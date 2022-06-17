ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Klay Thompson called out Jaren Jackson Jr. and it validated these Memphis Grizzlies | Giannotto

By Mark Giannotto, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24zO3C_0gDlg3ep00

Klay Thompson was thinking about the Memphis Grizzlies.

On the biggest stage in basketball, after winning an NBA championship that cemented his Golden State Warriors as one of the great dynasties in the history of the league, after three injury-plagued years that made this particular moment so gratifying, Thompson gave the Grizzlies perhaps their greatest validation yet by thinking about them.

By stopping in the middle of a thought to call out the team these Warriors bested more than a month ago in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

“There was this one player on the Grizzlies who tweeted ‘strength in numbers’ after they beat us in the regular season and it pissed me off so much,” Thompson said during his postgame press conference after eliminating the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. “I can’t wait to retweet that thing. Frickin' bum. I had to watch that. I was like, ‘This frickin' clown.’ Sorry. That memory just popped up. You’re going to mock us? You ain’t never been there before, bro. We’ve been there. We know what it takes. To be here again, hold that.”

The tangent soon went viral, with Jaren Jackson Jr. quickly identified as the culprit who bothered Thompson so much with a March 28 tweet.

This was no doubt an insult Thompson earned the right to hand out given the circumstances. When you win the title, anything goes. When you talk trash like the Grizzlies did this past season, and then when you get beat by a team that was the target of some of the most brash barbs, this sort of backlash is to be expected.

But more importantly, this was also (unintentionally) a compliment. This was confirmation of how these Grizzlies are viewed throughout the league now. This was Memphis living "rent free" in the minds of one of Golden State's stars, as social media might say.

The Grizzlies are a threat Golden State was able to put down this season, partly because Memphis was never whole during that second-round series and partly because Golden State’s championship pedigree really is a driving force that propelled it to what coach Steve Kerr accurately described as the franchise’s “most unlikely” title during this remarkable eight-year run.

So ignore, for a moment, that the Grizzlies may have given these Warriors their greatest test during the postseason.

Ignore that they may have done that without star point guard Ja Morant for the final three games of the series, and without Steven Adams and Dillon Brooks for two games apiece, and with Desmond Bane nursing an injury.

NBA DRAFT:The hypothetical question facing Memphis Grizzlies ahead of the NBA draft

MORE FROM MARK GIANNOTTO:After 10 years, Memphis Grizzlies owner Robert Pera is a lot better than the unknown

Ignore that Jackson, in the aftermath of Thompson's injuries, may be the better player of the two right now, contrary to Thompson's "bum" designation.

Ignore that Thompson held off on unloading this shot on Jackson until the very last game was played, until the Warriors had hoisted the championship trophy

Ignore that there is maybe a lesson in there for these Grizzlies, for how they should operate now that their own title window has potentially opened.

Focus instead on the fact that Thompson took the time to take a jab at Jackson and Memphis in the midst of celebration. It's all the proof you need to know what Dillon Brooks declared after Golden State eliminated the Grizzlies is true.

“They know that we’re gonna come every single year,” he said. “We’re young and they’re getting old, so they know we’re coming every single year.”

The guess here is Golden State just experienced its last hurrah of the Steph Curry era, and a particularly glorious one at that. This was the most vulnerable of the Warriors’ championship teams, and yet their guile and togetherness and Curry's greatness propelled them to become the rare group to win titles in two different decades.

Within that accomplishment, though, is what Brooks said: They aren’t getting younger. Count me among those skeptical that the likes of Jordan Poole, James Wiseman, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga can bridge the gap as the effectiveness of veterans like Thompson and Draymond Green begins to wane.

But Thompson deservedly basked in the glow of what had just been achieved Thursday, giving Memphis a taste of its own medicine and adding even more fuel to what appears to be a burgeoning rivalry between the Grizzlies and Warriors.

We’ve now had Brooks call out Andre Iguodala multiple times for how he handled his trade from Golden State to Memphis three years ago. We had Kerr lecture us about how Brooks “broke the code” with his hard foul that injured Gary Payton II, and then we had Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins and Morant call out Poole for the injury that ultimately knocked Morant out of the series.

Now, we’ve got Thompson thinking about the Grizzlies, and thinking about a tweet Jackson wrote almost three months earlier, when he could have and probably should have been thinking only about the title he just won.

What he said stung, of course, until you realized it was an insult he would have never doled out to a team and a player that didn’t matter.

You can reach Commercial Appeal columnist Mark Giannotto via email at mgiannotto@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter: @mgiannotto

Comments / 1

Sandra Mays
2d ago

so he called the grizzlies player a bum really. be careful what you say because you are on high horses now but knows what will happen the next season.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Distractify

Draymond Green's Main Squeeze Is a Former Reality Television Star

It’s been a long road for Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors. The fan-favorite NBA franchise previously won three NBA titles in 2015, 2017, and 2018. For many sports fans, the chances of Golden State securing another win was up in the air due to all the team has gone through — from various injuries to trades. However, Draymond and his team were able to establish that they are the best after winning the NBA Finals on June 16, 2022, against the Boston Celtics.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Klay Thompson Was Not Happy With Another NBA Player Last Night

Over the years, the Golden State Warriors have developed a slogan to demonstrate the championship standard they've come to expect. During the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, one NBA player disrespected this slogan. After a win over the Warriors on March 28, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr....
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ja Morant responds to Klay Thompson calling out Jaren Jackson Jr.

As the Golden State Warriors celebrated their fourth championship in eight seasons on Thursday, Klay Thompson made sure to call out Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. After the Grizzlies beat the Warriors earlier in the season, Jackson tweeted out Golden State’s previous rallying cry “strength in numbers.” Thompson made sure to make that a point Thursday night, calling Jackson a bum and a clown.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Dennis Rodman Called Out The Lakers For Giving Shaquille O'Neal The Biggest NBA Contract: “No Way In Hell. If I Was An Owner, No Way In Hell I’d Ever Pay A Man $120 Million If He’s Not The Total Package. I Wouldn’t Do It.”

Shaquille O'Neal probably is the most dominant player the NBA has ever seen. With his backboard-breaking dunks and his incredible scoring skills, Shaq, back in his prime, was one of the best players in the league. Drafted by the Orlando Magic, Shaq found himself in probably a perfect situation. Surrounded...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Steven Adams
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Jaren Jackson
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Nets Trade Lands Kyrie Irving In Chicago

The NBA is a wildly unpredictable place. Kyrie Irving is a wildly unpredictable person. Ergo, an Irving trade this summer wouldn’t be as shocking as one may think. At this point, his entire future in the league has come into question. Many observers are simply waiting for the day that Irving announces he’s retiring to pursue something entirely unrelated to the game of basketball.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green responds to Ja Morant’s ‘real estate’ tweet

The NBA season may be over, but there could be a budding rivalry growing between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies. After the Warriors won the NBA championship on Thursday, Klay Thompson called out Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr. for a tweet sent during the regular season (video here). Grizzlies reporter KJ Wright responded Friday to Thompson’s comment, saying that the Grizzlies were “really out here living rent free” in the heads of the Warriors. Morant agreed, adding that the Grizzlies likely had “a lot of real estate” in the Warriors’ minds.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The Boston Celtics
Yardbarker

How Trading Mike Conley Could be a Game-Changer for Jazz

Even though the Rudy Gobert rumors continue to command the attention of Twitter-Land, there's another situation Utah Jazz fans are keeping a very close eye on as we inch closer to the NBA draft. What's going to happen to Mike Conley?. With a cap number of $22 million next year,...
NBA
CBS Sports

How Christian Wood fits alongside Luka Doncic and the Mavericks

After making a surprise run to the Western Conference finals it was abundantly clear that the Dallas Mavericks were simply outmatched against the Golden State Warriors depth, especially in the frontcourt. Kevon Looney punished the Mavericks on the glass, grabbing offensive boards left and right for second-chance buckets. He averaged over 10 rebounds a game, and as a team the Warriors out-rebounded the Mavericks by a margin of 11.4 during the five-game series.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

LeBron should be 'centerpiece' of Lakers rebuild, Fizdale says

The Los Angeles Lakers are ready to move on from the wreckage that was the 2021-22 NBA season — but how do they move forward?. According to David Fizdale, it has everything to do with revamping the team around superstar LeBron James. The former Lakers assistant coach joined Colin...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Minnesota

Former Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins' Warriors win NBA title

By Julian BasenaMINNEAPOLIS -- Andrew Wiggins, the Minnesota Timberwolves' former number-one selection, found a rather comfortable and rewarding home in Golden State as the Warriors top role player and newly crowned NBA champion. More popularly known as the number-one overall selection of the 2014 NBA draft and one of the most exciting high school and college prospects of his generation, Wiggins spent his five years in Minnesota shouldering lofty expectations that he could never quite fulfill. And after never truly shedding the reputation of a mid-level scorer on a perennial also-ran team, the Timberwolves traded Wiggins to the Warriors, where...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy