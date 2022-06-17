ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Kroger, Walgreens recall pain relievers over lack of child-resistant caps

By Ashley Fowler
WISH-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 400,000 bottles of pain relievers sold under the Kroger and Walgreens brand names are being recalled because the packaging on the...

www.wishtv.com

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WISH-TV

Indy residents walk the canal in an effort to ‘Save the Soil’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Residents gathered around the canal downtown to raise awareness about the soil crisis. Those in attendance walked around the canal for a movement called “Save the Soil”. This is just one event among 60 other cities spanning North and Latin America that also participated in the movement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Officials urge caution as swim season heats up

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — With two drowning cases reported in two days in central Indiana, officials are asking adults and kids to be extra careful around the water. Witness to 2 girls’ drownings in Greenwood: ‘No one yelled out’. They are asking that people don’t swim in...
BARGERSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Leah Severson, SEO & Local Search Consultant

“Local Matters” brings you incredible stories about Indiana Owned businesses making a positive impact in Indiana and the entrepreneurs leading the way. On this episode, Indiana Owned co-founder Mel McMahon chats with Leah Severson, a Carmel SEO & Local Search Coach and Consultant who works with business owners to increase their free exposure on Google. Leah shares how running her coaching business came out of her own experience of owning a photography studio for more than 20 years, how desperation is a horrible marketing partner, and how you can get more traffic and sales for your business. Learn more about Leah Severson here. Thanks for listening!
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Anderson Police Department shooting and homicide same location, unknown connection

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Anderson Police responded to two separate gunshot incidents in the 16th and Madison Avenue area early Sunday morning, police say. According to police, the first incident happened just around midnight Sunday morning. Police arrived to the scene finding two people shot, medics gave aid, and the two people were taken to a local Anderson hospital.
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King. Kroger: Shoppers buying less, switching to store brands. Kroger says shoppers are buying less and switching to store brands. The CEO says rising inflation has consumers rethinking their shopping and eating habits. Kroger is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Disease Absent During COVID Come Roaring Back

Disease suppressed during the pandemic are re-emerging and behaving in really strange ways. There's a rise in RSV, adenovirus, monkeypox and hepatitis. This has scientists scratching their heads. In this week's episode I speak with Dr. Amy Beth Kressel, infectious disease specialist at Eskenazi Health, about what's behind this phenomenon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indy baker’s business is up 500 percent from rescheduled weddings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shortage of supplies and last minute wedding cancellations caused bakers to work overtime during the pandemic. Scott McCorkle, the manager of Sweet Escape Cake Company, said his business increased since the start of the pandemic. “We’ve actually been booked every week except for two since...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IU grad workers union frustrated with pace of negotiations

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition could go back on strike this fall, if the Indiana Board of Trustees doesn’t recognize its union. Grad workers began picketing this spring, but suspended the strike after the university directed its task force on graduate education to address the union’s concerns.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD detective killed in off-duty accident

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A detective with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has died in an off-duty accident, the department said on Facebook. Detective Anthony Farrell died Thursday at his cabin in Lawrence County. He joined IMPD in 1999 and was a liaison with the Joint Terrorism Task Force.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Homicide takes place inside Marion County Adult Detention Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives responded to a homicide that took place inside the Marion County Adult Detention Center Sunday around 10:15 p.m. Upon initial investigation, detectives believe that the homicide was a result of one male inmate assaulting another male inmate. The Adult Detention Center...
MARION COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

New Kangaroo Crossing exhibit opens at Indianapolis Zoo Saturday

“All Indiana” host Randall Newsome got the chance to mix and mingle with the new mob of red kangaroos and cockatoos at the Indianapolis Zoo’s new Kangaroo Crossing exhibit. The Zoo’s newest animals, red kangaroos, will offer a feeling of Australia right here in Indianapolis. The new...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Severe thunderstorm warning, watch in effect for parts of southern Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers in southern and south-central Indiana should be prepared for the possibility of severe thunderstorms Friday. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, and Switzerland Counties until 11:45 a.m. At 11:07 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of Versailles,...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Two people shot, one in critical condition on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of two people shot on the 4400 block of Washington St. When officers arrived on scene, two people with gunshot wounds were located. One was in critical condition. News 8 has a crew on its way. This...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

How do you fund your new business

Securing funds for a new business sometimes means taking a few extra steps to get noticed. Gary Brackett, Leadership Coach, Founder of Champ CEO, and former Colts’ linebacker, gives his tips on securing funding on today’s “Access to Capital” segment. If you’re thinking about approaching an...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Grab a bite at Friday’s Juneteenth Foodways Festival

INDIANAPOLIS, (WISH)– Sixteen local restaurants, food vendors, and caterers will celebrate Black cuisine during Friday’s Juneteenth Foodways Festival. The festival, presented by the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, is the first of its kind in Indianapolis. The event will give people an opportunity to come out and joy some...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

