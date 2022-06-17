ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bond County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bond, Clinton, Fayette, Macoupin, Madison, Marion, Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-17 05:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bond;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Effingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Effingham FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Illinois, including the following county, Effingham. * WHEN...Until 345 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 955 AM CDT, emergency management reported numerous roadways flooded in the Effingham area. Up to 5 inches of rain this morning produced this flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Effingham, Teutopolis, Watson, Effingham County Airport, Heartville, Lake Sara and Elliotstown. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Clark, Hamlin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 02:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Hamlin HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 100. * WHERE...Clark and Hamlin Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
HAMLIN COUNTY, SD

