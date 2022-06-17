ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Valdosta Sanitation announces holiday schedule

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta’s Sanitation Division garbage pick-up schedule changes for holiday observance. The City of Valdosta will be CLOSED on Monday, June 20th in...

Valdosta Celebrates Waste & Recycling Workers Week

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta wants to recognize its Public Works employees for National Waste and Recycling Workers Week. The City of Valdosta wants to recognize its Public Works employees for National Waste and Recycling Workers Week. This year Waste and Recycling Workers week is June 12-18, 2022. The week-long awareness effort focuses on solid waste workers as superheroes.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Cairo Black-owned businesses celebrate Juneteenth

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) -South Georgians used the entire weekend to celebrate Juneteeth. At the Carousel, Saturday’s event was about putting the spotlight on Black History, so the community can move forward in the future. Andrea Copeland, owner of the carousel, said hosting the Juneteenth event was important to her...
CAIRO, GA
WCTV

Hundreds without power in South Georgia

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - As of 12 p.m., 712 people were without power after a line of storms moved through the area. Georgia Power is reporting the bulk of outages are in Echols County with about 613 being reported. GPC does not currently have an estimated time for when power...
GEORGIA STATE
CNHI

Major Lowndes employer closing

VALDOSTA — A major employer in Valdosta is going out of business at the end of the month. Fresh Beginnings — more recently doing business as Tincredible Treats — will close June 30, according to a statement on the company’s website. Founded in 1985 by Judy...
VALDOSTA, GA
CNHI

Longtime gymnastics director Pat Murphy retires from YMCA

MOULTRIE — Moultrie YMCA has annouced Pat Murphy’s retirement as the Gymnastics Director. Pat has served in her current role since 1987. During Pat’s time as Gymnastics Director, she played a vital role in creating a competitive gymnastics program, a strong pre-school and progressive class program, hosted many meets and helped in building a new gymnastics center.
MOULTRIE, GA
douglasnow.com

2021 CHS graduate loses life in Lanier County shooting

Savion McRae, a 2021 graduate of Coffee High School, lost his life in a shooting that occurred in Lanier County Saturday night. According to law enforcement officials, three individuals from Coffee County — McRae, Tremayne Newton, and Takevion Stozier — were at a party in Lanier County. While at the party, something happened between the Coffee group and several other attendees.
LANIER COUNTY, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Valdosta : Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Valdosta, Georgia

The transportation system was launched by Via, a transit company. Via, a global company offering many public transit services. Via provide on-demand transit system. It takes multiple passengers in one direction and book them into a shared vehicle. Via is a smart bus that can come whenever you need it, and wherever you want.
VALDOSTA, GA
greenepublishing.com

Drug Take Back Program begins

On May 10, 2022, Rachel Silver, Technical Assistance Provider for Southeast Rural Community Assistance Project (SERCAP), made a presentation to the City Commissioners and staff on the dangers of improper disposal of pharmaceuticals (medicines) and the potential negative impacts on the environment, specifically on our waterways. Silver submitted that practices of improper disposal of unwanted medications, such as flushing them down the sink or the commode, will eventually allow those pharmaceuticals to work their way into our streams, rivers and waterways. This directly impacts our fish, game and other wildlife which could form mutations and irregularities in the normal course of natural life cycles. The system of improper disposal could also have an adverse effect on human populations. To circumvent what has been an age-old practice of medication disposal, Silver is working in partnership with the Madison Police Department, Madison City Hall, Lee City Hall and Lee Public Library to put in place a Drug Take Back program to allow citizens to pick-up pre-paid envelopes and dispose of the unwanted medications free of charge. To further the partnership with SERCAP, the Madison Police Department will also look to expand the Drug Take Back program to other locations where citizens congregate, i.e., grocery stores, pharmacies etc. to offer the same convenience of medicine turn-in. For more information from the Madison Police Department, feel free to call (850) 973-5077 or visit during regular business hours (8 a.m – 5 p.m), Monday through Friday.
MADISON, FL
donalsonvillenews.com

Williams to lead Baptist Campus Ministry at Valdosta State University

Pictured, David Williams, with his wife Jennifer and their two sons, Daniel, left, and Davis. David will serve as Baptist Campus Ministry Director at Valdosta State University. Perhaps the most strategic ministry in America today is the one focused on the redemption, mentoring and discipling of college students. Many secular...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Why it’s important to celebrate Juneteenth

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - People all over the country are observing the Juneteenth holiday this weekend, but not everyone knows what the holiday means. Juneteenth is a day in African-American history that recognized the official end of slavery in the United States. While some Black people don’t celebrate the day because they say there’s still inequality in America.
TIFTON, GA
WCTV

Update: victim identified in Lanier Co. fatal shooting

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - One person is confirmed dead in a shooting that happened Saturday night, according to a Facebook post by Lanier County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on Saturday a 911 call came in at 10:46 p.m. regarding people being shot on Highway 221 North.
LANIER COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

12 Georgia businesses raided for gambling violations

The GBI executed search warrants on 12 businesses suspected of gambling violations. On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit, along with the Tift County Sheriff’s Office, the Ashburn Police Department, the Sycamore Police Department, the Turner County Sheriff’s Office, and the Worth County Sheriff’s Office; and in cooperation with the Tifton Judicial Circuit and the Georgia Lottery Corporation, executed 12 search warrants in Tifton, Sylvester, Ashburn and Sycamore, for violations of Georgia’s gambling laws and in furtherance of additional investigation.
GEORGIA STATE
donalsonvillenews.com

Two additional arrests made in local dog fighting case

Two additional men have been arrested on felony dog fighting and commercial gambling charges bringing the total number of arrests to twenty in the April 24 bust of a major dog fighting ring in the southern portion of Seminole County. On June 6th, Terrance F. Davis, age 43, turned himself...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Clark and Brockington denied bond, Bowen awaiting judge's decision

Several individuals appeared before Superior Court Judge Andy Spivey this Wednesday for bond hearings, including Latisha Brockington, Michael Clark, and Alexandria Bowen, who was arrested last month on trafficking charges for her alleged involvement in a heroin operation. Brockington and Clark were both denied bond on aggravated assault charges, while the judge has yet to rule on Bowen's motion for bond.
DOUGLAS, GA
valdostatoday.com

Officer involved shooting in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – A 32-year-old man has died following an Officer Involved Shooting at a home on Ginger Trail in Valdosta. The man involved in this OIS is identified as Timothy Adams, age 32, of Valdosta. ORIGINAL RELEASE:. Valdosta, GA (June 14, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer...
VALDOSTA, GA

