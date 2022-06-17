ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethany, MO

Rev. John Mohler Takes Over Reigns of Harrison Baptist Association

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBETHANY, MO – John Mohler was approved to take over duties as Director of Missions for the Harrison Baptist Association Thursday night. The role of the DOM...

‘How America Works’ comes to Maryville farm

Last January with snow and ice on the ground, the Schenkel farm, west of Maryville, welcomed a “How America Works with Mike Rowe” film crew to chronicle a corn farming operation. The show made it to the screen in early May with a repeat of the show streamed...
MARYVILLE, MO
Michael C. Rupe

Michael C. Rupe – age 77 of Plattsburg, MO and formerly of Lathrop passed away Wednesday afternoon, June 15, 2022, at North Kansas City Hospital in North Kansas City. Mike was born on January 2, 1945, the son of Ralph and Helen (Baskette) Rupe in Imperial Beach, CA. He was a 1963 graduate of Lathrop High School. Mike worked for Hallmark for 25 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lathrop. Mike enjoyed going to the Indy 500, coin collecting, playing cards and fishing.
PLATTSBURG, MO
Barbara Louise (Morris) Stith

Barbara Louise (Morris) Stith – age 74 of Chillicothe, MO passed away Wednesday morning, June 15, 2022 at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. Barbara was born on June 10, 1948, the daughter of Robert and Ruth (Clingingsmith) Morris in Livingston County, MO. She was a lifelong resident of Trenton and Chillicothe. Barbara was a 1966 graduate of Trenton High School. She furthered her education at Trenton Junior College, graduating in 1968 and attended Northwest Missouri State College. She married Larry Stith on December 29th, 1968, at Shelburne Baptist Church in Trenton, MO. Barbara worked for Verelle Peniston State School in Chillicothe from 1980 to 1995 as a paraprofessional, secretary and bus driver. She retired from Chillicothe R-II School District in 2008, where she was a special education paraprofessional. Barbara was an advocate for the disabled, serving as an activity director for SPA Handicap Program and board member of Hope Haven, Camp Rainbow, Senate Bill 40, and Concerned Citizens for the Developmentally Disabled. Barbara was also a 4-H leader for Double H. Her greatest Joy was her family and she truly felt blessed by God. Barbara loved spending time with her family, cooking, flower gardening, camping, reading and attending 4th of July celebrations. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Two from St. Joseph injured when motorcycle strikes animal in roadway

Two St. Joseph residents were hurt Saturday night when a motorcycle hit an animal on Highway 71 north of Savannah. The operator, 54-year-old Kristen Hardin, was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries. A passenger, 28-year-old Sarah Hogan was taken to Mosaic Life Care with minor injuries.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
King City motorcycle rider injured in crash on Highway 169

A King City resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was riding went onto its left side of Highway 169 west of Union Star. Fifty-three-year-old Shannon Jones was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries. The crash happened Saturday afternoon one mile west of Union Star...
KING CITY, MO
Chillicothe R-II School Board Meeting To Include School Security And Field School Sale

The Chillicothe R-II School Board will have a presentation from the School Resource Officer, Mike Lewis on Tuesday. The Board members meet at 6:00 pm at the District office. Lewis will have a presentation about emergency procedures and discuss possible upgrades to district facilities to provide for the safety of the district’s students, teachers, staff, and guests.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Nine Taken To Prison

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department has transported nine individuals to the Missouri Department of Corrections following court appearances. They include:. Sasha Campos, 42, Hale Probation Violation – Failure to Appear 4 years DOC. Jessica Gamble, 28, Chillicothe Endangering Welfare of Child 10 years DOC. Karen Wilson, 26, Cowgill...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Barnes: Teacher pay program could force consolidation

BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education last week expressed willingness to participate in a state program that will raise starting teacher pay to $38,000, but the superintendent warned the intent of the initiative is to consolidate the rural schools it ostensibly exists to help.
MISSOURI STATE
Allendale Man Killed in Violent Crash

ALLENDALE, MO – A crash inside the city of limits of Allendale resulted in a fatality Thursday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred as 73-year old Max Calhoon of Allendale was northbound on Route T around 5:40 pm when his vehicle crossed the roadway and left the west side of the road, becoming airborne. The vehicle struck the ground and continued going straight, going airborne once again off an embankment before striking several trees and impacted the bottom of a pond.
ALLENDALE, MO
Daviess County I-35 Ramps to Close for Resurfacing

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – A resurfacing project on Interstate 35 will close ramps at the Daviess County U.S. Route 69 and Route 6 intersections beginning Monday, June 20. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted to complete the project, which extends from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
Woman hospitalized after crashing into tractor

A Savannah, Missouri, woman suffered moderate injuries after crashing into a tractor Thursday near Savannah. Janelle R. Dewey, 41, was driving a Jeep Wrangler at 5:12 p.m. on County Road 320 at County Road 321 when she crashed head-on into Ronald D. Stagner, 60, of King City, Missouri, who was driving a tractor, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
SAVANNAH, MO
Storm Damages Include Trees And Power Outages

The thunderstorms that moved across the region left tree damage in several locations. There were also several reports of power outages resulting from the storms. Power outages reported earlier this morning in the area counties include: Many have already been restored. Daviess.. 484. Grundy.. 95. Livingston.. 443. Sullivan.. 10Ramp Closing.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Cowgill resident injured in crash on I-35; accused of DWI

A Cowgill resident was hurt Saturday morning in north Kansas City when the sports utility vehicle she was driving struck an Interstate 35 guard rail and overturned. Twenty-year-old Lillian Jeffers was taken to North Kansas City Hospital with moderate injuries. The accident happened on southbound I-35 at Chouteau Trafficway as...
COWGILL, MO
Groundbreaking kicks off work on $43 million, 25-mile waterline

Work is underway on a $43 million, 25-mile water line following a ground breaking ceremony last Friday. Through installing the 25-mile water line, which will run from Cameron to the Missouri River, the project hopes to provide Cameron with a reliable source of water,which Cameron Utility Director Zach Johnson believes is a watershed moment for city infrastructure.
CAMERON, MO
Cameron man seriously injured in semi crash

A Cameron, Missouri, man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 71 near Bolckow, Missouri. Correy A. Miller, 43, was driving a Volvo semi at 10 a.m. when he went off the highway at 400th street, flipping the semi onto its passenger side and crashing into a utility pole, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
CAMERON, MO
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

State Troopers report two arrests Friday in the ara counties. In Caldwell County at about 2:20 pm, Troopers arrested 53-year-old James B Stanton of Rogersville, MO on a Miller County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged no seatbelt. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
No Injuries Reported in Accident Involving Ringgold County Ambulance

RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA – No injuries were reported in an accident involving a Ringgold County ambulance on June 3rd. According to the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office, the accident took place on Friday, June 3rd around 10:30 am as a Jeep driving by 63-year old Kellerton resident Mindy Lesan was struck by the Ringgold County ambulance as it was leaving the scene. The ambulance driver was identified as 52-year old Jonathan Ross of Mount Ayr.
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA
Humphreys Man And Browning Woman Arrested on Felony Charges

A Humphreys man and Browning woman were arrested Thursday afternoon in Sullivan County on felony level charges. Troop B of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 36-year-old Humphreys resident Charlie A. McGowan and 32-year-old Browning resident Laticia D. Smith at 2:35 P.M. Thursday in Sullivan County. Both individuals are...
HUMPHREYS, MO
New Deputy At Livingston Co. sheriff’s Department

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department has a new Deputy. Sheriff Steve Cox says the County Commission approved Taylor West, who joined the department May 23rd. West is from Independence and Wellington. She has a bachelor’s degree from MU in health science, with minors in Psychology, Sociology, and an emphasis on Business.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 2 arrests on Thursday, June 16

Residents of Humphreys and Browning were arrested at the same time on Thursday afternoon, June 16, 2022, in Sullivan County. Both 36-year-old Charlie McGowan of Humphreys and 32-year-old Laticia Smith of Browning were taken on 24-hour holds to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department in Milan. The highway patrol accused...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO

