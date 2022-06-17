ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

NASCAR’s Clint Bowyer involved in deadly crash in Missouri

By Nexstar Media Wire, Brian Dulle
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (WDAF) — An investigation is underway following a crash involving former NASCAR Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer. A 47-year-old woman died in the crash.

The crash was reported just before 9 p.m. June 5, near U.S. 54 and Missouri Highway 242 near Osage Beach, Missouri. According to a crash report from the Lake Ozark Police Department, Bowyer was driving westbound on U.S. 54 and was approaching Missouri 242 when he struck a woman walking on the ramp.

The crash report states once Bowyer realized the crash occurred, he immediately hit his brakes. He called 911 and helped point first responders to the female victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman has been identified as Mary Jane Simmons, of Camdenton, Missouri.

Bowyer’s vehicle was reported to have sustained heavy front driver side damage and major damage to the windshield directly in front of the driver seat.

The crash report states Bowyer showed zero signs of impairment and provided a roadside sample of .000 blood alcohol content.

A crystalline substance was found where the female victim’s belongings were located and is believed to be methamphetamine, according to the report. She was believed to be under the influence of drugs, according to the crash report.

Clint Bowyer Racing released the following statement to FOX4 Thursday night from Bowyer: “Anyone that knows me, knows that family is everything to me. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Ms. Simmons. This is a very difficult time for my family and I, please respect our privacy as we move forward.”

Bowyer is now an analyst in the FOX Sports booth for NASCAR for the first half of the season. The crash occurred just hours after Bowyer finished broadcasting for the NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway outside St. Louis.

He was noticeably absent from last Sunday’s broadcast at Sonoma Raceway in California. Fox Sports reportedly said that Bowyer was handling an unspecified “personal matter.”

Jennifer
2d ago

God bless Clint and the victim's family. I'm sure this will always remain heavy on his heart. Drugs definitely impairs people's judgements.

Margie McCormick
2d ago

How traumatic for him! I'm sure that woman didn't feel a thing all methed up, but it's still sad for anyone who loved her. I hope he is open to seeking counseling of some sort.

michael morgan
2d ago

sad situation. I experienced something similar years ago. when there is nothing you can you do you just have to take it in stride.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer was involved in a crash where he hit and killed a woman with his vehicle in Missouri, according to a police report. Bowyer was traveling on U.S. 54 approaching Missouri Highway 242 in Lake Ozark, Missouri, on June 5 when he hit a woman who was standing in the middle of the road, the report states. The crash happened a few minutes before 9 p.m.
