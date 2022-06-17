ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

A preliminary study of suppression of candida infection by miconazole mucoadhesive tablets in oral or oropharyngeal cancer patients undergoing radiotherapy

By Sakiko Soutome
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElevated numbers of candida in the oral cavity often lead to oral candidiasis development in patients undergoing radiotherapy for oral or oropharyngeal cancer. This study aimed to verify the effect of miconazole mucoadhesive tablets on suppression of oral candida infection during radiotherapy. For this preliminary interventional study, miconazole mucoadhesive tablets were...

www.nature.com

Related
MedicalXpress

First successful treatment of severe pulmonary hypertension with umbilical cord stem cells

Clinical researchers at Hannover Medical School (MHH) have succeeded for the first time in stopping the usually fatal course of pulmonary hypertension thanks to a novel therapeutic approach. A three-year-old girl suffering from so-called pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) was treated a total of five times with mesenchymal stem cell products obtained from a human umbilical cord.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Prevention of angle-closure glaucoma: balancing risk and benefit

Primary angle-closure glaucoma (PACG) is an important, preventable cause of visual loss. PACG affects 20 million people, and has blinded over 5 million globally [1]. Although it is well established that Asian people are at greater risk than white people of European origin [2, 3], an estimated 1.6 million white Europeans, 581,000 white US citizens and 130,000 white Britons have visual field loss from PACG [4]. The results of two major clinical trials have transformed the evidence-base informing management of PACG. The EAGLE trial clearly demonstrates that anyone with PACG, and those with an intraocular pressure (IOP)"‰>"‰30"‰mmHg resulting from primary angle-closure (PAC), should be offered clear lens extraction as the first intervention. This offers better disease control (better pressure control with less medication), better quality of life, and is more cost effective when compared to the standard care of laser peripheral iridotomy (LPI) [5].
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Chronic kidney disease is a key predictive factor for potential myocardial ischaemia and poor prognosis in asymptomatic patients with diabetes mellitus

Some asymptomatic patients with diabetes mellitus (DM) have critical coronary artery disease (CAD), although the guidelines do not recommend aggressive screening for CAD in asymptomatic patients. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is among the serious co-morbidities of severe systemic atherosclerosis. Thus, CKD may be associated with potential myocardial ischaemia. Therefore, the present study aimed to determine the impact of CKD on the incidence of silent myocardial ischaemia (SMI) and the long-term outcomes in asymptomatic patients with DM. This study investigated 461 consecutive patients with DM. All patients who were asymptomatic and self-sufficient in daily life underwent the ergometer exercise (ERG) test. Coronary angiography was performed if the stress test was positive, or if the patient did not achieve 90% of the target heart rate. The primary end point included major adverse cardiac and cerebrovascular events (MACCE) including death, non-fatal myocardial infarction and stroke. The median follow-up duration after study enrolment was 35Â months for the entire cohort of 461 patients. Eighty-one patients were diagnosed with SMI. The estimated glomerular filtration rate was significantly lower in the SMI group (70.5"‰Â±"‰23.8 vs. 81.8"‰Â±"‰30.0Â mL/min/1.73 m2, P"‰<"‰0.001). SMI occurred more frequently in patients with advanced CKD [27/103, (26.2%) in stages 3"“5], whereas only 5/68 (7.3%) patients without CKD, 13/81 (16.0%) patients with stage 1 CKD and 36/209, (17.2%) in stage 2, had SMI. The Kaplan"“Meier curves revealed that, patients with SMI had poor clinical outcomes (log-rank: P"‰="‰0.016). The incidence of MACCE (log-rank: P"‰="‰0.009) was higher in patients with severe CKD"‰>"‰stage 3a in the SMI subgroup. Urinary albumin (mg/gCr) was associated with MACCE in the SMI subgroup [HR 3.37, 95%CI (1.170"“9.521), P"‰="‰0.025] after adjusting for age, sex, and conventional risk factors. SMI was more prevalent in patients with CKD and the incidence was proportional to the CKD stage in asymptomatic patients with DM. Those Patients with CKD and SMI exhibited poor clinical outcomes. CKD may be a key factor for the identification and management of SMI in asymptomatic patients with DM in routine clinical practice.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Mitochondrial Sirt3 serves as a biomarker for sepsis diagnosis and mortality prediction

The purpose of this study is to determine whether the levels of serum Sirt3 correlate with disease severity and perfusion indicators in septic patients, as well as to assess the clinical value of Sirt3 as a potential novel marker for sepsis diagnosis and mortality prediction. A total of 79 patients in the ICU were included in the study, of which 28 were postoperatively noninfectious and the remaining 51 patients were all diagnosed with sepsis during the study period. The levels of Sirt3 were detected and dynamically monitored by enzyme-linked adsorption method, Pearson or Spearman coefficient for correlation analysis between Sirt3 and clinical indicators, ROC curve for evaluation of diagnosis and mortality prediction, Kaplan"“Meier method for the significance of Sirt3 in 28-day survival. The serum levels of Sirt3 were lower in the sepsis patients on day 1 (P"‰<"‰0.0001), and the septic shock group had lower Sirt3 levels than the sepsis group (P"‰="‰0.013). Sirt3 had good negative correlations with SOFA scores both in sepsis and septic shock groups (Pearson: r2"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.424, âˆ’"‰0.518; P"‰="‰0.011, 0.040), and Sirt3 correlated strongly with ScvO2 in the septic shock group (Pearson: r2"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.679, P"‰="‰0.004) and with PCT in the sepsis group (Pearson: r2"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.409, P"‰="‰0.015). Sirt3 not only performed well in identifying sepsis (AUC"‰="‰0.995, 95% CI 0.987"“1, P"‰<"‰0.0001) but also greatly enhanced lactate's specificity in detecting septic shock (from 91.43 to 94.29%). Patients in the low Sirt3 group had higher ScvO2, lactate, APACHE II score, SOFA score, longer ICU stays, and worse indicators of inflammation (TNF-Î±, IL-6) and infection (PCT) than those in the high Sirt3 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). Additionally, Sirt3 can predict mortality of sepsis (AUC"‰="‰0.746, 95% CI 0.571"“0.921, P"‰="‰0.022), patients with serum Sirt3"‰<"‰10.07Â pg/ml have a lower 28-day survival (log-rank P"‰="‰0.008). Low serum levels of Sirt3 are significantly correlated with the disease severity. At the same time, Sirt3 increases the sensitivity of lactate to detect "cellular hypoxia" in septic shock. Sirt3 is a promising biomarker for the diagnosis of sepsis and predicting mortality risk in septic patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The presence of interferon affects the progression of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

Inflammation and metabolic dysfunction are hallmarks of the progression of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which is the fastest-growing liver disease worldwide. Emerging evidence indicates that innate immune mechanisms are essential drivers of fibrosis development in chronic inflammatory liver diseases, including NAFLD. In this study, 142 NAFLD patients were genotyped for three IFNL4 single-nucleotide variants in order to investigate the genetic relationship between IFNL4 and fibrosis in NAFLD patients. We observed an overrepresentation of the non-functional IFNL4 allele in patients with significant fibrosis (>F2). Next, we investigated the potential protective role of interferon (IFN) in relation to the development of liver fibrosis in an animal model of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). In contradiction to our hypothesis, the results showed an increase in fibrosis in IFN treated animals. Our study clearly indicates that IFN is able to affect the development of liver fibrosis, although our clinical and experimental data are conflicting.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Microsatellite instability in gastrointestinal cancers

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Berardinelli GN, DurÃ£es R, Mafra da Costa A, Bragagnoli A, AntÃ´nio de Oliveira M, Pereira R, et al. Association of microsatellite instability (MSI) status with the 5-year outcome and genetic ancestry in a large Brazilian cohort of colorectal cancer. Eur J Hum Genet. 2022. in press.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Contemporary trends in the surgical management of urinary incontinence after radical prostatectomy in the United States

Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. To identify trends, costs, and predictors in the use of different surgical procedures for post-radical prostatectomy incontinence (PPI). Materials and methods. We identified 21,589 men who were diagnosed with localized prostate cancer (PCa) and treated with radical prostatectomy (RP) from 2003 to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS News

Some cancer patients can skip treatments, 2 studies show

After surgery, some cancer patients can safely skip radiation or chemotherapy, according to two studies exploring shorter, gentler cancer care. Researchers are looking for ways to precisely predict which cancer patients can avoid unneeded treatment to cut down on harmful side effects and unnecessary costs. One new study used a...
CANCER
Nature.com

Clinical effect of nonsteroidal mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) antagonists in the treatment of diabetic kidney disease: expectations as a new therapeutic strategy

Diabetes mellitus is the main cause of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in Japan and worldwide. Although angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors and angiotensin II type 1 receptor blockers (ARBs) are basic drugs for the treatment of CKD with diabetes (diabetic kidney disease, DKD) with albuminuria and/or proteinuria, it has also become clear that the use of an ACE inhibitor or ARB alone is not fully sufficient. We have previously reported the clinical effects of mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) antagonists and recommended their use in addition to renin"“angiotensin system inhibitors. Recently, new types of nonsteroidal MR antagonists have been developed, and the results of a large-scale study are expected. Nonsteroidal MR antagonists are distributed in the heart, lungs, liver, and kidneys when administered orally and are characterized by their equivalent distribution between the heart (nonepithelial tissue) and kidneys (epithelial tissue). We summarize the latest evidence regarding the use of nonsteroidal MR antagonists in the treatment of DKD. Hyperkalemia and renal dysfunction are frequent during MR antagonist treatment. However, with careful and combined monitoring of these two conditions, the effectiveness of MR antagonists will not be diminished; conversely, it is apparent that patients at such risk will benefit more from the addition of an MR antagonist to the treatment regimen. The most important measure against hyperkalemia is the regular monitoring of serum potassium levels and renal function. The safest and most reliable measure against hyperkalemia is the combined use of a new oral potassium adsorbent that has high potassium selectivity and few side effects. In DKD treatment, it is important to continue using MR antagonists without interruption as much as possible.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Urinary extracellular vesicles and micro-RNA as markers of acute kidney injury after cardiac surgery

We hypothesised that measuring changes in urinary levels of EV and miR will predict the onset of acute kidney injury in cardiac surgery patients. The study was performed in the cohort of the REVAKI-2 trial. Urine samples were collected before and 24Â h after the procedure from 94 cardiac surgery patients. Urinary particle concentrations and size distribution were assessed using NanoSight. EV derivation and levels were measured using flow cytometry. Samples from 10 selected patients were sequenced, and verification was performed with advanced TaqMan assays in samples from all patients. Urinary particle concentrations significantly increased in patients with AKI after surgery, with the percentage of EV positive for CD105 and Î²1-integrin also increasing. Pre-surgery podocalyxin-positive EV were significantly lower in patients with AKI. Their levels correlated with the severity of the injury. Pre-operative miR-125a-5p was expressed at lower levels in urine from patients with AKI when adjusted for urinary creatinine. Levels of miR-10a-5p were lower after surgery in AKI patients and its levels correlated with the severity of the injury. Pre-operative levels of podocalyxin EVs, urinary particle concentrations and miR-125a-5p had moderate AKI predictive value and, in a logistic model together with ICU lactate levels, offered good (AUC"‰="‰82%) AKI prediction.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: An open label randomized clinical trial of Indomethacin for mild and moderate hospitalised Covid-19 patients

The original version of this Article contained an error. Supplementary data file 1 containing anonymised patient data was inadvertently omitted. The original Article has been corrected. Department of Nephrology, MIOT International, Chennai, 600089, India. Rajan Ravichandran. Adjunct Faculty, Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM), Chennai, Tamil Nadu, 600036, India. Rajan...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

What is the difference between acute and chronic lymphocytic leukemia?

Leukemia is a type of cancer that affects immune cells. Acute lymphocytic leukemia grows rapidly and requires immediate treatment, while chronic cases progress more slowly. Leukemia causes immune cells in the bone marrow to become cancerous and spread to the bloodstream and organs. Acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) is a form...
CANCER
Nature.com

Licogliflozin for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 2a study

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a common chronic liver disease that may advance to fibrosis and lead to mortality; however, no pharmacotherapy is currently available. We tested the hypothesis that inhibition of both the sodium"“glucose cotransporters 1 and 2 with licogliflozin would lead to improvement in NASH. A total of 107 patients with phenotypic or histologic NASH were randomized (1:2:2) to receive oral administration of either placebo (n"‰="‰21), licogliflozin 30"‰mg (n"‰="‰43) or 150"‰mg (n"‰="‰43) once daily for 12 weeks. Licogliflozin 150"‰mg showed a significant 32% (80% confidence interval (CI): 21"“43%; P"‰="‰0.002) placebo-adjusted reduction in serum alanine aminotransferase after 12 weeks of treatment, the primary endpoint of the study. However, the 30"‰mg dose of licogliflozin did not meet the primary endpoint (placebo-adjusted reduction 21% (80% CI: 7"“32%; P"‰="‰0.061)). Diarrhea occurred in 77% (33 of 43), 49% (21 of 43) and 43% (9 of 21) of patients treated with licogliflozin 150"‰mg, 30"‰mg and placebo, respectively, which was mostly mild in severity. No other major safety concerns were identified. Treatment with 150"‰mg licogliflozin led to reductions in serum alanine aminotransferase in patients with NASH. Studies of longer duration and in combination with drugs that have different mechanisms of action are needed to validate these findings and to define a role of licogliflozin as a therapeutic option for NASH. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03205150.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Social distancing and mask-wearing could avoid recurrent stay-at-home restrictions during COVID-19 respiratory pandemic in New York City

Stay-at-home restrictions such as closure of non-essential businesses were effective at reducing SARS-CoV-2 transmission in New York City (NYC) in the spring of 2020. Relaxation of these restrictions was desirable for resuming economic and social activities, but could only occur in conjunction with measures to mitigate the expected resurgence of new infections, in particular social distancing and mask-wearing. We projected the impact of individuals' adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing on the duration, frequency, and recurrence of stay-at-home restrictions in NYC. We applied a stochastic discrete time-series model to simulate community transmission and household secondary transmission in NYC. The model was calibrated to hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and COVID-attributable deaths over March"“July 2020 after accounting for the distribution of age and chronic health conditions in NYC. We projected daily new infections and hospitalizations up to May 31, 2021 under the different levels of adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing after relaxation of stay-at-home restrictions. We assumed that the relaxation of stay-at-home policies would occur in the context of adaptive reopening, where a new hospitalization rate of"‰â‰¥"‰2 per 100,000 residents would trigger reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions while a new hospitalization rate of"‰â‰¤"‰0.8 per 100,000 residents would trigger relaxation of stay-at-home restrictions. Without social distancing and mask-wearing, simulated relaxation of stay-at-home restrictions led to epidemic resurgence and necessary reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions within 42Â days. NYC would have stayed fully open for 26% of the time until May 31, 2021, alternating reinstatement and relaxation of stay-at-home restrictions in four cycles. At a low (50%) level of adherence to mask-wearing, NYC would have needed to implement stay-at-home restrictions between 8% and 32% of the time depending on individual adherence to social distancing. At moderate to high levels of adherence to mask-wearing without social distancing, NYC would have needed to implement stay-at-home restrictions. In threshold analyses, avoiding reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions required a minimum of 60% adherence to mask-wearing at 50% adherence to social distancing. With low adherence to mask-wearing and social distancing, reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions in NYC was inevitable. High levels of adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing could have attributed to avoiding recurrent surges without reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Conversation U.S.

‘Masked’ cancer drug stealthily trains immune system to kill tumors while sparing healthy tissues, reducing treatment side effects

Many cancer treatments are notoriously savage on the body. Drugs often attack both healthy cells and tumor cells, causing a plethora of side effects. Immunotherapies that help the immune system recognize and attack cancer cells are no different. Though they have prolonged the lives of countless patients, they work in only a subset of patients. One study found that fewer than 30% of breast cancer patients respond to one of the most common forms of immunotherapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Radiotheranostics in oncology: current challenges and emerging opportunities

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Structural imaging remains an essential component of diagnosis, staging and response assessment in patients with cancer; however, as clinicians increasingly seek to noninvasively investigate tumour phenotypes and evaluate functional and molecular responses to therapy, theranostics - the combination of diagnostic imaging with targeted therapy - is becoming more widely implemented. The field of radiotheranostics, which is the focus of this Review, combines molecular imaging (primarily PET and SPECT) with targeted radionuclide therapy, which involves the use of small molecules, peptides and/or antibodies as carriers for therapeutic radionuclides, typically those emitting Î±-, Î²- or auger-radiation. The exponential, global expansion of radiotheranostics in oncology stems from its potential to target and eliminate tumour cells with minimal adverse effects, owing to a mechanism of action that differs distinctly from that of most other systemic therapies. Currently, an enormous opportunity exists to expand the number of patients who can benefit from this technology, to address the urgent needs of many thousands of patients across the world. In this Review, we describe the clinical experience with established radiotheranostics as well as novel areas of research and various barriers to progress.
CANCER
Nature.com

Post-operative radioactive iodine administration in patients with low-risk thyroid cancer

Radioactive iodine (RAI) treatment is used in patients with thyroid cancer to treat disease and to eradicate normal thyroid remnants. Routine post-operative administration of RAI is no longer indicated in patients with low risk thyroid cancer and might instead be used selectively in patients with a post-operative high serum level of thyroglobulin.
CANCER
Nature.com

Islet autoantibody seroconversion in type-1 diabetes is associated with metagenome-assembled genomes in infant gut microbiomes

The immune system of some genetically susceptible children can be triggered by certain environmental factors to produce islet autoantibodies (IA) against pancreatic Î² cells, which greatly increases their risk for Type-1 diabetes. An environmental factor under active investigation is the gut microbiome due to its important role in immune system education. Here, we study gut metagenomes that are de-novo-assembled in 887 at-risk children in the Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in the Young (TEDDY) project. Our results reveal a small set of core protein families, present in >50% of the subjects, which account for 64% of the sequencing reads. Time-series binning generates 21,536 high-quality metagenome-assembled genomes (MAGs) from 883 species, including 176 species that hitherto have no MAG representation in previous comprehensive human microbiome surveys. IA seroconversion is positively associated with 2373 MAGs and negatively with 1549 MAGs. Comparative genomics analysis identifies lipopolysaccharides biosynthesis in Bacteroides MAGsÂ and sulfate reduction in Anaerostipes MAGs as functional signatures of MAGs with positive IA-association. The functional signatures in the MAGs with negative IA-association include carbohydrate degradation in lactic acid bacteria MAGs and nitrate reduction in Escherichia MAGs. Overall, our results show a distinct set of gut microorganisms associated with IA seroconversion and uncovered the functional genomics signatures of these IA-associated microorganisms.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Impact of HIV-associated cognitive impairment on functional independence, frailty and quality of life in the modern era: a meta-analysis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-10474-8, published online 19 April 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Nombeko Mshunqane, which was incorrectly given as Mshunqane Nombeko. Additionally, in Table 1, part 2 column title,. "No of studies with indirect outcome". The...
HEALTH

