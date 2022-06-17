ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Michigan Trip on Tap for Central Women’s Soccer Team

By Tyler Crabb
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA trip home for a pair of Michigan natives on the Central College women’s soccer team is an early highlight of the 2022 season. After opening the season at home against Augustana College (Ill.) on September 1, the Dutch head to the shores of Lake Michigan...

Pella Summer Teams Newton-Bound Monday

The summer teams of Pella High School enter a critical period for postseason seeding with a pair of winnable doubleheaders against improved Newton teams on the road Monday evening. Pella’s softball team is seeking the season series over the Cardinals after winning a wild walk-off on June 2nd, and Head...
PELLA, IA
QuadCities.com

Get Yourself Some Fun This Week With The Illinois And Iowa FUN10!

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
MOLINE, IL
cyclonefanatic.com

Milan Momcilovic puts Iowa State in top six

Four-star power forward and top rated Wisconsin basketball recruit Milan Momcilovic put Iowa State in his top six on Friday afternoon. Announcing the move over social media, Momcilovic includes Iowa State, UCLA, Michigan State, Minnesota, Virginia and Louisville. Iowa State was one of the first schools to offer Momcilovic and...
IOWA STATE
Norwalk goes 1-1 at Oskaloosa Softball Classic

The Norwalk softball team split a pair of 4-1 decisions at Saturday’s Oskaloosa Indian Classic, putting the Class 4A fifth-ranked Warriors at 17-4 overall with a little more than two weeks left in the regular season. Norwalk started the day with a 4-1 win over Class 1A No. 11...
NORWALK, IA
Pella Edges Norwalk to Win 2022 Conference Series

In the rubber match between the Dutch and Warriors, it was Pella hanging on in a close seven-inning baseball game 4-2 to win the season series between the schools, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS Friday. Pella got the early jump with a two-out, two-run single by Cole Hillman in...
PELLA, IA
Iowa City Community School District to purchase Tyler Building on ACT campus

Iowa City Community School District leaders unanimously approved a purchase agreement for the Tyler Building on the ACT campus in Iowa City at Tuesday night’s school board meeting. The space would house the district’s learning staff for their preschool through 12th grade online academy, district professional development, and district...
IOWA CITY, IA
Eagles Summer Teams Travels to Grinnell Tomorrow

The Pella Chrisitan baseball and softball teams return to action tomorrow with a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader at Grinnell. The Eagles summer sports squads enter the doubleheader Monday looking to remove the bitter taste of disappointing losses against Indianola on Friday night. The P.C. baseball team battled to score nine unanswered runs against the Indians, but the comeback fell short in a 10-9 extra inning loss. While losing is never fun, Eagles Head Coach Braden Shull believes the effort could lead to a change in the team’s fortunes.
PELLA, IA
Historic St. Donatus Barn Becomes a Favorite Brewpub

I've always enjoyed traveling and discovering new places. So much so that I majored in Geography at the University of Iowa. As a result, I've been lucky to live, work, and visit some top destinations and places off-the-beaten-path. Still, with airfares and pandemic travel to Europe or anywhere further than...
DUBUQUE, IA
Media Should Cover The Good Kids At Bettendorf Middle School Too

If you’ve been paying attention to local media at all over the past month or two, you’ve undoubtedly gotten wrapped up in the hysterical coverage of Bettendorf Middle School. It all began when a group of parents went to a school board meeting to complain about the behavior of some students at BMS who were bullying other kids, teachers and staff.
BETTENDORF, IA
4A #13 Knoxville Softball Chalks Two More Wins Over A Ranked Teams

The Knoxville Softball Squad got two big wins on Saturday in Oskaloosa, one over a fellow class 4A ranked team and a member of the Little Hawkeye Conference and another highly ranked 1A squad. The Panthers defeated #5 Norwalk 4-1. The Panthers scored two runs in the 1st and 2nd innings and made it stand up the rest of the way. Ashlyn Finarty got the win limiting the Warriors to four hits. Knoxville played class 1A #4 Collins/Maxwell and unloaded on the Spartans 10-0. Ciara Heffron threw a five inning one hitter and helped her own cause by driving in three runs, Melanie Sullivan also drove in three. Knoxville is now 12-6 and will play Tuesday against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, a game you can hear on 95.3 KNIA.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Eastern Iowa man wins $100,000 lottery prize

An Eldridge man bought a few lottery tickets while on a road trip with his dad and won a $100,000 lottery prize. “I thought it was a joke,” Rryan Claussen said. “I didn’t think I could win that.” Claussen won the fourth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. While traveling back home […]
ELDRIDGE, IA
KWQC celebrates Theresa Bryant inducted into the IBA Hall of Fame

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC’s Theresa Bryant has been inducted into the Iowa Broadcaster Association’s Hall of Fame. At KWQC we took a look back on her hall of fame-worthy career. Quad City viewers have followed her forecasts for 30 years, but it’s her heart and wit that...
CELEBRITIES
Baseball Goes To Melcher-Dallas; Softball To Twin Cedars In Southern Marion County Games

The class 1A #7 Twin Cedars Softball Squad kept rolling over Bluegrass Conference opponents Thursday night as the Sabers completed the sweep of arch-rival Melcher-Dallas 12-0 while the Saints pulled off a five/two win over their arch-rivals. In the softball contest, Twin Cedars’ Grace Bailey got the one hit shutout striking out four. Bailey, and Jillian French continued the white hot hitting with two hits, each. The Saints fell behind 5-0 in the 1st inning and it snowballed from there. Peyton Anderson got the only hit for the Saints while BrieAnna Remster took the loss going three innings. The Saints host Moravia tonight. It was a different story for the baseball game as the Sabers fell to Melcher-Dallas won 5-2. The Clark Brothers, Chase and Dallas pitched well according to Twin Cedars Coach Coach Mark Schroeder, but not enough offensive support. Melcher-Dallas’s Cole Metz set the tone in the 1st inning, tripling which scored a run. The Saints held Twin Cedars at arm’s length for the rest of the game, plating runs in the 4th, 5th, and 6th innings to get the win. Suntken got the win going the distance allowing two runs on four hits and nine strikeouts. Both Saber teams head to Lamoni tonight while Melcher-Dallas will host Moravia tonight.
MARION COUNTY, IA
WHO 13 welcomes award-winning anchor back to the team

DES MOINES (June 17, 2022) – WHO 13 Des Moines, Iowa, today announced that it is adding Iowa-native and WHO 13 veteran, Elias Johnson, to its talented story-telling anchor team.  Mr. Johnson will be returning home to WHO 13, were he worked earlier his career, winning regional and national Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence […]
Quad City Pride marches through Moline Saturday

MOLINE, Ill. — Rainbow colored floats filled the streets of downtown Moline Saturday, June 18 for the annual QC Pride Parade. Dozens of people from 20 organizations marched in the parade with floats and tossed candy to the people lining the streets. This is the first year the parade...
MOLINE, IL
Twin Cedars Softball Pounds Orient-Macksburg

Class 1A #7 Twin Cedars softball squad, once again made quick work of a Bluegrass Conference opponent on Friday as the Sabers pounded Orient-Macksburg 10-0. Grace Bailey was the winning pitcher throwing four shutout innings while Ali Mockenhaupt led the offense going 2/3 with a double, triple and three RBI. Bailey and Jillian French collected two R-B-I. Twin Cedars will take on Lamoni today in a single varsity game.
ORIENT, IA

