Search for man on scooter who struck 2-year-old boy on Lower East Side

Police are searching for the man riding a scooter who struck a 2-year-old boy in Manhattan and took off.

The man police want to talk to was captured in photos riding the scooter.

It happened on Thursday, June 2, at 7:40 p.m. on the Lower East Side.

The boy was crossing the street at the intersection of Suffolk and East Houston streets with his father at the time of the crash.

The little boy suffered cuts and scrapes and was evaluated by EMS at the scene.

Fortunately, he was expected to be OK.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

