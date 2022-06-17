ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Deputies: Part of Bohicket Road reopens after vehicle crashed into fallen tree

By Dianté Gibbs
 3 days ago

UPDATE: JUNE 16 | 9:24 A.M. – The road has reopened to traffic.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are responding to a traffic incident after a vehicle crashed into a fallen tree on Johns Island.

Deputies say that crash happened around 5:15 a.m. Friday near 2000 block of Bohicket Road, after the tree, fell across the roadway.

Only one vehicle is said to be involved and no injuries were reported.

A portion of the road will be shut down until the tree is removed.

The estimated time until the road is reopened is unknown.

