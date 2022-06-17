Opioid bill becomes Missouri law
Bipartisan legislation aimed at increasing opioid addiction treatment was signed into law by Missouri’s...kwos.com
Bipartisan legislation aimed at increasing opioid addiction treatment was signed into law by Missouri’s...kwos.com
makes no sense that law enforcement would be able to use these funds. stop treating it as a law enforcement problem when it's a mental health problem! More treatment facilities are needed, not more cop cars!
right I'm a living witness I need mental and drug treatment without insurance and the right help it's hard.
We need these officers to be funded. They need training as a first responder to overdoses for one thing. It's my understanding they can carry and administer narcanon and help save lives. But what can they do without any funding? We need their help.
Comments / 10