Severe thunderstorm warning for Atchison, Holt counties until 5:45 a.m.

(Percival) -- Authorities have released the names of the Gretna youth killed in a Fremont County accident over the weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says 14-year-old Joseph Tupper and 16-year-old Alice Tupper died in the accident early Saturday evening on Interstate 29 near the Percival exit. Both juveniles were passengers in a 2020 Jeep Wrangler driven by 20-year-old Garrett Grossman of Omaha. Grossman's vehicle and a 2021 Dodge Charger driven by 26-year-old Rogelio Martinez of Columbus, Nebraska were northbound on I-29 when Martinez lost control of his vehicle and struck Grossman's vehicle. Both vehicles entered the east ditch and rolled, with the Dodge Charger coming to rest on its roof and the Jeep Wrangler coming to rest upright in a field east of I-29.

FREMONT COUNTY, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO