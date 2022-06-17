ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurohealth recalls Walgreens and Kroger branded pain medications due to bad packaging

By Patrick Damp
 3 days ago

Recall issued for certain pain medications 00:30

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Over 4,000 medication bottles are being recalled.

The bottles contain the pain relievers acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and aspirin, and were sold at Kroger and Walgreens.

Now, there's nothing wrong with the medications themselves, but the bottles do not meet standards for child safety and resistance.

They could allow a child to open them and accidentally eat the medication.

All the bottles are branded by either Walgreens or Kroger.

You can see if your purchase is affected and what the next steps are on the C onsumer Product Safety Commission website at this link .

