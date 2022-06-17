ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Active surveillance versus initial surgery in the long-term management of Bosniak IIF"“IV cystic renal masses

By Lassi Luomala
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere may be surgical overtreatment of complex cystic renal masses (CRM). Growing evidence supports active surveillance (AS) for the management for Bosniak IIF"“III CRMs. We aimed to evaluate and compare oncological and pathological outcomes of Bosniak IIF"“IV CRMs treated by initial surgery (IS) or AS. We identified retrospectively 532 patients with...

Nature.com

Contemporary trends in the surgical management of urinary incontinence after radical prostatectomy in the United States

Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. To identify trends, costs, and predictors in the use of different surgical procedures for post-radical prostatectomy incontinence (PPI). Materials and methods. We identified 21,589 men who were diagnosed with localized prostate cancer (PCa) and treated with radical prostatectomy (RP) from 2003 to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

hnRNPC induces isoform shifts in miR-21-5p leading to cancer development

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. MicroRNA (miRNA) processing is a critical step in mature miRNA production. Its dysregulation leads to an increase in miRNA isoforms with heterogenous 5"²-ends (isomiRs), which can recognize distinct target sites because of their shifted seed sequence. Although some miRNA genes display productive expression of their 5"²-isomiRs in cancers, how their production is controlled and how 5"²-isomiRs affect tumor progression have yet to be explored. In this study, based on integrative analyses of high-throughput sequencing data produced by our group and publicly available data, we demonstrate that primary miR-21 (pri-miR-21) is processed into the cancer-specific isomiR isomiR-21-5p"‰|"‰Â±1, which suppresses growth hormone receptor (GHR) in liver cancer. Treatment with antagomirs against isomiR-21-5p"‰|"‰Â±1 inhibited the in vitro tumorigenesis of liver cancer cells and allowed the recovery of GHR, whereas the introduction of isomiR-21-5p"‰|"‰Â±1 mimics attenuated these effects. These effects were validated in a mouse model of spontaneous liver cancer. Heterogeneous nuclear ribonucleoprotein C and U2 small nuclear RNA auxiliary factor 2 were predicted to bind upstream of pre-miR-21 via a poly-(U) motif and influence Drosha processing to induce the production of isomiR-21-5p"‰|"‰Â±1. Our findings suggest an oncogenic function for the non-canonical isomiR-21-5p"‰|"‰Â±1 in liver cancer, and its production was shown to be regulated by hnRNPC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Microsatellite instability in gastrointestinal cancers

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Berardinelli GN, DurÃ£es R, Mafra da Costa A, Bragagnoli A, AntÃ´nio de Oliveira M, Pereira R, et al. Association of microsatellite instability (MSI) status with the 5-year outcome and genetic ancestry in a large Brazilian cohort of colorectal cancer. Eur J Hum Genet. 2022. in press.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The presence of interferon affects the progression of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

Inflammation and metabolic dysfunction are hallmarks of the progression of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which is the fastest-growing liver disease worldwide. Emerging evidence indicates that innate immune mechanisms are essential drivers of fibrosis development in chronic inflammatory liver diseases, including NAFLD. In this study, 142 NAFLD patients were genotyped for three IFNL4 single-nucleotide variants in order to investigate the genetic relationship between IFNL4 and fibrosis in NAFLD patients. We observed an overrepresentation of the non-functional IFNL4 allele in patients with significant fibrosis (>F2). Next, we investigated the potential protective role of interferon (IFN) in relation to the development of liver fibrosis in an animal model of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). In contradiction to our hypothesis, the results showed an increase in fibrosis in IFN treated animals. Our study clearly indicates that IFN is able to affect the development of liver fibrosis, although our clinical and experimental data are conflicting.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyst#Renal Cancer#Reproduction
Nature.com

Post-operative radioactive iodine administration in patients with low-risk thyroid cancer

Radioactive iodine (RAI) treatment is used in patients with thyroid cancer to treat disease and to eradicate normal thyroid remnants. Routine post-operative administration of RAI is no longer indicated in patients with low risk thyroid cancer and might instead be used selectively in patients with a post-operative high serum level of thyroglobulin.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Impact of HIV-associated cognitive impairment on functional independence, frailty and quality of life in the modern era: a meta-analysis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-10474-8, published online 19 April 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Nombeko Mshunqane, which was incorrectly given as Mshunqane Nombeko. Additionally, in Table 1, part 2 column title,. "No of studies with indirect outcome". The...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Licogliflozin for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 2a study

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a common chronic liver disease that may advance to fibrosis and lead to mortality; however, no pharmacotherapy is currently available. We tested the hypothesis that inhibition of both the sodium"“glucose cotransporters 1 and 2 with licogliflozin would lead to improvement in NASH. A total of 107 patients with phenotypic or histologic NASH were randomized (1:2:2) to receive oral administration of either placebo (n"‰="‰21), licogliflozin 30"‰mg (n"‰="‰43) or 150"‰mg (n"‰="‰43) once daily for 12 weeks. Licogliflozin 150"‰mg showed a significant 32% (80% confidence interval (CI): 21"“43%; P"‰="‰0.002) placebo-adjusted reduction in serum alanine aminotransferase after 12 weeks of treatment, the primary endpoint of the study. However, the 30"‰mg dose of licogliflozin did not meet the primary endpoint (placebo-adjusted reduction 21% (80% CI: 7"“32%; P"‰="‰0.061)). Diarrhea occurred in 77% (33 of 43), 49% (21 of 43) and 43% (9 of 21) of patients treated with licogliflozin 150"‰mg, 30"‰mg and placebo, respectively, which was mostly mild in severity. No other major safety concerns were identified. Treatment with 150"‰mg licogliflozin led to reductions in serum alanine aminotransferase in patients with NASH. Studies of longer duration and in combination with drugs that have different mechanisms of action are needed to validate these findings and to define a role of licogliflozin as a therapeutic option for NASH. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03205150.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Radiotheranostics in oncology: current challenges and emerging opportunities

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Structural imaging remains an essential component of diagnosis, staging and response assessment in patients with cancer; however, as clinicians increasingly seek to noninvasively investigate tumour phenotypes and evaluate functional and molecular responses to therapy, theranostics - the combination of diagnostic imaging with targeted therapy - is becoming more widely implemented. The field of radiotheranostics, which is the focus of this Review, combines molecular imaging (primarily PET and SPECT) with targeted radionuclide therapy, which involves the use of small molecules, peptides and/or antibodies as carriers for therapeutic radionuclides, typically those emitting Î±-, Î²- or auger-radiation. The exponential, global expansion of radiotheranostics in oncology stems from its potential to target and eliminate tumour cells with minimal adverse effects, owing to a mechanism of action that differs distinctly from that of most other systemic therapies. Currently, an enormous opportunity exists to expand the number of patients who can benefit from this technology, to address the urgent needs of many thousands of patients across the world. In this Review, we describe the clinical experience with established radiotheranostics as well as novel areas of research and various barriers to progress.
CANCER
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

Islet autoantibody seroconversion in type-1 diabetes is associated with metagenome-assembled genomes in infant gut microbiomes

The immune system of some genetically susceptible children can be triggered by certain environmental factors to produce islet autoantibodies (IA) against pancreatic Î² cells, which greatly increases their risk for Type-1 diabetes. An environmental factor under active investigation is the gut microbiome due to its important role in immune system education. Here, we study gut metagenomes that are de-novo-assembled in 887 at-risk children in the Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in the Young (TEDDY) project. Our results reveal a small set of core protein families, present in >50% of the subjects, which account for 64% of the sequencing reads. Time-series binning generates 21,536 high-quality metagenome-assembled genomes (MAGs) from 883 species, including 176 species that hitherto have no MAG representation in previous comprehensive human microbiome surveys. IA seroconversion is positively associated with 2373 MAGs and negatively with 1549 MAGs. Comparative genomics analysis identifies lipopolysaccharides biosynthesis in Bacteroides MAGsÂ and sulfate reduction in Anaerostipes MAGs as functional signatures of MAGs with positive IA-association. The functional signatures in the MAGs with negative IA-association include carbohydrate degradation in lactic acid bacteria MAGs and nitrate reduction in Escherichia MAGs. Overall, our results show a distinct set of gut microorganisms associated with IA seroconversion and uncovered the functional genomics signatures of these IA-associated microorganisms.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Histidine phosphorylation in human cells; a needle or phantom in the haystack?

It has been suggested that in mammalian cells histidine residues in proteins may become as frequently phosphorylated as serine, threonine and tyrosine, and may play a key role in mammalian signaling. Here we applied a robust workflow that earlier allowed us to detect histidine phosphorylation in bacteria unambiguously, to probe for histidine phosphorylation in four human cell lines. Initially, seemingly hundreds of protein histidine phosphorylations were picked up in all studied human cell lines. However, careful examination of the data, and several control experiments, led us to the conclusion that >99% of these initially assigned pHis sites were not genuine, and should be site localized to neighboring Ser/Thr residues. Nevertheless, our methods are selective enough to detect just a handful of genuine pHis sites in mammalian cells, representing well-known enzymatic intermediates. Consequently, we do not find any evidence in our data supporting that protein histidine phosphorylation plays a role in mammalian signaling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Could artificial intelligence hijack author contributions?

University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan. University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan. University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan. Artificial intelligence (AI) translator services can help authors by checking the logical structure and content validity of their research manuscripts. But as AI advances, it could reshape pivotal discussions in the paper and undercut the authors’ input. Employing such services to interpret the data or ‘spin’ the findings for greater impact could have serious implications for research integrity.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Scientific evidence on the political impact of the Sustainable Development Goals

In 2015, the United Nations agreed on 17 Sustainable Development Goals as the central normative framework for sustainable development worldwide. The effectiveness of governing by such broad global goals, however, remains uncertain, and we lack comprehensive meta-studies that assess the political impact of the goals across countries and globally. We present here condensed evidence from an analysis of over 3,000 scientific studies on the Sustainable Development Goals published between 2016 and April 2021. Our findings suggests that the goals have had some political impact on institutions and policies, from local to global governance. This impact has been largely discursive, affecting the way actors understand and communicate about sustainable development. More profound normative and institutional impact, from legislative action to changing resource allocation, remains rare. We conclude that the scientific evidence suggests only limited transformative political impact of the Sustainable Development Goals thus far.
GERMANY
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Unconventional excitonic states with phonon sidebands in layered silicon diphosphide

In the version of this article initially published, an additional affiliation was mistakenly listed for Angel Rubio, which has now been removed from the HTML and PDF versions of the article. These authors contributed equally: Ling Zhou, Junwei Huang, Lukas Windgaetter. National Laboratory of Solid State Microstructures, Jiangsu Key Laboratory...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The perceptions and attitudes of qualified dental therapists towards a diagnostic role in the provision of paediatric dental care

Objectives This study explored the perceptions and attitudes of qualified UK dental therapists (DTs) to act in a diagnostic role in the dental care of paediatric patients. Methods A mixed methods study. An electronic questionnaire was sent out to the members of associations and closed social networking groups for qualified DTs across the UK. The questionnaire explored the training, clinical experience and working practices of the participants and measured their agreements with applicable statements using Likert scale scores. Semi-structured interviews were also undertaken to explore how UK DTs perceived a diagnostic role for them and what barriers and facilitators they experienced.
HEALTH SERVICES
Nature.com

ESA-ECMWF Report on recent progress and research directions in machine learning for Earth System observation and prediction

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 51 (2022) Cite this article. This paper provides a short summary of the outcomes of the workshop on Machine Learning (ML) for Earth System Observation and Prediction (ESOP / ML4ESOP) organised by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) between 15 and 18 November 2021. The 4-days workshop had more than 30 speakers and 30 poster-presenters, attracting over 1100 registrations from 85 countries around the world. The workshop aimed to demonstrate where and how the fusion between traditional ESOP applications and ML methods has shown limitations, outstanding opportunities, and challenges based on the participant's feedback. Future directions were also highlighted from all thematic areas that comprise the ML4ESOP domain.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Forest Fire Clustering for single-cell sequencing combines iterative label propagation with parallelized Monte Carlo simulations

In the era of single-cell sequencing, there is a growing need to extract insights from data with clustering methods. Here, we introduce Forest Fire Clustering, an efficient and interpretable method for cell-type discovery from single-cell data. Forest Fire Clustering makes minimal prior assumptions and, different from current approaches, calculates a non-parametric posterior probability that each cell is assigned a cell-type label. These posterior distributions allow for the evaluation of a label confidence for each cell and enable the computation of "label entropies", highlighting transitions along developmental trajectories. Furthermore, we show that Forest Fire Clustering can make robust, inductive inferences in an online-learning context and can readily scale to millions of cells. Finally, we demonstrate that our method outperforms state-of-the-art clustering approaches on diverse benchmarks of simulated and experimental data. Overall, Forest Fire Clustering is a useful tool for rare cell type discovery in large-scale single-cell analysis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Sleep's role in the development and resolution of adolescent depression

Two adolescent mental health fields - sleep and depression - have advanced largely in parallel until about four years ago. Although sleep problems have been thought to be a symptom of adolescent depression, emerging evidence suggests that sleep difficulties arise before depression does. In this Review, we describe how the combination of adolescent sleep biology and psychology uniquely predispose adolescents to develop depression. We describe multiple pathways and contributors, including a delayed circadian rhythm, restricted sleep duration and greater opportunity for repetitive negative thinking while waiting for sleep. We match each contributor with evidence-based sleep interventions, including bright light therapy, exogenous melatonin and cognitive-behaviour therapy techniques. Such treatments improve sleep and alleviate depression symptoms, highlighting the utility of sleep treatment for comorbid disorders experienced by adolescents.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Ca-mediated mitochondrial inner membrane permeabilization induces cell death independently of Bax and Bak

The ability of mitochondria to buffer a rapid rise in cytosolic Ca2+ is a hallmark of proper cell homeostasis. Here, we employed m-3M3FBS, a putative phospholipase C (PLC) agonist, to explore the relationships between intracellular Ca2+ imbalance, mitochondrial physiology, and cell death. m-3M3FBS induced a potent dose-dependent Ca2+ release from the endoplasmic reticulum (ER), followed by a rise in intra-mitochondrial Ca2+. When the latter exceeded the organelle buffering capacity, an abrupt mitochondrial inner membrane permeabilization (MIMP) occurred, releasing matrix contents into the cytosol. MIMP was followed by cell death that was independent of Bcl-2 family members and inhibitable by the intracellular Ca2+ chelator BAPTA-AM. Cyclosporin A (CsA), capable of blocking the mitochondrial permeability transition (MPT), completely prevented cell death induced by m-3M3FBS. However, CsA acted upstream of mitochondria by preventing Ca2+ release from ER stores. Therefore, loss of Ca2+ intracellular balance and mitochondrial Ca2+ overload followed by MIMP induced a cell death process that is distinct from Bcl-2 family-regulated mitochondrial outer membrane permeabilization (MOMP). Further, the inhibition of cell death by CsA or its analogues can be independent of effects on the MPT.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Brain effect of bariatric surgery in people with obesity

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The link between obesity and brain function is a fascinating but still an enigmatic topic. We evaluated the effect of Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) on peripheral glucose metabolism, insulin sensitivity, brain glucose utilization and cognitive abilities in people with obesity. Subjects/Methods. Thirteen subjects...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The Pseudomonas aeruginosa DksA1 protein is involved in HO tolerance and within-macrophages survival and can be replaced by DksA2

In Gram-negative pathogens, the stringent response regulator DksA controls the expression of hundreds of genes, including virulence-related genes. Interestingly, Pseudomonas aeruginosa has two functional DksA paralogs: DksA1 is constitutively expressed and has a zinc-finger motif, while DksA2 is expressed only under zinc starvation conditions and does not contain zinc. DksA1 stimulates the production of virulence factors in vitro and is required for full pathogenicity in vivo. DksA2 can replace these DksA1 functions. Here, the role of dksA paralogs in P. aeruginosa tolerance to H2O2-induced oxidative stress has been investigated. The P. aeruginosa dksA1 dksA2 mutant showed impaired H2O2 tolerance in planktonic and biofilm-growing cultures and increased susceptibility to macrophages-mediated killing compared to the wild type. Complementation with either dksA1 or dksA2 genes restored the wild type phenotypes. The DksA-dependent tolerance to oxidative stress involves, at least in part, the positive transcriptional control of both katA and katE catalase-encoding genes. These data support the hypothesis that DksA1 and DksA2 are eco-paralogs with indistinguishable function but optimal activity under different environmental conditions, and highlight their mutual contribution to P. aeruginosa virulence.
SCIENCE

