Chicago, IL

Man critically wounded in South Chicago shooting

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Friday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. Police found...

www.fox32chicago.com

nypressnews.com

Woman, 60, fatally shot in West Englewood

A 60-year-old woman was killed in a shooting Sunday in West Englewood. She was on a sidewalk about 8:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Marshfield Avenue when someone opened fire, striking her in the head, Chicago police said. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

3 people shot in West Englewood

Three people were wounded in a shooting Saturday in West Englewood on the South Side. Two victims were taken University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, Chicago police said. Another was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

32 people shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago since Friday evening

CHICAGO - Thirty-two people have been shot, three of them fatally, in Chicago since Friday evening. The majority of shooting victims were wounded on the South and West sides, 17 and nine people respectively. The Southwest Side had four victims, while the River North and West Town neighborhoods each had one shooting victim.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man dies month after Humboldt Park shooting

CHICAGO - A man who was wounded in a shooting last month in Humboldt Park has died. The 30-year-old was pronounced dead about 4 a.m. Friday, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found he died of complications of a gunshot wound to his torso and ruled his death a homicide.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

2 killed, 18 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening

CHICAGO - At least 20 people have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening, including a man killed while on a porch in Stony Island Park on the South Side. He was sitting on a porch about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 8400 block of South Bennett Avenue...
CHICAGO, IL
goodwordnews.com

5 shot dead in parking lot in Douglas: Police – NBC Chicago

Five people were shot dead in a parking lot late Friday night in Douglas on the South Side. At around 11:45 p.m., the group was standing outside in a parking lot in the 3000 block of South Rhodes Avenue when a suspect began shooting in their direction, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police seeking to identify woman found in Kilbourn Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking to identify a woman found at a park last Wednesday in the Kilbourn Park neighborhood. The woman was located in Lucy Ella Gonzales Parsons Park at Belmont and Kilpatrick on June 15, around 4:02 a.m. She was transported to Community First Hospital, located at 5645 W. Addison, by ambulance where she remains hospitalized and unidentified, police said. She's described as a black woman in her 30s, 5'4" to 5'6", 220 pounds with brown eyes,  black hair, and a dark complexion.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives -- Division's SVU office at 312-746-6554, call 911, or contact the hospital Crisis Center at 773-794-8395. Callers can use case number JF285493.
CHICAGO, IL
#Shooting#South Chicago#Police#Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

Man killed in Marquette Park shooting

CHICAGO - A man was killed in a shooting Thursday in Marquette Park. He was standing outside about 8:25 a.m. in the 6300 block of South California Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the abdomen, Chicago police said. The 27-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak...
CHICAGO, IL
WPXI Pittsburgh

5 people shot in Chicago parking lot, police say

CHICAGO — Five people were wounded Friday night when a gunman opened fire in a Chicago parking lot, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the Lake Meadows neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side, WLS-TV reported. According to the Chicago Police Department, a group of people was standing in the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man fatally shot 21-year-old woman in the forehead: police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting a 21-year-old woman in the forehead earlier this week. Arnaldo Coronel, 32, is charged with first-degree murder. On June 12, two females were arguing in the 6400 block of South Kilbourn Avenue about 7:36 p.m. when Coronel allegedly...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Teen girl shot while in rideshare in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old girl is shot while inside a rideshare in South Chicago Friday night, according to police.Around 9:47 p.m., the victim was a passenger in a rideshare vehicle when shots were fired from an occupant in an SUV, police said.The victim was transported to the University of Chicago in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder. No other injuries were reported. No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person shot during domestic incident in South Shore

CHICAGO - A person was shot during a domestic incident in South Shore Sunday morning. The incident occurred in the 7100 block of South Yates. At about 3:56 a.m., a 23-year-old was shot in the upper right leg during a domestic incident, police said. The victim was transported to an...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Death of 17-year-old boy found fatally shot in West Englewood ruled a suicide: autopsy

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy who was found fatally shot Friday in West Englewood on the South Side died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to an autopsy. He was found about 3:45 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his head at a residence in the 5600 block of South Wolcott Avenue, Chicago police said. The teen was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman, 42, shot and killed inside vehicle in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 42-year-old woman is dead after being shot and killed inside a car in Roseland early Friday morning. Police said the woman, identified as Ahkevah Petway-Moody by the Medical Examiner's Office, was a passenger in a vehicle, in the 10700 block of South State Street around 1 a.m., when an unknown offender fired shots. Our Sabrina Franza spoke with Ahkeevah's mother who said she was proud of her daughter who was a beloved dance instructor and mother to six children. "You've hurt six children, three grandchildren, you've hurt a great, great grandmother. and most of all you hurt her parent,"...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot on Stony Island Park porch

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot Friday in Stony Island Park on the South Side. He was sitting on a porch about 8:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Bennett Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him multiple times, Chicago police said. The 30-year-old was taken to the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with attempted murder of a Chicago police officer

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of striking a police officer with a vehicle Thursday night in Humboldt Park. Timothy Hendricks, 32, is charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/harm to a police officer, one felony count of resisting a peace officer and one felony count of manufacturing or delivering less than 15 grams of cocaine.

