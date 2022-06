City Manager Bill Sturgeon announced Friday that he plans to retire from the city, effective Sept. 2. “After serving in government for more than 40 years, culminating with service as the City Manager of one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States, my family and I have decided that it is time for us to start a new chapter in our lives,” Sturgeon said.

SAINT CLOUD, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO