HARDINSBURG (06/17/22) — A Hardinsburg man was killed after a single vehicle accident Friday morning. According to the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Department, 73 year-old Joseph Miller of Hardisnburg was traveling north about a one mile from the Hardinsburg City limits on Highway 259 North. For unknown determined reasons, Miller lost control of his 2006 Silver Chevrolet pickup truck and skidded off the roadway and struck a tree. Miller was taken to University of Louisville Hospital by Breck Central EMS with the assistance of Air Evac crews. Miller died later at the hospital. The Hardinsburg Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

HARDINSBURG, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO