Opioid bill becomes Missouri law

By Name
kwos.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBipartisan legislation aimed at increasing opioid addiction treatment was signed into law by Missouri’s...

kwos.com

Comments

Kristi Heritage
2d ago

makes no sense that law enforcement would be able to use these funds. stop treating it as a law enforcement problem when it's a mental health problem! More treatment facilities are needed, not more cop cars!

Reply
23
Lautha Harvey
2d ago

right I'm a living witness I need mental and drug treatment without insurance and the right help it's hard.

Reply
10
Susan Rahn
2d ago

We need these officers to be funded. They need training as a first responder to overdoses for one thing. It's my understanding they can carry and administer narcanon and help save lives. But what can they do without any funding? We need their help.

Reply
4
