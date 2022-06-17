ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, IA

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Begins Full Weekend At The Knoxville Raceway

By Derek Cardwell
kniakrls.com
 3 days ago

While sprint car racing takes a couple of weeks off from the Knoxville Raceway, the half-mile will not sit silent at least for this week as for the second time in the last two years, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will hold a race at the raceway. Saturday’s Clean Harbors...

www.kniakrls.com

kniakrls.com

Pella Summer Teams Newton-Bound Monday

The summer teams of Pella High School enter a critical period for postseason seeding with a pair of winnable doubleheaders against improved Newton teams on the road Monday evening. Pella’s softball team is seeking the season series over the Cardinals after winning a wild walk-off on June 2nd, and Head...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

4A #13 Knoxville Softball Chalks Two More Wins Over A Ranked Teams

The Knoxville Softball Squad got two big wins on Saturday in Oskaloosa, one over a fellow class 4A ranked team and a member of the Little Hawkeye Conference and another highly ranked 1A squad. The Panthers defeated #5 Norwalk 4-1. The Panthers scored two runs in the 1st and 2nd innings and made it stand up the rest of the way. Ashlyn Finarty got the win limiting the Warriors to four hits. Knoxville played class 1A #4 Collins/Maxwell and unloaded on the Spartans 10-0. Ciara Heffron threw a five inning one hitter and helped her own cause by driving in three runs, Melanie Sullivan also drove in three. Knoxville is now 12-6 and will play Tuesday against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, a game you can hear on 95.3 KNIA.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars Softball Pounds Orient-Macksburg

Class 1A #7 Twin Cedars softball squad, once again made quick work of a Bluegrass Conference opponent on Friday as the Sabers pounded Orient-Macksburg 10-0. Grace Bailey was the winning pitcher throwing four shutout innings while Ali Mockenhaupt led the offense going 2/3 with a double, triple and three RBI. Bailey and Jillian French collected two R-B-I. Twin Cedars will take on Lamoni today in a single varsity game.
ORIENT, IA
kniakrls.com

Eagles Summer Teams Travels to Grinnell Tomorrow

The Pella Chrisitan baseball and softball teams return to action tomorrow with a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader at Grinnell. The Eagles summer sports squads enter the doubleheader Monday looking to remove the bitter taste of disappointing losses against Indianola on Friday night. The P.C. baseball team battled to score nine unanswered runs against the Indians, but the comeback fell short in a 10-9 extra inning loss. While losing is never fun, Eagles Head Coach Braden Shull believes the effort could lead to a change in the team’s fortunes.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Edges Norwalk to Win 2022 Conference Series

In the rubber match between the Dutch and Warriors, it was Pella hanging on in a close seven-inning baseball game 4-2 to win the season series between the schools, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS Friday. Pella got the early jump with a two-out, two-run single by Cole Hillman in...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Norwalk goes 1-1 at Oskaloosa Softball Classic

The Norwalk softball team split a pair of 4-1 decisions at Saturday’s Oskaloosa Indian Classic, putting the Class 4A fifth-ranked Warriors at 17-4 overall with a little more than two weeks left in the regular season. Norwalk started the day with a 4-1 win over Class 1A No. 11...
NORWALK, IA
kniakrls.com

2022 Marion County Fair Queen Crowned

The competition and crowning of the 2022 Marion County Fair Queen was held Saturday in Knoxville. Four contestants answered questions and in the end, Ashley Kearney from Knoxville High School was crowned 2022 Marion County Fair Queen. Ashley spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about what it means to her to be named the Fair Queen.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Baseball And Softball Win Over Mustangs

Baseball Sweeps Mustangs To Claim The Season Series. The Knoxville Baseball Squad ended the week on two high notes sweeping Davis County in a doubleheader which gave the Panthers the season series in 6-4 and 4-3 finals. In game one, the Panthers fell behind 4-1 in the 3rd inning when they committed three errors, but was able to get back on track with timely hitting and the pitching of Luke Spaur going the distance scattering five hits and striking out three. Koby Higginbotham was 3/4 while Trenton Kingery got an RBI. In game two, Beau Leisure fanned 13 Mustangs and allowed just four hits, but errors again nearly cost the Panthers as Davis County took a 3-1 lead in the second inning, but a Trenton Kingery sac fly later on broke a 3-3 tie and put Knoxville ahead for good. Coach Turner Devore told KNIA/KRLS Sports this was a really good couple of wins over the South Central Conference leaders.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Stewart Friesen
kniakrls.com

Thursdays in Pella Focuses on Non-Profit Organizations

The theme of this week’s Thursdays in Pella was “A Family Affair” and highlighted local non-profit organizations. Those groups had a variety of activities and booths scattered throughout Central Park. The annual Bike Rodeo returned for safety checks with obstacle courses as well. Iowa’s Youngest Magician Kayleigh Roger was on stage before the City Band concluded festivities. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio is broadcasting from every Thursdays in Pella this summer. Next week’s theme is “Let the Games Begin.”
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Chamber to Hold Ridiculous Days

The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce will Hold Ridiculous Days on Saturday, June 18, from 9:00 am-2:00 pm in Downtown Knoxville. Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Emma Skahill spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “This is the second year we have held Ridiculous Days and it has doubled in...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Streetscape Work on Ashland Begins Next Week

Work begins on Ashland on the Indianola Downtown Square Reconstruction Project on Monday, and over the course of the week the intersection at Ashland and Howard will be closed and Ashland will be closed from Howard to First St. Work on Phase 2 continued over this past week, completing the...
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Theater Students to Perform at Theater Awards

Knoxville High School theater students received recognition for their performance in Descendants: The Musical, from the Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards and will perform at the inter-school Finale Medley during the IHSMA awards in Des Moines on Saturday, June 18. Those performing include Hayden Hudson, Mason Hatch, Kailan Ethell, Johanna Leonard, and Madi Day-Suhr. The performance will be held at the Des Moines Civic Center and will begin at 7:00 pm.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Work Continues on Different Segment of University Street

University Street from Carson to Farmer in Pella is now closed to through traffic while the water main is replaced. This road closure is expected to last approximately two weeks. Contact the Public Works Department at 628-1601 with questions.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville School Board Approves New Position

The Knoxville School Board approved the new Website/Social Media Specialist position at their meeting Monday. Knoxville School District Superintendent Cassi Pearson spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the position. “So many people check their social media on a day-to-day basis that we felt it is a good way to get general...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

PACE Alliance Partnering with State for Laborshed Study

The Pella Area Community & Economic Alliance is partnering with Iowa Workforce Development and Iowa Economic Development Authority to complete a Laborshed employment study for the Pella area. This study will geographically define which communities contribute to Pella’s workforce, regardless of political boundaries. The purpose of this Laborshed study...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Don Tucker

A funeral service for Don Tucker, age 71 of Knoxville, will be held Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday at Bybee & Davis Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Pella – Retiring Teachers

In total, 22 staff members with 478 combined years of service to Pella are moving on after this academic year concludes this summer. Robert Boots, Joan Nikkel, Bryant Hancock, and Lisa Witzenburg discuss the end of their time in the Pella Community School District. Podcast: Play in new window |...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Police Department Hosting Community Engagement Night

The Indianola Police Department is hosting a Community Engagement Night with the public about an active shooter and threat response by the department. School Resource Officer Jay Hackett will discuss A.L.I.C.E. (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate), while Sergeant Rick Largesse will talk about the department’s response in the event of an active shooter or active threat, and will give a presentation geared towards business owners and managers. The Community Engagement Night will be on Thursday, June 23rd from 6-8pm in Hubbell Hall in the Kent Campus Center on the Simpson College campus.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella School Board Returns for First Summer Meeting

The Pella School Board met for the first time this summer on Thursday. The board approved change orders to ongoing construction contracts for the HVAC upgrades at Pella High School and tennis court construction at Caldwell Park. Resolutions to approve additional transfers and updates to the ongoing issuance of bonds were also passed, as were those to approve a nursing services contract for the upcoming academic year and several changes to the building, department, and employee handbooks. The board also restored breakfast and lunch fees with those returning in the upcoming school year to their 2019-20 rates, and also passed a 28E Agreement with WEST Academy in Newton.
PELLA, IA

