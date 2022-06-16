Improving the Seahawks’ offense: Maximizing DK Metcalf’s talent just one part of plan

Six NFL players skipped their team's mandatory minicamps this month - for a variety of reasons. Baker Mayfield, relegated to a backup role and on the trading block despite his $18.9-million fully guaranteed salary, was excused from attending the Cleveland Browns' get-together. Robert Quinn, fresh off an 18.5-sack season, steered clear of the rebuilding Chicago Bears because he's trying to force a trade. Rodney Hudson blew off the Arizona Cardinals for a reason that head coach Kliff Kingsbury chose not to disclose. And Orlando Brown Jr. hasn't signed his franchise-tag tender with the Kansas City Chiefs, so he's officially not under contract and therefore under no obligation to show up for minicamp.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO