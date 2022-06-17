Rev. John Mohler Takes Over Reigns of Harrison Baptist Association

Barbara Louise (Morris) Stith – age 74 of Chillicothe, MO passed away Wednesday morning, June 15, 2022 at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. Barbara was born on June 10, 1948, the daughter of Robert and Ruth (Clingingsmith) Morris in Livingston County, MO. She was a lifelong resident of Trenton and Chillicothe. Barbara was a 1966 graduate of Trenton High School. She furthered her education at Trenton Junior College, graduating in 1968 and attended Northwest Missouri State College. She married Larry Stith on December 29th, 1968, at Shelburne Baptist Church in Trenton, MO. Barbara worked for Verelle Peniston State School in Chillicothe from 1980 to 1995 as a paraprofessional, secretary and bus driver. She retired from Chillicothe R-II School District in 2008, where she was a special education paraprofessional. Barbara was an advocate for the disabled, serving as an activity director for SPA Handicap Program and board member of Hope Haven, Camp Rainbow, Senate Bill 40, and Concerned Citizens for the Developmentally Disabled. Barbara was also a 4-H leader for Double H. Her greatest Joy was her family and she truly felt blessed by God. Barbara loved spending time with her family, cooking, flower gardening, camping, reading and attending 4th of July celebrations. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

