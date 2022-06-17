ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Clinicopathological and molecular characteristics of RSPO fusion-positive colorectal cancer

By Taiki Hashimoto
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRSPO fusions that lead to WNT pathway activation are potential therapeutic targets in colorectal cancer (CRC), but their clinicopathological significance remains unclear. We screened 1019 CRCs for RSPO fusions using multiplex reverse transcription"“PCR. The RSPO fusion-positive tumours were subjected to whole-exome sequencing (WES). Results. Our analysis identified 29...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Prevention of angle-closure glaucoma: balancing risk and benefit

Primary angle-closure glaucoma (PACG) is an important, preventable cause of visual loss. PACG affects 20 million people, and has blinded over 5 million globally [1]. Although it is well established that Asian people are at greater risk than white people of European origin [2, 3], an estimated 1.6 million white Europeans, 581,000 white US citizens and 130,000 white Britons have visual field loss from PACG [4]. The results of two major clinical trials have transformed the evidence-base informing management of PACG. The EAGLE trial clearly demonstrates that anyone with PACG, and those with an intraocular pressure (IOP)"‰>"‰30"‰mmHg resulting from primary angle-closure (PAC), should be offered clear lens extraction as the first intervention. This offers better disease control (better pressure control with less medication), better quality of life, and is more cost effective when compared to the standard care of laser peripheral iridotomy (LPI) [5].
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Contemporary trends in the surgical management of urinary incontinence after radical prostatectomy in the United States

Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. To identify trends, costs, and predictors in the use of different surgical procedures for post-radical prostatectomy incontinence (PPI). Materials and methods. We identified 21,589 men who were diagnosed with localized prostate cancer (PCa) and treated with radical prostatectomy (RP) from 2003 to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Detection and characterization of latency stage of EBV and histopathological analysis of prostatic adenocarcinoma tissues

The pathophysiology of prostate cancer involves both genetic and acquired factors, including pathogens, such as viruses. A limited number of studies have shown the presence of Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) in prostate cancer tissues. However, there is a dearth of data exploring EBV latency profile in prostate cancer, and the relationship of EBV with histopathological features of prostate cancer. In this study, prostate cancer and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) samples were screened for the presence of EBV, followed by the characterization of the EBV latency profile and analysis of histopathological parameters in EBV-positive and EBV-negative groups. A conventional PCR strategy was employed using virus-specific primers to screen EBV in 99 formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) prostate cancer and 33 BPH samples received for histopathological analysis during the years 2019"“2020. Subsequently, cDNA samples were used in a qPCR array to analyze the expression of EBV latency-associated genes to map the latency profile EBV maintains in the samples. Finally, statistical analyses were performed to determine the correlation between EBV and several histopathological features of the samples. EBV was detected in 39% of prostate cancer and 24% of BPH samples. The histopathological analysis of prostate cancer samples identified all samples as prostatic adenocarcinoma of acinar type, while statistical analyses revealed EBV-positive samples to exhibit significantly higher (p"‰<"‰0.05) Gleason major and total Gleason scores as compared to EBV-negative samples. In the EBV-positive samples, variable expression patterns of latency-associated genes were observed, where most of the samples exhibited EBV latency II/III-like profiles in prostate cancer, while latency-II-like profiles in BPH samples. This study suggests a high prevalence of EBV in prostate samples, where EBV exhibited latency II/III-like profiles. Furthermore, EBV-positive samples exhibited a higher Gleason score suggesting a possible link between EBV and the onset/progression of prostate cancers. However, future functional studies are required to understand the role of the EBV gene expression profile in the onset/progression of prostate cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Magnified endoscopy with texture and color enhanced imaging with indigo carmine for superficial nonampullary duodenal tumor: a pilot study

This pilot study aimed to investigate the utility of texture and color enhancement imaging (TXI) with magnified endoscopy (ME) for the preoperative diagnosis of superficial nonampullary duodenal epithelial tumors (SNADETs). We prospectively evaluated 12 SNADETs. The visibility for ME-TXI, ME with indigo carmine (ICME)-white-light imaging (WLI), ICME-TXI compared to ME-NBI (narrow-band imaging) was scored (+"‰2 to"‰âˆ’"‰2 ME-NBI was set as score 0) by 3 experts. Scores"‰+"‰2 and"‰+"‰1 were defined as improved visibility. The intra-observer and interobserver agreement for improved visibility of surface structure (SS) was evaluated. Sensitivity, specificity, and positive predictiveÂ value (PPV) for Vienna Classification (VCL) C4/5 associated with the preoperative diagnosis of ICME-TXI were analyzed. The SS visibility score of ICME-TXI was significantly higher than that of ME-NBI, ME-TXI, and ICME-WLI (P"‰<"‰0.001 respectively). The kappa coefficients of reliability for intra-observer and interobserver agreement for the SS visibility improvement with ICME-TXI were 0.96, 1.00, 1.00 and 0.70, 0.96, 0.96 respectively. All endoscopists preferred ICME-TXI for visualizing SS mostly for all lesions. The sensitivity, specificity, and PPV (%) of ICME-TXI for VCL C4/5 were 80, 66.7, and 63.2, respectively. ICME-TXI facilitates the visibility of the SS of SNADETs and may contribute to their preoperative diagnosis.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Research#National Cancer Institute#Wnt#Nras#Apc#Ctnnb1 And Rnf43
Nature.com

hnRNPC induces isoform shifts in miR-21-5p leading to cancer development

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. MicroRNA (miRNA) processing is a critical step in mature miRNA production. Its dysregulation leads to an increase in miRNA isoforms with heterogenous 5"²-ends (isomiRs), which can recognize distinct target sites because of their shifted seed sequence. Although some miRNA genes display productive expression of their 5"²-isomiRs in cancers, how their production is controlled and how 5"²-isomiRs affect tumor progression have yet to be explored. In this study, based on integrative analyses of high-throughput sequencing data produced by our group and publicly available data, we demonstrate that primary miR-21 (pri-miR-21) is processed into the cancer-specific isomiR isomiR-21-5p"‰|"‰Â±1, which suppresses growth hormone receptor (GHR) in liver cancer. Treatment with antagomirs against isomiR-21-5p"‰|"‰Â±1 inhibited the in vitro tumorigenesis of liver cancer cells and allowed the recovery of GHR, whereas the introduction of isomiR-21-5p"‰|"‰Â±1 mimics attenuated these effects. These effects were validated in a mouse model of spontaneous liver cancer. Heterogeneous nuclear ribonucleoprotein C and U2 small nuclear RNA auxiliary factor 2 were predicted to bind upstream of pre-miR-21 via a poly-(U) motif and influence Drosha processing to induce the production of isomiR-21-5p"‰|"‰Â±1. Our findings suggest an oncogenic function for the non-canonical isomiR-21-5p"‰|"‰Â±1 in liver cancer, and its production was shown to be regulated by hnRNPC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Post-operative radioactive iodine administration in patients with low-risk thyroid cancer

Radioactive iodine (RAI) treatment is used in patients with thyroid cancer to treat disease and to eradicate normal thyroid remnants. Routine post-operative administration of RAI is no longer indicated in patients with low risk thyroid cancer and might instead be used selectively in patients with a post-operative high serum level of thyroglobulin.
CANCER
Nature.com

Social distancing and mask-wearing could avoid recurrent stay-at-home restrictions during COVID-19 respiratory pandemic in New York City

Stay-at-home restrictions such as closure of non-essential businesses were effective at reducing SARS-CoV-2 transmission in New York City (NYC) in the spring of 2020. Relaxation of these restrictions was desirable for resuming economic and social activities, but could only occur in conjunction with measures to mitigate the expected resurgence of new infections, in particular social distancing and mask-wearing. We projected the impact of individuals' adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing on the duration, frequency, and recurrence of stay-at-home restrictions in NYC. We applied a stochastic discrete time-series model to simulate community transmission and household secondary transmission in NYC. The model was calibrated to hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and COVID-attributable deaths over March"“July 2020 after accounting for the distribution of age and chronic health conditions in NYC. We projected daily new infections and hospitalizations up to May 31, 2021 under the different levels of adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing after relaxation of stay-at-home restrictions. We assumed that the relaxation of stay-at-home policies would occur in the context of adaptive reopening, where a new hospitalization rate of"‰â‰¥"‰2 per 100,000 residents would trigger reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions while a new hospitalization rate of"‰â‰¤"‰0.8 per 100,000 residents would trigger relaxation of stay-at-home restrictions. Without social distancing and mask-wearing, simulated relaxation of stay-at-home restrictions led to epidemic resurgence and necessary reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions within 42Â days. NYC would have stayed fully open for 26% of the time until May 31, 2021, alternating reinstatement and relaxation of stay-at-home restrictions in four cycles. At a low (50%) level of adherence to mask-wearing, NYC would have needed to implement stay-at-home restrictions between 8% and 32% of the time depending on individual adherence to social distancing. At moderate to high levels of adherence to mask-wearing without social distancing, NYC would have needed to implement stay-at-home restrictions. In threshold analyses, avoiding reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions required a minimum of 60% adherence to mask-wearing at 50% adherence to social distancing. With low adherence to mask-wearing and social distancing, reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions in NYC was inevitable. High levels of adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing could have attributed to avoiding recurrent surges without reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nature.com

Author Correction: An open label randomized clinical trial of Indomethacin for mild and moderate hospitalised Covid-19 patients

The original version of this Article contained an error. Supplementary data file 1 containing anonymised patient data was inadvertently omitted. The original Article has been corrected. Department of Nephrology, MIOT International, Chennai, 600089, India. Rajan Ravichandran. Adjunct Faculty, Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM), Chennai, Tamil Nadu, 600036, India. Rajan...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Author Correction: Impact of HIV-associated cognitive impairment on functional independence, frailty and quality of life in the modern era: a meta-analysis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-10474-8, published online 19 April 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Nombeko Mshunqane, which was incorrectly given as Mshunqane Nombeko. Additionally, in Table 1, part 2 column title,. "No of studies with indirect outcome". The...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Radiotheranostics in oncology: current challenges and emerging opportunities

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Structural imaging remains an essential component of diagnosis, staging and response assessment in patients with cancer; however, as clinicians increasingly seek to noninvasively investigate tumour phenotypes and evaluate functional and molecular responses to therapy, theranostics - the combination of diagnostic imaging with targeted therapy - is becoming more widely implemented. The field of radiotheranostics, which is the focus of this Review, combines molecular imaging (primarily PET and SPECT) with targeted radionuclide therapy, which involves the use of small molecules, peptides and/or antibodies as carriers for therapeutic radionuclides, typically those emitting Î±-, Î²- or auger-radiation. The exponential, global expansion of radiotheranostics in oncology stems from its potential to target and eliminate tumour cells with minimal adverse effects, owing to a mechanism of action that differs distinctly from that of most other systemic therapies. Currently, an enormous opportunity exists to expand the number of patients who can benefit from this technology, to address the urgent needs of many thousands of patients across the world. In this Review, we describe the clinical experience with established radiotheranostics as well as novel areas of research and various barriers to progress.
CANCER
Nature.com

Forest Fire Clustering for single-cell sequencing combines iterative label propagation with parallelized Monte Carlo simulations

In the era of single-cell sequencing, there is a growing need to extract insights from data with clustering methods. Here, we introduce Forest Fire Clustering, an efficient and interpretable method for cell-type discovery from single-cell data. Forest Fire Clustering makes minimal prior assumptions and, different from current approaches, calculates a non-parametric posterior probability that each cell is assigned a cell-type label. These posterior distributions allow for the evaluation of a label confidence for each cell and enable the computation of "label entropies", highlighting transitions along developmental trajectories. Furthermore, we show that Forest Fire Clustering can make robust, inductive inferences in an online-learning context and can readily scale to millions of cells. Finally, we demonstrate that our method outperforms state-of-the-art clustering approaches on diverse benchmarks of simulated and experimental data. Overall, Forest Fire Clustering is a useful tool for rare cell type discovery in large-scale single-cell analysis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant causes mild pathology in the upper and lower respiratory tract of hamsters

Since its discovery in 2019, multiple variants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) have been identified. This study investigates virus spread and associated pathology in the upper and lower respiratory tracts of Syrian golden hamsters at 4 days post intranasal SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection, in comparison to infection with variants of concern (VOCs) Gamma and Delta as well as ancestral strain 614"‰G. Pathological changes in the upper and lower respiratory tract of VOC Omicron infected hamsters are milder than those caused by other investigated strains. VOC Omicron infection causes a mild rhinitis with little involvement of the olfactory epithelium and minimal lesions in the lung, with frequent sparing of the alveolar compartment. Similarly, viral antigen, RNA and infectious virus titers are lower in respiratory tissues of VOC Omicron infected hamsters. These findings demonstrate that the variant has a decreased pathogenicity for the upper and lower respiratory tract of hamsters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

ESA-ECMWF Report on recent progress and research directions in machine learning for Earth System observation and prediction

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 51 (2022) Cite this article. This paper provides a short summary of the outcomes of the workshop on Machine Learning (ML) for Earth System Observation and Prediction (ESOP / ML4ESOP) organised by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) between 15 and 18 November 2021. The 4-days workshop had more than 30 speakers and 30 poster-presenters, attracting over 1100 registrations from 85 countries around the world. The workshop aimed to demonstrate where and how the fusion between traditional ESOP applications and ML methods has shown limitations, outstanding opportunities, and challenges based on the participant's feedback. Future directions were also highlighted from all thematic areas that comprise the ML4ESOP domain.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

The impact of alternative energy technology investment on environment and food security in northern Ethiopia

Energy is a key factor in the economic development. Currently, however, millions of people across the world suffer from energy poverty, having little or no access to energy for cooking, lighting, heating, cooling, or using information and communication technologies. Objective of this study was to investigate the domestic energy sources for households and the impact of biomass use as a source of energy on the environment and food insecurity in the drought-affected northern highlands of Ethiopia. A total of 398 household heads were interviewed using a structured questionnaire, whereas 16 focus group discussions and 12 key informant interviews were conducted. Descriptive data analysis techniques were used to analyze quantitative data while content analysis methods were used to analyze qualitative data. The use of traditional biomass fuels such as firewood, charcoal, crop residue, animal dung, and biomass residue that can be combusted were prevalent in the area, which aggravated the degradation of agricultural lands. As commented by the majority of respondents, the move towards the adoption of modern energy sources was not common due to finance (98%), access (97%), durability (97%) and lack of awareness (93%). The findings showed that land degradation has been severe to the extent that no grain yield can be collected from crop production. As a result, people were exposed to both chronic and transitory food insecurity, and hence the majority of people make their living on food aid. In food-insecure areas, relying on biomass energy could increase land degradation or retard the speed of land restoration, which adversely affects agricultural production and food security. Investing in alternative energy technologies can improve the environment, food security, and people's health.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Islet autoantibody seroconversion in type-1 diabetes is associated with metagenome-assembled genomes in infant gut microbiomes

The immune system of some genetically susceptible children can be triggered by certain environmental factors to produce islet autoantibodies (IA) against pancreatic Î² cells, which greatly increases their risk for Type-1 diabetes. An environmental factor under active investigation is the gut microbiome due to its important role in immune system education. Here, we study gut metagenomes that are de-novo-assembled in 887 at-risk children in the Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in the Young (TEDDY) project. Our results reveal a small set of core protein families, present in >50% of the subjects, which account for 64% of the sequencing reads. Time-series binning generates 21,536 high-quality metagenome-assembled genomes (MAGs) from 883 species, including 176 species that hitherto have no MAG representation in previous comprehensive human microbiome surveys. IA seroconversion is positively associated with 2373 MAGs and negatively with 1549 MAGs. Comparative genomics analysis identifies lipopolysaccharides biosynthesis in Bacteroides MAGsÂ and sulfate reduction in Anaerostipes MAGs as functional signatures of MAGs with positive IA-association. The functional signatures in the MAGs with negative IA-association include carbohydrate degradation in lactic acid bacteria MAGs and nitrate reduction in Escherichia MAGs. Overall, our results show a distinct set of gut microorganisms associated with IA seroconversion and uncovered the functional genomics signatures of these IA-associated microorganisms.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Histidine phosphorylation in human cells; a needle or phantom in the haystack?

It has been suggested that in mammalian cells histidine residues in proteins may become as frequently phosphorylated as serine, threonine and tyrosine, and may play a key role in mammalian signaling. Here we applied a robust workflow that earlier allowed us to detect histidine phosphorylation in bacteria unambiguously, to probe for histidine phosphorylation in four human cell lines. Initially, seemingly hundreds of protein histidine phosphorylations were picked up in all studied human cell lines. However, careful examination of the data, and several control experiments, led us to the conclusion that >99% of these initially assigned pHis sites were not genuine, and should be site localized to neighboring Ser/Thr residues. Nevertheless, our methods are selective enough to detect just a handful of genuine pHis sites in mammalian cells, representing well-known enzymatic intermediates. Consequently, we do not find any evidence in our data supporting that protein histidine phosphorylation plays a role in mammalian signaling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Misinformation: broaden definition to curb its societal influence

Cecilie Steenbuch Traberg ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-5640-9273 0. University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK. Researchers are increasingly adopting a definition of misinformation that assumes it comes from questionable or bogus sources. But using that as its sole defining characteristic overlooks accidental misinformation from reputable and therefore potentially more influential sources. This oversight poses a threat to the understanding by scientists, laypeople and policymakers of how to prevent the spread and influence of misinformation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Sleep's role in the development and resolution of adolescent depression

Two adolescent mental health fields - sleep and depression - have advanced largely in parallel until about four years ago. Although sleep problems have been thought to be a symptom of adolescent depression, emerging evidence suggests that sleep difficulties arise before depression does. In this Review, we describe how the combination of adolescent sleep biology and psychology uniquely predispose adolescents to develop depression. We describe multiple pathways and contributors, including a delayed circadian rhythm, restricted sleep duration and greater opportunity for repetitive negative thinking while waiting for sleep. We match each contributor with evidence-based sleep interventions, including bright light therapy, exogenous melatonin and cognitive-behaviour therapy techniques. Such treatments improve sleep and alleviate depression symptoms, highlighting the utility of sleep treatment for comorbid disorders experienced by adolescents.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

The perceptions and attitudes of qualified dental therapists towards a diagnostic role in the provision of paediatric dental care

Objectives This study explored the perceptions and attitudes of qualified UK dental therapists (DTs) to act in a diagnostic role in the dental care of paediatric patients. Methods A mixed methods study. An electronic questionnaire was sent out to the members of associations and closed social networking groups for qualified DTs across the UK. The questionnaire explored the training, clinical experience and working practices of the participants and measured their agreements with applicable statements using Likert scale scores. Semi-structured interviews were also undertaken to explore how UK DTs perceived a diagnostic role for them and what barriers and facilitators they experienced.
HEALTH SERVICES
Nature.com

Plant hormone sensors as scaffolds for biosensor design

Most plant hormone sensors, including the abscisic acid receptor PYR1, function through chemically induced dimerization. Using computationally designed libraries of PYR1, we created high-affinity receptors for 21 structurally diverse ligands, setting the stage for large-scale small-molecule biosensor development.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy