A Cameron driver had serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Nodaway County. Forty-three-year-old Correy A Miller was taken to Mosaic Life Care Center in St. Joseph following the accident that happened about 10:00 am on US 71 near Bolckow. According to the report, Miller was northbound and ran off the east side of the road, striking a sign, The vehicle overturned, striking a utility pole and coming to rest on the passenger side. Miller was wearing a safety belt.

CAMERON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO