ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Search for man on scooter who struck 2-year-old boy on Lower East Side

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JP7Z0_0gDlcn7i00

Police are searching for the man riding a scooter who struck a 2-year-old boy in Manhattan and took off.

The man police want to talk to was captured in photos riding the scooter.

It happened on Thursday, June 2, at 7:40 p.m. on the Lower East Side.

The boy was crossing the street at the intersection of Suffolk and East Houston streets with his father at the time of the crash.

The little boy suffered cuts and scrapes and was evaluated by EMS at the scene.

Fortunately, he was expected to be OK.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | 'March of Dads' rally held in Brooklyn in support of fathers of color

The 'March of Dads' was held Father'sDay morning in Brooklyn offering fathers, particularly those of color, an opportunity to bond and build a community.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,
terms of use apply.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Accidents
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Accidents
PIX11

Man stabbed in group attack in Manhattan, police say

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A group was involved in a stabbing in Manhattan on June 14, police said on Tuesday. A 23-year-old man had a dispute with four men along West 42nd Street near Seventh Avenue at around 8:30 p.m., according to authorities. The man was then stabbed multiple times in his torso and head. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

NYPD: Man impersonates UPS employee, breaks into Brooklyn apartment

The NYPD is looking to identify a man who impersonated a UPS delivery worker and robbed an apartment in Brooklyn. Police say a suspect dressed as a UPS employee earlier in June to enter a 28-year-old man's apartment at Winthrop Street and East 94th Street. The suspect hit the victim in the head multiple times with a wooden stick and forced himself into the apartment.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lower East Side#Nypd#Scooter#Traffic Accident#Ems#Crime Stoppers#Eyewitness News
PIX11

Two men wounded in shooting at Bronx public housing complex

MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two men were wounded in a shooting Monday night at a public housing development in the Bronx, according to police. The victims were struck when shots rang out at the Jackson Houses on Courtlandt Avenue near East 158th Street around 9:40 p.m., authorities said early Tuesday. One victim was shot […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man slashed Manhattan subway rider after spitting on him: NYPD

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are looking for a man who span on and yelled at another man early Monday morning before attacking him. The victim, 29, was near the turnstiles at the Bowling Green station about 4:10 a.m. when he was approached by an unknown man. That stranger then spat on the victim […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Youtube
PIX11

2 FDNY ambulances involved in collision in Brooklyn, 4 injured

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Four members of the FDNY were injured Monday night when ambulances were involved in a collision in Brooklyn, officials said. One ambulance appears to have struck a bank near Union Street and Seventh Avenue. Both ambulances appeared heavily damaged in the collision. The four injured EMS members were taken to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
internewscast.com

NYC shooting leaves 6 people injured in Harlem

Six people were injured, including one critically, in a shooting in Harlem early Monday morning, police said. The victims, five men and a woman, were shot near the intersection of East 139th Street and Fifth Avenue at about 12:35 p.m., according to the NYPD. Police said all of the victims...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Victim arrested for opening fire during fatal shootout outside Queens catering hall involving apparent assault rifle

One of three men shot by a gunman firing what appeared to be an assault rifle outside a Queens catering hall has been arrested for opening fire first, sparking the shootout that left one victim dead, police said Monday. Dwayne Whyte, 28, is charged with attempted murder, attempted assault and gun possession for allegedly firing a gun during the clash in a parking lot outside a banquet hall in ...
QUEENS, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
109K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy