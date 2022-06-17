ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

One key Star Wars prequel scene had a fully CGI Anakin and no one realized until now

By Bradley Russell
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

A Star Wars VFX artist has revealed that a key moment from Revenge of the Sith involves a fully CGI Anakin. Juan-Luis Sanchez took to Twitter to reveal the process behind Anakin’s post-Order 66 assault on the Jedi Temple. Anakin’s approach, backed by Clone Troopers, doesn’t include actor Hayden Christensen being physically present in the scene (H/T Screen Rant ).

"CG Anakin. I simmed this shot. Getting a billowy cloak to feel natural and also dramatic is a roll of the dice," Sanchez explained, while also noting how lucky he got when producing the shot. "This simulation came out in one or two takes, a complete fluke. I think I simmed it a couple more times in disbelief. But the 1st takes were the best"

See more

Admit it, who spotted that? It follows on from what Obi-Wan Kenobi actor Ewan McGregor calls the "wave of positivity" accompanying the prequels thanks to a new generation of Star Wars fans.

"Now I meet the people who we made those films for, who were the kids of the time. And our Star Wars films are their Star Wars films. In the way that Carrie Fisher and Alec Guinness and Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford's films were ours, we're theirs. And that's beautiful that they were important to the kids who we made them for," McGregor told Entertainment Weekly .

Both McGregor and Christensen have returned to reprise their roles in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series . The most recent episode has cleared up a canon debate , while also wowing fans with its latest Darth Vader scene . For more on what’s coming next to a galaxy far, far away, be sure to check out our guide to upcoming Star Wars movies .

Comments / 2

Related
DoYouRemember?

‘Lightyear’ Team Offers Reasons Why Tim Allen Was Replaced

June 17 reintroduces Toy Story fans to their favorite space ranger with Lightyear, a film following the adventures of Buzz Lightyear. It is presented as a movie that the cast of the Toy Story films would watch and so acts as an origin for the action figure Andy came to love so much. But that action figure had been voiced by Tim Allen. In Lightyear, Buzz is voiced by Chris Evans. Why?
MOVIES
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Alec Guinness
Person
Carrie Fisher
Person
Mark Hamill
The Guardian

Shazia Mirza: ‘When I was eight, my mother said, “You are ugly, and ugly girls can’t become actresses”’

B — orn in Birmingham, Mirza, 46, was a science teacher for over a decade before becoming a standup comedian in 2000. She made her name touring her show The Kardashians Made Me Do It, followed by With Love from St Tropez. This year she performs Coconut, which was nominated for best standup tour at the Channel 4 NationalComedy awards, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 3-28 August. Her podcast with John Kampfner is called Pale, Male and Stale, and her television work includes the BBC Two series Pilgrimage. She lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
Popculture

Michael J. Fox Gives Heartbreaking Update on Career Amid Parkinson's Fight

Michael J. Fox is opening up about his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease. The Life With Mikey star went public about his condition in 1998 but continued working on shows like Boston Legal, The Good Wife, and The Michael J. Fox Show. In many of his roles, he played a character also living with the disease, bringing more awareness to the matter. He's since largely retired from acting altogether and recently revealed that he doesn't like to take roles due to not being able to remember many lines. In an interview on Mike Birbiglia's podcast Working It Out, he got real about having trouble with dialogue in scripts, Yahoo News reports. "I don't take on something with a lot of lines, because I can't do it," he admitted. "And for whatever reason, it just is what it is. I can't remember five pages of dialogue. I can't do it. It can't be done. So I go to the beach."
SCIENCE
BGR.com

5 hidden gems to put on your Netflix watch list

When it comes to Netflix originals, much of the attention from audiences and the press tends to flow to English-language productions from the streamer. Barring exceptions like Squid Game, we’re talking Netflix series like Bridgerton, Ozark, and Stranger Things. And, on the film side, the streamer’s original movies like Don’t Look Up and The Adam Project.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Elsa Pataky reveals husband Chris Hemsworth encouraged her to return to work after she quit acting to raise their children: 'He said it must have been difficult to put aside my career'

Elsa Pataky returns to the big screen in her new Netflix movie, Interceptor. And on Friday, the Spanish actress, 45, said that it was her husband Chris Hemsworth who encouraged her to return to work after she took time off to raise the couple's young children. 'He's said to me...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'It was extraordinary': Val Kilmer's daughter Mercedes says her father's Top Gun: Maverick cameo was a 'very special' moment for the actor who had to beg producers to include him following long battle with throat cancer

Val Kilmer's cameo in Top Gun: Maverick was 'very special' for the ailing actor, according to his daughter Mercedes Kilmer. The 30-year-old singer was on set to see her father film his scene in front of a small group of loved ones and called the moment where Iceman and Maverick reunite 'extraordinary' to witness.
CELEBRITIES
MarketRealist

Own Any of These VHS Tapes? They May Be Worth a Fortune

Before TikTok, YouTube, and reality TV shows, people mainly relied on cable TV and VHS tapes for entertainment. While many were quick to trash or donate their old VHS tapes after new forms of technology emerged, others held onto what would one day become a token of history (and possibly a way to earn a substantial amount of money).
ENTERTAINMENT
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

21K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy