Deputies: Part of Bohicket Road reopens after vehicle crashed into fallen tree

UPDATE: JUNE 16 | 9:24 A.M. – The road has reopened to traffic.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are responding to a traffic incident after a vehicle crashed into a fallen tree on Johns Island.

Deputies say that crash happened around 5:15 a.m. Friday near 2000 block of Bohicket Road, after the tree, fell across the roadway.

Only one vehicle is said to be involved and no injuries were reported.

A portion of the road will be shut down until the tree is removed.

The estimated time until the road is reopened is unknown.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.