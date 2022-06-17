Fire burns hole through roof of Redwood home

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Thousands were without power in Northern Jefferson County Sunday evening. National Grid officials say about 9,300 people are without power in several locations throughout Northern Jefferson County. Jefferson County Dispatch says the call was in response to a reported explosion around 7:10 PM. Clayton Fire...
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A New York State Trooper was transported to the hospital, and his patrol car was damaged after being involved in an accident on Saturday morning. According to NYSP, around 8:25 a.m. on June 18 State Police in Watertown responded to a two-car minor personal injury crash at the intersection of State Route 3 and County Route 202. The report stated that the crash involved an NYSP patrol car.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Traffic light work at two Watertown intersections and water main repairs on Bradley Street could slow traffic down in parts of the city. Crews will be working on traffic signals at the corner of West Main and Davidson streets and at Mill and East/West Lynde streets.
MARTINSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Natural Bridge is facing charges after allegedly stealing from a store located in Lowville. According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, they received a shoplifting complaint at Lowville Sport and Farm located in the town of Martinsburg. As a result of an investigation, 25-year-old Jacob W. Neddo from Natural Bridge was arrested on June 18.
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Officials in St. Lawrence County say emergency crews are heading to the Colton area because of reports that 2 kayakers need to be rescued. It’s so busy in the county, that 7 News simply can’t get more information. The reports about the kayakers...
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — All Fort Drum Medical Activity clinics and services will be closed on June 20 to observe the Juneteenth holiday. The medical center notified residents that it will resume normal operations on Tuesday, June 21. They also encouraged those experiencing a medical emergency to call 911 and contact the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-TRICARE if they still need medical assistance.
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Volunteer firefighters put down their hoses and picked up some spatulas. This was part of the Town of Brownville fire district’s annual Father’s Day Barbecue. Cars wrapped around the streets leading up to the fire hall in anticipation of a home-cooked meal to...
Officials are asking for help from the public identifying a suspect wanted for questioning in connection with a theft investigation from a retail store in Oswego County. According to a written release from the New York State Police, the suspect is described as a white man who was seen wearing blue jeans, a Batman T-shirt, and a baseball cap at the time of the incident. The male suspect was last seen walking away from the Walmart located at 3018 East Avenue in Central Square, New York on June 9, 2022 and toward a Taco Bell. The store is located in a shopping complex off of I-81.
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A portion of Bradley Street located in Watertown will be closed on Monday so water main repairs can be made. According to the City of Watertown’s Department of Public Works, crews will begin repairs in the 500 Block of Bradley Street on June 21. The crews will specifically be working at 512 Bradley Street.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A date is set for this year’s Concert in the Park and firework show. The Watertown Noon Rotary Club will host the concert in the park on Thursday, June 30th. That of course is at Watertown’s Thompson Park. The Double Barrel Blues Band...
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting in the City of Watertown last summer. According to the City of Watertown Police Department, a shooting took place on July 17, 2021, around midnight at 913 State Street in Watertown. Police said that a...
WEST TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Boonville was arrested after allegedly being involved in an incident that took place on June 17. According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, they received a complaint that 37-year-old Thomas J. Longway went to a residence in the Town of West Turin and broke a window.
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — 10th Mountain Division leadership is reminding Soldiers which locations are off-limits ahead of the summer season. This is outlined in a Memorandum issued last summer by 10th Mountain Division Commanding General Major General Milford H. Beagle, Jr. The policy states that Soldiers are restricted...
Above is one of several large trees that are down at the Hermon Cemetery. Kelly Reed shared this photo and said there was lots of damage in the area from Last night's storm. Thousands of St. Lawrence County residents remained without power this morning. See story here.
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Nancy C. Marino, 77, of Brownville, NY, passed away June 17, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village. Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. It was her wish to be cremated and burial will take place at a later date.
Address: 327 THOMPSON ROAD, LOR E6, OSWEGO TOWN, NY. On 6/13/22 around 11:49 hours, Timothy F. Benway, 56, was charged with Petit Larceny following the investigation into an incident that occurred in the Town of Scriba. Benway is scheduled to appear in Oswego County CAP Court on 6/27/22. Name: BLAIR,...
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A New Hampshire couple that booked a Memorial Day weekend trip to the Pleasant Night Inn is hoping their vacation is one they won’t have to remember. Pat Collins and her husband stayed at the West Carthage motel, booking their stay through a...
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Bernard G. Hynes, 85, of Heuvelton, are incomplete at this time. Mr. Hynes passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side. Arrangements are with Fox & Murray Funeral Home.
TOWN OF HERMON, New York (WWNY) - The usually peaceful Hermon Cemetery in St. Lawrence County was filled with the sounds of chainsaws and machinery Friday as the community picked up the pieces left from Thursday’s storm. “We’ve got a couple of trucks with trailers hauling away the bigger...
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown Pride weekend was held from June 17 through June 19, and hundreds of members from the area gathered to show their support of the LGBTQIA+ community. The weekend started off with a kickoff party which was held at the Paddock Club located in downtown...
