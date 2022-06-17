Valdosta Sanitation announces holiday schedule

On May 10, 2022, Rachel Silver, Technical Assistance Provider for Southeast Rural Community Assistance Project (SERCAP), made a presentation to the City Commissioners and staff on the dangers of improper disposal of pharmaceuticals (medicines) and the potential negative impacts on the environment, specifically on our waterways. Silver submitted that practices of improper disposal of unwanted medications, such as flushing them down the sink or the commode, will eventually allow those pharmaceuticals to work their way into our streams, rivers and waterways. This directly impacts our fish, game and other wildlife which could form mutations and irregularities in the normal course of natural life cycles. The system of improper disposal could also have an adverse effect on human populations. To circumvent what has been an age-old practice of medication disposal, Silver is working in partnership with the Madison Police Department, Madison City Hall, Lee City Hall and Lee Public Library to put in place a Drug Take Back program to allow citizens to pick-up pre-paid envelopes and dispose of the unwanted medications free of charge. To further the partnership with SERCAP, the Madison Police Department will also look to expand the Drug Take Back program to other locations where citizens congregate, i.e., grocery stores, pharmacies etc. to offer the same convenience of medicine turn-in. For more information from the Madison Police Department, feel free to call (850) 973-5077 or visit during regular business hours (8 a.m – 5 p.m), Monday through Friday.

MADISON, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO