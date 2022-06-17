Kroger, Walgreens recall pain relievers over lack of child-resistant caps

“Local Matters” brings you incredible stories about Indiana Owned businesses making a positive impact in Indiana and the entrepreneurs leading the way. On this episode, Indiana Owned co-founder Mel McMahon chats with Leah Severson, a Carmel SEO & Local Search Coach and Consultant who works with business owners to increase their free exposure on Google. Leah shares how running her coaching business came out of her own experience of owning a photography studio for more than 20 years, how desperation is a horrible marketing partner, and how you can get more traffic and sales for your business. Learn more about Leah Severson here. Thanks for listening!

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO