, but FOX6 crews did see a large police presence at Bernice and Clinton Rose Park. We have reached out...
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating what led up to a drowning on the city's north side Sunday morning, June 19. Police responded to the Harbor Pointe Apartments near 76th and Brown Deer around 8:30 a.m. Investigators said they received a call for a body in a pond, and when...
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least seven separate shootings Friday, June 17. One person was shot and killed, and six others were wounded in the shootings. Two men also were killed, the nature of their deaths is still under investigation. Police are seeking unknown suspects. 36th...
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead. It happened near 16th and Burleigh streets around 9:50 p.m. on Thursday. Police say a 23-year-old Milwaukee man died. A 26-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were taken to the hospital and are expected to...
A North Chicago man, who is a convicted felon, allegedly attacked his girlfriend, fled the scene and crashed into a tree in Waukegan. A Lake County sheriff’s canine found a loaded gun that he tried to ditch. Qvousier M. Redd, 24, of the 1700 block of Barrett Court in...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - The Western Lakes Fire District was called to the scene of a reported drowning in the Town of Sullivan Saturday night, June 18. It happened shortly before 7 p.m. A water rescue dive team was called in to search for a 14-year-old male in a swimming...
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two more killings in Milwaukee have brought this year's total number of homicides to 96 — a pace far worse than even last year's alarming figure. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that an 18-year-old old man and a 20-year-old were killed Friday night in Sherman Park. Police have not disclosed how the men died. Autopsies are planned.
