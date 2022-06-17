ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atchison County, MO

Severe thunderstorm warning for Atchison, Holt counties until 5:45 a.m.

By Mike Peterson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE KANSAS CITY/PLEASANT HILL MO. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PLEASANT HILL HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHWESTERN ATCHISON COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN...

tncontentexchange.com

Unidentified male body recovered from Missouri River

An unknown man was recovered from the Missouri River around 11:30 p.m. Friday after being found dead in southern Buchanan County by citizens on the river. The people called Atchison Emergency Response around 7 p.m. after seeing the body, Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said. Atchison County Sheriff's Office and...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
kmaland.com

Two-vehicle accident in Fremont County leads to pair of fatalities

(KMAland) -- A two-vehicle accident led to a pair of fatalities on Saturday evening in Fremont County. A 2021 Dodge Charger driven by Rodelio Martinez, 26, of Columbus, Nebraska and a 2020 Jeep Wrangler driven by Garrett Grossman, 20, of Omaha were traveling on I-29 MM16 when Martinez lost control and struck Grossmann’s vehicle.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fremont County Crash Claims 2 Lives

(Percival) Two people died, and three others suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Fremont County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 7:38 p.m. on northbound Interstate 29 near the 16-mile marker. Authorities say a 16-year-old juvenile female and a 14-year-old male from Gretna, Nebraska, died in the crash. Authorities said 20-year-old Garrett Grossman, 18-year-old Hannah Devitt, and a 15-year-old female from Omaha suffered injuries. Abel-1 airlifted Grossman, Audubon Lifenet transported the 15-year-old female, and Glenwood Rescue transported Hannah Devitt to UNMC.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Two Nebraska teenagers dead after crash in southwest Iowa

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa — Two teens are dead after a crash in southwest Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck happened near Percival, in Fremont County. A 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl from Nebraska died in the crash. Three others were hurt. Troopers believe alcohol played a...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 7 over the 2022 Father’s Day weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported several arrests over the Father’s Day weekend. Eighteen-year-old Kiley Singer of Chillicothe was arrested on Saturday night in Livingston County on a warrant from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear. The original charge was the failure to wear a seat belt. She was bondable from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kmaland.com

Gretna siblings killed in Fremont County accident

(Percival) -- Authorities have released the names of the Gretna youth killed in a Fremont County accident over the weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says 14-year-old Joseph Tupper and 16-year-old Alice Tupper died in the accident early Saturday evening on Interstate 29 near the Percival exit. Both juveniles were passengers in a 2020 Jeep Wrangler driven by 20-year-old Garrett Grossman of Omaha. Grossman's vehicle and a 2021 Dodge Charger driven by 26-year-old Rogelio Martinez of Columbus, Nebraska were northbound on I-29 when Martinez lost control of his vehicle and struck Grossman's vehicle. Both vehicles entered the east ditch and rolled, with the Dodge Charger coming to rest on its roof and the Jeep Wrangler coming to rest upright in a field east of I-29.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Crash in Fremont County leaves 3 injured and 2 dead

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa — A crash in Fremont County Saturday evening resulted in three people being injured and two teenagers passing from their injuries. The Iowa State Patrol responded to a crash at around 7:38 p.m. that occurred on I-29 N near mile marker 16 The driver of a 2021 Dodge Charger lost control and […]
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska transportation officials shut down Richardson County highway bridge

BEATRICE — Nebraska Department of Transportation officials have ordered a southeast Nebraska highway bridge closed, over safety concerns. During a planned routine bridge inspection on Wednesday, an inspection team found safety concerns with the structure, located in Richardson County near Salem on Nebraska Highway 8. The bridge crosses the Big Nemaha River.
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
kttn.com

Two from St. Joseph injured when motorcycle strikes animal in roadway

Two St. Joseph residents were hurt Saturday night when a motorcycle hit an animal on Highway 71 north of Savannah. The operator, 54-year-old Kristen Hardin, was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries. A passenger, 28-year-old Sarah Hogan was taken to Mosaic Life Care with minor injuries.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kmaland.com

Anne Van Druff Halvin and Peter Van Druff of Red Oak, Iowa

Visitation Location: The home of Anne Anderson Bennett. Visitation Start: After the graveside memorial service. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
RED OAK, IA
WIBW

Motorcyclist found dead in Brown Co.

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a motorcyclist was found dead Thursday about a mile south of the Nebraska border. KHP’s Crash Log indicates 51-year-old Luke Scheidt, of Hiawatha, was found around 5 p.m. near mile post 105 on K73. The agency says Scheidt was heading south along K73 when he left the road and flipped over a driveway.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
tncontentexchange.com

Woman hospitalized after crashing into tractor

A Savannah, Missouri, woman suffered moderate injuries after crashing into a tractor Thursday near Savannah. Janelle R. Dewey, 41, was driving a Jeep Wrangler at 5:12 p.m. on County Road 320 at County Road 321 when she crashed head-on into Ronald D. Stagner, 60, of King City, Missouri, who was driving a tractor, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
SAVANNAH, MO
kmaland.com

Merton Bach, 79, Glenwood, IA

Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Waubonsie Church.
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Domestic call leads to Red Oak arrest

(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody on assault charges. Red Oak Police say 35-year-old Jacob Richard Wunder was arrested late Sunday evening for domestic assault, impeding the air or blood flow, an aggravated misdemeanor. The arrest took place in the 1000 block of North 2nd Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Nodaway County crash injures 1

(Bolckow) -- A Cameron man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 71 at 400 Street, approximately 3 miles northwest of Bolckow. Authorities say a 2015 Volvo driven by 43-year-old Correy Miller was northbound on 71 when it exited the east side of the roadway and struck a sign. The vehicle then overturned and struck a utility pole before coming to rest on the passenger side off the east side of the highway.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO

