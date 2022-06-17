ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

1 Key Reason Lemonade Can Make a Comeback

By Rob Starks Jr
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) has been one of the most disappointing companies for investors over the last year and a half, with the stock down around 91% since hitting an all-time high of 183.26 on Jan. 11, 2021. Investors are unimpressed with Lemonade's inability to live up to its many promises since coming public in the middle of 2020.

Can Lemonade reverse its downtrend? Here's one key reason Lemonade can make a comeback.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZL8H3_0gDlfqQ200

Image source: Getty Images.

Bundling can increase Lemonade's profitability

One of Lemonade's biggest hurdles as a public company has always been that the cost of acquiring a customer exceeds what it expects the customer to spend over time. And Lemonade can never become profitable as long as that remains the case.

One way to fix this problem is by using an old sales practice known as product bundling -- which occurs when several products are packaged together and sold as a single unit for one price. The tactic of product bundling has historically been used in many industries to sell more products, increase profits, and decrease marketing costs -- precisely what Lemonade needs. And there is early evidence that Lemonade is successfully using the tactic.

The first quarter of 2022 was the first full quarter that Lemonade offered the mega bundle (home/renters, pet. life, and car) in the market. But the offer was available only in two states -- Tennessee and Illinois.  Early data comparing Illinois to areas without the mega bundle showed Illinois achieved 40% higher bundle rates. Additionally, management saw the average dual-product customer spending more than the average single-product customer by 3-to-1; the triple-product customers ratio was 7-to-1. For customers with all four products, it was 9-to-1.

Accordingly, the improved bundled customer spending helped raise the annual dollar retention (ADR) to 90% in Illinois versus 82% for Lemonade overall. Lemonade introduced the ADR metric in the first quarter of 2021 shareholder letter as a measure of Lemonade's ability to retain customers and sell additional products to those customers over time. Ideally, investors would like to see the ADR climb to more than 100%, showing that Lemonade gains more revenue from existing customers than the revenue lost due to churn. And the Illinois data is a good step in that direction.

While the bundle data is still early, if Lemonade can replicate and improve Illinois results in other states, it would be well along the way to improving its profitability.

However, Lemonade's technology has not lived up to the promise

Lemonade's initial allure to many investors was the idea of leveraging technology, data, and artificial intelligence (AI) to make insurance more affordable, more efficient, and a better experience for customers.

The gross loss ratio is one fundamental way you can measure the company's AI's ability to price risk, approve applicants, and settle claims. Unfortunately, since the beginning of 2021, Lemonade's loss ratio has been mostly above its target range of 75% -- a prime reason investors have sold off the stock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eKo5Z_0gDlfqQ200

Source: Lemonade first quarter 2022 shareholder letter.

Complicating matters further is inflation , which hurts results for all insurance companies because new claims immediately adjust for inflation. Yet an increase in insurance rates can take months to counter inflation's effects on claims. When Lemonade submits changes in pricing, underwriting, and other adjustments to regulators, it takes time before those changes get final approval. And even after Lemonade implements the modifications, it takes even more time for the company to see any results.

The bottom line

Lemonade is selling at 6.75 times 12-month trailing sales, which is substantially lower than the 95.7 times 12-month trailing sales that the stock was trading at when it hit its highs in January 2021. Yet, despite valuation falling off a cliff, the company's revenue growth remains strong. For example, in the first quarter of 2022, in-force premium (IFP), a measurement of active policies, grew 66% to $419.0 million compared to the first quarter of 2021 -- growth that came on the back of the customer count increasing by 37% to 1,504,197.

Additionally, Lemonade has submitted 100 applications for rate increases to regulators over the past year to compensate for inflation. As a result, the company expects insurance pricing to better align with risk as regulatory approvals occur. In addition, management said it already sees signs that business generated in the first quarter of 2022 will have a loss ratio well within the 75% target. If that proves true, the stock will likely rebound. As a result, if you have a high-risk tolerance, Lemonade could be worth a small investment at current prices.

10 stocks we like better than Lemonade, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lemonade, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

{%sfr%}

Rob Starks Jr has positions in Lemonade, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lemonade, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 1

Related
Motley Fool

If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Buy More

Inflation is a headwind that all food companies face today, including Hormel. Hormel is dealing with the avian flu, which caused a big stock sell-off after it reported earnings. The company's yield is toward the high end of its historical range, and investors should probably be adding to positions here.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Tennessee State
CNBC

Suze Orman: This is 'the No. 1 investment' to make right now, 'no matter what'

Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.
BUSINESS
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Retention#Stock
Mashed

A Big Costco Sale May Be Coming — Here's How We Know

With inflation up 6.3% in April 2022 and increasing at a record pace (via Market Watch) — and gas prices averaging $4.715 as of June 2 (via AAA) — we're looking for deals wherever we can find them. Oftentimes, we'll turn to annual or semiannual sales to score a deal or shop at membership clubs to buy personal care products or groceries in bulk to save a buck. What's even better, though, is when membership clubs host sales on their already-discounted products, and we have reason to think a big Costco sale might be coming soon.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Costco Members Are Not Going to Like This

Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report faces the same problems as any other retailer. The warehouse club, however, has built its business on offering low prices. That's its core offering. It sells memberships, and in exchange for joining, members get low prices. Normally, Costco can offer that because...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession

Altria’s core business might be gradually shrinking, but it still rewards patient investors with generous buybacks and dividends. Verizon’s slow and steady growth makes it a great defensive stock during an economic downturn. J&J’s three core businesses give it plenty of options to grow throughout both economic expansions...
STOCKS
shefinds

Costco Just Gave An Update On Their Membership Fees

Costco recently gave an update on their membership prices. The store says that while a change in price can be expected in the future, their fees will remain the same for the time being—what a relief!. The popular, membership-based warehouse store has been making changes left and right recently....
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
197K+
Followers
95K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy