City of Reno offices closed on June 20

Reno, Nevada
 4 days ago

City of Reno administrative offices will be closed on Monday, June 20, 2022, in observance of Juneteenth.

All City of Reno recreation facilities and indoor pools will also be closed on June 20. Outdoor pools (Idlewild and Traner) will be open during regular hours. Please visit Reno.gov/ParksandRec for more information.

The public is invited to a Juneteenth Celebration on Sunday, June 19, 2022, from 12 to 8 p.m. at Idlewild Park. During the event, the City of Reno will present a Proclamation to honor the day.

The Reno Police Department (RPD) would like to advise the public of these phone and online reporting options:

  • For all emergencies requiring police, fire or medical response, call or text to 9-1-1.
  • For non-emergency assistance from Dispatch, call 775-334-COPS (2677).
  • Visit RenoPD.com and click on "File a Report" to submit an online report.

IN THIS ARTICLE
