12th and Atkinson fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating two shooting scenes that took place on Saturday, June 18, 2022. At approximately 2:40 a.m., near Brady St. and Arlington Pl., during an altercation, a 38-year-old Milwaukee woman is suspected to have shot a 37-year-old Milwaukee man. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He is expected to survive. The suspect was arrested and charges are pending.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO