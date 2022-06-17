Fire burns hole through roof of Redwood home

Officials are asking for help from the public identifying a suspect wanted for questioning in connection with a theft investigation from a retail store in Oswego County. According to a written release from the New York State Police, the suspect is described as a white man who was seen wearing blue jeans, a Batman T-shirt, and a baseball cap at the time of the incident. The male suspect was last seen walking away from the Walmart located at 3018 East Avenue in Central Square, New York on June 9, 2022 and toward a Taco Bell. The store is located in a shopping complex off of I-81.

CENTRAL SQUARE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO