Pam Cook is joined by Justin Chesnic of ODOT to talk about the latest in Stark County traffic construction. Many have waited for a time frame on the beginning of the Fulton Road Pedestrian Tunnel. Take a listen for news on that project and others. Tune in every Friday at 7:10 to hear from Justin on what’s happening in Stark County.

STARK COUNTY, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO