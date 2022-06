For people with obesity, bariatric surgery is by far the most effective way to lose weight and keep it off, albeit also the most invasive. While diets have been shown scientifically to not work long-term for the vast majority of people, making the stomach much smaller via surgical means is incredibly effective – one study found that, on average, those that undergo the procedure lost over a quarter of their body weight.

